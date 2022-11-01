JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Midterms are less than a week away, and Jefferson County Board of Elections Director Bob Gale says early voting is alive and well. “It’s pretty high. We’ve had over 5,000 ballots go out in the mail, and we’ve had 4,000 returned,” Gale said. “We have almost 2,000 who have come here and voted and it’s increasing larger of how many are coming, so it’s a very good turn out so far."

