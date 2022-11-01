Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
19-year-old killed in shooting near Fayetteville, man arrested, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies said they have arrested a man in connection to a late Friday afternoon shooting left a teen dead. At 5:04 p.m., deputies said they were called to the 2300 block of Cattail Circle regarding a reported shooting. Upon arrival in the area...
Pellet gun kills Harnett County man, cousin charged with murder
Rachel Diane Ferguson, 23, was arrested on Thursday and is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder for the death of a man killed with a pellet gun.
Residents react to 'upsetting' police body-cam footage of Fayetteville woman's arrest
Those critical of the authorities say the footage captures why there is fear and mistrust between the police and many Black residents.
cbs17
5 nabbed, drugs and stolen AR-15 seized in Fayetteville raid, police say; armor piercing ammo also found
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people were busted in a month-long investigation in Fayetteville in which various drugs were seized — including fentanyl and mushrooms, police said Friday. The drug raid took place on Penfield Drive, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department. The five...
cbs17
Man linked to ‘string of overdoses’ arrested at McDonald’s in Lee County, deputies say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday, deputies announced they have arrested a man at a McDonald’s after finding he was linked to a string of overdoses in Lee County. They said it was the result of an investigation by the sheriff’s office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol into the sale and delivery of narcotics.
cbs17
Have you seen them? Fayetteville police release ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have released a list of their ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ in the city. They’re reaching out to the public and encouraging anyone with information to come forward. In no particular order, Fayetteville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ are as follows:...
WRAL
Man shot in Fayetteville, dies at hospital
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man has died at a hospital Friday night after getting shot, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called around 5:04 p.m. to Cattail Circle near Starlit Drive where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities took the man to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Attorney for NC woman who said police assaulted her calls body-cam video ‘worst fears’ of Blacks
Ja'Lana Dunlap, 22, was parked in a vacant lot owned by her employer on Sept. 6 when the 22-year-old's civil rights attorney said she was assaulted while handcuffed after she refused to show them her I.D.
cbs17
Goldsboro traffic crash injures elderly woman who was chasing her dog, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An elderly woman is in the hospital with injuries after a car crash in Goldsboro on Wednesday evening, according to the police department. On Wednesday at about 7:05 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to the 1900 block of North Berkeley Boulevard for a car accident involving a pedestrian.
Person dressed as 'mass shooter' visits Hedingham on Halloween
Some people in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood are outraged after seeing a man dressed up in a mass shooting suspect costume on Halloween. This blurry photo was taken by neighbor Angel Turner, who says the front of the costume read "mass shooter's lives matter." She says the person was wearing skeleton...
cbs17
Fayetteville police arrest man for his role in April homicide
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has arrested a man on Friday for his role in the murder of another from April. On April 24, police said Damon Javon Ward, 28, shot Donald Charles Owens III in the Coliseum Inn parking lot on Gillespie Street. Owens III...
Men charged with shooting at deputies, multiple break-ins spanning counties
Fayetteville Police Department with the help of other agencies were able to arrest two men they believe are responsible for shooting at deputies during a chase and multiple break-ins that span numerous counties.
Burglary suspect shot by Clayton homeowner, police looking for 2 suspects
The homeowners told police they heard a loud noise coming from the back door and saw someone inside the home before exchanging gunfire.
sandhillssentinel.com
Passenger flees on foot during Vass traffic stop
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields says a passenger of a vehicle fled on foot after a traffic stop in Vass on Thursday. Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department pulled the vehicle over in the 100 block of Union Church Road. “During the traffic stop, the passenger of the...
15-year-old shot in Robeson County, flown to hospital, sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old was flown to a hospital after being shot Thursday afternoon near Maxton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called at about 4 p.m. to Brooklyn Drive to investigate. No additional information about the teenager’s condition or the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available. The […]
Body-cam video released in case where woman claims Fayetteville officers assaulted her
Fayetteville Police released body-cam video on Tuesday afternoon from an incident where officers are accused of assaulting a woman in September.
Police respond to mass shooter Halloween costume in Raleigh neighborhood where 5 died
“This subject’s costume and demeanor were insensitive and reprehensible but not criminal.”
Centre Daily
Man found shot dead in his yard, North Carolina deputies say. Now his cousin is charged
A man was fatally shot in his yard, North Carolina officials say. Now, his cousin is charged. Harnett County deputies said they responded to a report of trespassing that involved gunshots on Wednesday, Nov. 2. When they arrived, they found Christopher Joe Pearce, 42, lying in the yard with a gunshot wound to his chest.
cbs17
Goldsboro man charged with murder 2 months after fatal shooting, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a Goldsboro man has been arrested on a murder charge nearly two months after another man was shot to death. The city’s police department says Shadell Barksdale, 32, was arrested Thursday on an open count of murder in addition to a misdemeanor probation violation.
WRAL
Police: Goldsboro man wanted for murder since September arrested with help from US Marshals
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A Goldsboro man who was wanted for murder since September was arrested by officers on Thursday. Police took Shadell Issiah Barksdale, 32, was taken into custody at the 600 block of South Claiborne Street. According to Google Maps, this is a residential area off East Elm Street.
Comments / 2