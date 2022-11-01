Read full article on original website
Related
WTOV 9
Steubenville city officials urge renewal of Issue 3
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville residents will see a levy renewal on their ballots and city officials are urging them to vote yes. Issue 3 on the general election ballot is to renew a Steubenville tax levy that has been around since the 1960s. The 5-mill operation levy helps fund a few different city organizations. But a majority of it goes toward salaries for first responders.
Gov. Justice visits Wheeling and makes final push against Amendment 2
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Just five days out from Election Day, West Virginia’s governor gave a final pitch to voters to reject Amendment 2. At Independence Hall, Jim Justice called it a legislative power grab — and that the state would come to regret it if it passes. His town hall focused almost exclusively on […]
Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A judge in Franklin County issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday blocking — at least for now — part of a 2018 state law that expanded self-defense protections and other gun rights. Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh granted the temporary preliminary injunction more than three years after the […]
UPDATE: Controversial West Virginia Senate campaign ad has been blurred
UPDATE (1:20 PM, Nov. 5, 2022): A controversial political campaign advertisement in West Virginia has now been altered. West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Tim Armstead’s image in the ad was blurred at the request of Justice Armstead himself. This action was to remove any appearance that he endorses Senate candidate Mike Stewart. Armstead made no […]
Fox 19
What Ohio voters need to know about Issue One
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Election Day is Nov. 8 and one of the significant issues on the ballot for voters to decide on is Issue One - bail reform. Voters will decide if there will be a change to the state constitution pertaining to bail. It would remove the Ohio Supreme...
WTOV 9
Local leaders join W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice in his opposition of Amendment 2
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has traveled the state far and wide to show his opposition of Amendment 2. In fact, his Anti-2 Tour made its second stop in the Ohio Valley in as many weeks on Thursday, where he was joined by local leaders who are in his corner.
Ohio deer hunters got $70k in fines
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is finally closed. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) closed its case against 14 individuals, who were charged with 122 counts of various felonies and misdemeanors, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, grand […]
What is Amendment 4 on the West Virginia ballot?
Early voting is underway now in communities throughout West Virginia. One of the issues voters are considering is whether or not to the West Virginia Legislature should have a say in education rules and policies. Amendment 4 is officially called the Education Accountability Amendment.
Drought Update for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia
(WOWK) — While we had a very wet summer in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia this fall has been the complete opposite. Data from the National Weather Service showed Charleston receiving more than 12 inches of rain above normal from Jan 1st, 2022, to September 1st, 2022. Data from September 1st to today shows that […]
WTOV 9
Early voting going well in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Midterms are less than a week away, and Jefferson County Board of Elections Director Bob Gale says early voting is alive and well. “It’s pretty high. We’ve had over 5,000 ballots go out in the mail, and we’ve had 4,000 returned,” Gale said. “We have almost 2,000 who have come here and voted and it’s increasing larger of how many are coming, so it’s a very good turn out so far."
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Circuit Court
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled recently in Wood County Circuit Court:. * Alicia Reese, 1328 Latrobe St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty before Judge Robert Waters to three counts of fraudulent use of an access device. Reese did not appear for sentencing and a capias warrant was issued. *...
WTRF
Former addict, prisoner turned motivational speaker meets with Belmont County students
BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — He was a six-time state golf champion. Kyle Quilausing of Hawaii says he got arrogant and entitled, and things went downhill dramatically. He told his life story to students at Bridgeport High School on Wednesday, thanks to the Belmont County Schools Staying Clean Club. He...
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia voters weigh in with their top Election 2022 issues
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — From driving past a gas station with staggering prices to shopping in a grocery store where everything costs more, it’s no surprise that when you talk with voters that the top priorities are pocket book issues. “The economy is number one,” said one voter....
WTRF
Silver Alert issued for elderly West Virginia man
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old male from Rand, WV. Mark Coles hasn’t had contact with his family since October 28. They are concerned for Mark due to his health conditions and he needs his medication.
Tim Ryan now says he’s a ‘yes’ on Ohio State Issues 1 and 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Tim Ryan now says he’s planning to vote for State Issues 1 and 2, making him the fourth and final leading statewide Ohio candidates to do so. Ryan said during a Tuesday night Senate candidate forum on Fox News that he’s...
Harrison County man indicted for allegedly assaulting elderly victim in his eighties
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — On Wednesday, the Jefferson County Grand Jury returned several indictments, including one involving an alleged assault of an elderly victim and another with alleged concealment of evidence in a shooting incident. Clarence Tyler Shannon, 41, of Cadiz, Ohio was indicted on one count of misdemeanor assault for an incident that […]
Several Northeast Ohio counties back up to CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are beginning to increase across Northeast Ohio, and health experts are now urging stricter health measures for some residents in the region. According to the CDC, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull are now back up to a high community level for COVID-19...
Behind the Badge: Steubenville Police Chief Ken Anderson
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) He’s no stranger to the police force, but now he carries a new title with his badge. Ken Anderson is more than just the Steubenville Police Chief. He has a passion for this job and the community he’s served for almost 30-years. Let’s Go Behind the Badge with Chief Ken Anderson as […]
Ohio Secretary of State’s Office reports early voting numbers
COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Tuesday the early voting numbers in the state of Ohio. >>Early voting hours expanded in Ohio week before General Election. Request for early in-person and absentee ballots are now over 1.2 million requests, a 2.6% increase over the same point...
42% of West Virginia households struggle with utility bills: Where to get help
As the weather gets colder and inflation gets higher, here are some places where West Virginians can apply for help with their utilities.
Comments / 0