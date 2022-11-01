Read full article on original website
Polk Jail report – Friday, November 4, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, November 4, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, November 4, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Two arrested on drug charges in Jackson County
Officials say two people were arrested in Jackson County after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in a home.
Piedmont Police Stats for October 1st thru 31st, 2022
Piedmont, AL – The City of Piedmont Police Department lists their activity for the public to view. Within this report are some abbreviations that may not be known to everyone. F.T.A – Failure to Appear, someone did not go to a court date and a judge has issued a warrant for their arrest. F.T.P. – Failure to Pay, someone has been required to pay court fees, victim reimbursement, fines, or a number of other mandatory fees but has not complied and a judge has issued a warrant.
wbhfradio.org
Local Charged With Murder By Fentanyl
Bartow County deputies booked 40-year-old Jennifer Lee Jones of Cartersville into the jail on Wednesday afternoon on the following warrants: murder during the commission of a felony, murder in the second degree, trafficking in illegal drugs, and cruelty to a child in the second degree. She allegedly possessed approximately 29...
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Scottsboro
The Scottsboro Police Department (SPD) arrested two people on drug-related charges after they found drugs and a variety of paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Thursday.
southerntorch.com
Candlelight Vigil held for Missing Teen
VALLEY HEAD, Ala.--Makenna Joy Purvis,19, has been missing for over a month. She was last seen on Inspec Drive in Valley Head. On Sunday evening, over 100 friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil at Mentone Community Church. A search party was formed by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office...
Man arrested after hospital bomb threat
The Boaz Police Department (BPD) has arrested a man after a bomb threat was called into Marshall Medical Center South.
43-year-old killed in Marshall County crash
One man from Arab was killed in a three-car crash Thursday night, according to the Marshall County Coroner's Office.
northjacksonpress.com
Authorities Identify Woman Found in Shed
By StaffThe search for a missing Arab woman has ended tragically. The family of Kendra Leigh Green, age 25, reported […]. By StaffThe search for a missing Arab woman has ended tragically. The family of Kendra Leigh Green, age 25, reported her missing several days ago.On Friday, October 28, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office reported finding the missing woman's body inside a shed near a home on Stewart Hollow Road. Deputies…
Man charged in double homicide now pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
A man who pleaded not guilty to shooting and killing two people in April has withdrawn his original plea, according to court documents.
November 2, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Man arrested for murder of missing Marshall County man
Authorities have charged a man with the murder of a missing person in Marshall County.
WXIA 11 Alive
Two men threatening to sue Cartersville school district for $2 million for killing endangered fish
After their attorney sent a letter to the city school district in August, they did clean it up. But the men said they are killing an endangered 2-inch fish species.
weisradio.com
Log Truck Overturned
A log truck overturned along highway 9 north of Cedar Bluff near Salem Church on Wednesday afternoon. The driver was shaken up but no major injuries, according to the report. The logs spilled along the side of the roadway. A cleanup crew went back to the area on Thursday to...
17-year-old boy shot to death in Gadsden, 1 in custody
Gadsden police say a 17-year-old male was shot to death on a residential street Thursday afternoon in East Gadsden. Capt. Bobby Jackson said officers were called to a possible shooting in the 100 block of Park Street at about 2:41 p.m. The 17-year-old, whose name was not released, died of...
Speed cameras installed in Bartow County to decrease speeding in school zone
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office and the County’s Board of Education Police Department just launched a new speed detection camera system. The cameras were live for the first time Wednesday morning, during school hours, in the school zone area of Adairsville Middle and High schools.
weisradio.com
Deadly Shooting In Home Invasion
Gadsden, Al (WEIS) A Gadsden man was shot during a home invasion Sunday night, according to Gadsden Police. Cornell Toney, 61, was shot by intruders at a home on Carolyn Lane of the Oakleigh Estates Community of North Gadsden. Gadsden Police Capt. Bobby Jackson said Toney escaped the house after he was shot and ran to a neighbor’s house where he collapsed in their yard. He was transported to a local hospital where he died. Two other occupants of the home escaped without injury.
Three Marshall County convicted murderers up for parole
Three Marshall County men convicted of murder will soon have a chance for early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles.
wbrc.com
Iola Roberts Elementary School briefly on lockdown after man attempted to enter gym
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Iola Roberts Elementary School was briefly put on lockdown Thursday morning after an unknown person tried to enter the school’s gym. The gym doors were locked, and SROs and the Pell City Police Department made contact with the unknown person. The lockdown has been...
wvtm13.com
Gadsden police search for suspects in deadly home invasion
GADSDEN, Ala. — Gadsden police are searching for two suspects after a deadly home invasion in Oakleigh Estates Sunday night. Intruders shot Cornell Toney, 61, inside the Carolyn Lane home where he was staying, according to police. Authorities say, Toney ran to a neighbor's house and collapsed in the...
