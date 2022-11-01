ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, OH

Steubenville city officials urge renewal of Issue 3

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville residents will see a levy renewal on their ballots and city officials are urging them to vote yes. Issue 3 on the general election ballot is to renew a Steubenville tax levy that has been around since the 1960s. The 5-mill operation levy helps fund a few different city organizations. But a majority of it goes toward salaries for first responders.
Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A judge in Franklin County issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday blocking — at least for now — part of a 2018 state law that expanded self-defense protections and other gun rights. Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh granted the temporary preliminary injunction more than three years after the […]
What Ohio voters need to know about Issue One

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Election Day is Nov. 8 and one of the significant issues on the ballot for voters to decide on is Issue One - bail reform. Voters will decide if there will be a change to the state constitution pertaining to bail. It would remove the Ohio Supreme...
Ohio deer hunters got $70k in fines

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is finally closed. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) closed its case against 14 individuals, who were charged with 122 counts of various felonies and misdemeanors, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, grand […]
What is Amendment 4 on the West Virginia ballot?

Early voting is underway now in communities throughout West Virginia. One of the issues voters are considering is whether or not to the West Virginia Legislature should have a say in education rules and policies. Amendment 4 is officially called the Education Accountability Amendment.
Drought Update for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia

(WOWK) — While we had a very wet summer in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia this fall has been the complete opposite. Data from the National Weather Service showed Charleston receiving more than 12 inches of rain above normal from Jan 1st, 2022, to September 1st, 2022. Data from September 1st to today shows that […]
Early voting going well in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Midterms are less than a week away, and Jefferson County Board of Elections Director Bob Gale says early voting is alive and well. “It’s pretty high. We’ve had over 5,000 ballots go out in the mail, and we’ve had 4,000 returned,” Gale said. “We have almost 2,000 who have come here and voted and it’s increasing larger of how many are coming, so it’s a very good turn out so far."
Wood Circuit Court

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled recently in Wood County Circuit Court:. * Alicia Reese, 1328 Latrobe St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty before Judge Robert Waters to three counts of fraudulent use of an access device. Reese did not appear for sentencing and a capias warrant was issued. *...
Silver Alert issued for elderly West Virginia man

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old male from Rand, WV. Mark Coles hasn’t had contact with his family since October 28. They are concerned for Mark due to his health conditions and he needs his medication.
Harrison County man indicted for allegedly assaulting elderly victim in his eighties

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — On Wednesday, the Jefferson County Grand Jury returned several indictments, including one involving an alleged assault of an elderly victim and another with alleged concealment of evidence in a shooting incident. Clarence Tyler Shannon, 41, of Cadiz, Ohio was indicted on one count of misdemeanor assault for an incident that […]
Behind the Badge: Steubenville Police Chief Ken Anderson

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) He’s no stranger to the police force, but now he carries a new title with his badge. Ken Anderson is more than just the Steubenville Police Chief. He has a passion for this job and the community he’s served for almost 30-years. Let’s Go Behind the Badge with Chief Ken Anderson as […]
