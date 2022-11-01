ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

WRAL

Man shot in Fayetteville, dies at hospital

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man has died at a hospital Friday night after getting shot, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called around 5:04 p.m. to Cattail Circle near Starlit Drive where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities took the man to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Person dressed as 'mass shooter' visits Hedingham on Halloween

Some people in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood are outraged after seeing a man dressed up in a mass shooting suspect costume on Halloween. This blurry photo was taken by neighbor Angel Turner, who says the front of the costume read "mass shooter's lives matter." She says the person was wearing skeleton...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville police arrest man for his role in April homicide

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has arrested a man on Friday for his role in the murder of another from April. On April 24, police said Damon Javon Ward, 28, shot Donald Charles Owens III in the Coliseum Inn parking lot on Gillespie Street. Owens III...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Passenger flees on foot during Vass traffic stop

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields says a passenger of a vehicle fled on foot after a traffic stop in Vass on Thursday. Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department pulled the vehicle over in the 100 block of Union Church Road. “During the traffic stop, the passenger of the...
VASS, NC
WBTW News13

15-year-old shot in Robeson County, flown to hospital, sheriff’s office says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old was flown to a hospital after being shot Thursday afternoon near Maxton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called at about 4 p.m. to Brooklyn Drive to investigate. No additional information about the teenager’s condition or the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available. The […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

