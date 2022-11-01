EPISD Celebrates Opening of New School on Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Through a ceremony, El Paso Independent School District will be celebrating the completion of Captain Gabriel L. Navarrete Middle School.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Thursday, Nov. 3.

The middle school opened its doors back in August to more than 900 students. The $40 million campus boasts modern learning spaces with cutting-edge education technology, a gymnasium, a library, a fine arts wing, and ample student drop-off zones.

Navarrete Middle School is the sixth El Paso ISD campus on Fort Bliss grounds, making El Paso ISD still the only school district in the area with schools on post.

The agreement between Fort Bliss and El Paso ISD includes a 25-year lease with an annual fee of $500. The school district will have the option to renew for another 25 years at the end of May 2044.

“Our decades-long partnership with Fort Bliss is indicative of our mutual commitment to educating our youth. We are confident that these new learning spaces will empower our students with the best tools for them to thrive and find success in the future.” – said El Paso ISD Superintendent Diana Sayavedra

The name of the campus, Capt. Gabriel L. Navarrete is recognized in the El Paso community as a military and community hero.

According to EPISD, Navarrete was part of Company E, 141st Infantry Regiment, 36th Infantry Division, an all Mexican-American unit primarily composed of young men from El Paso that fought in World War II. Navarrete served as the El Paso County Veteran Services officer after the war.

