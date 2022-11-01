ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Friday, November 4, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, November 4, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, November 4, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Calhoun Journal

Piedmont Police Stats for October 1st thru 31st, 2022

Piedmont, AL – The City of Piedmont Police Department lists their activity for the public to view. Within this report are some abbreviations that may not be known to everyone. F.T.A – Failure to Appear, someone did not go to a court date and a judge has issued a warrant for their arrest. F.T.P. – Failure to Pay, someone has been required to pay court fees, victim reimbursement, fines, or a number of other mandatory fees but has not complied and a judge has issued a warrant.
PIEDMONT, AL
wbhfradio.org

Local Charged With Murder By Fentanyl

Bartow County deputies booked 40-year-old Jennifer Lee Jones of Cartersville into the jail on Wednesday afternoon on the following warrants: murder during the commission of a felony, murder in the second degree, trafficking in illegal drugs, and cruelty to a child in the second degree. She allegedly possessed approximately 29...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
southerntorch.com

Candlelight Vigil held for Missing Teen

VALLEY HEAD, Ala.--Makenna Joy Purvis,19, has been missing for over a month. She was last seen on Inspec Drive in Valley Head. On Sunday evening, over 100 friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil at Mentone Community Church. A search party was formed by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office...
VALLEY HEAD, AL
northjacksonpress.com

Authorities Identify Woman Found in Shed

By StaffThe search for a missing Arab woman has ended tragically. The family of Kendra Leigh Green, age 25, reported […]. By StaffThe search for a missing Arab woman has ended tragically. The family of Kendra Leigh Green, age 25, reported her missing several days ago.On Friday, October 28, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office reported finding the missing woman's body inside a shed near a home on Stewart Hollow Road. Deputies…
ARAB, AL
Calhoun Journal

November 2, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Log Truck Overturned

A log truck overturned along highway 9 north of Cedar Bluff near Salem Church on Wednesday afternoon. The driver was shaken up but no major injuries, according to the report. The logs spilled along the side of the roadway. A cleanup crew went back to the area on Thursday to...
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
AL.com

17-year-old boy shot to death in Gadsden, 1 in custody

Gadsden police say a 17-year-old male was shot to death on a residential street Thursday afternoon in East Gadsden. Capt. Bobby Jackson said officers were called to a possible shooting in the 100 block of Park Street at about 2:41 p.m. The 17-year-old, whose name was not released, died of...
GADSDEN, AL
weisradio.com

Deadly Shooting In Home Invasion

Gadsden, Al (WEIS) A Gadsden man was shot during a home invasion Sunday night, according to Gadsden Police. Cornell Toney, 61, was shot by intruders at a home on Carolyn Lane of the Oakleigh Estates Community of North Gadsden. Gadsden Police Capt. Bobby Jackson said Toney escaped the house after he was shot and ran to a neighbor’s house where he collapsed in their yard. He was transported to a local hospital where he died. Two other occupants of the home escaped without injury.
GADSDEN, AL
wvtm13.com

