Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
OBN seizes "Rainbow Fentanyl" during ongoing drug investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) seized what they are calling "Rainbow Fentanyl" during an ongoing investigation. OBN say while drug traffickers are not intentionally targeting children with "Rainbow Fentanyl," it could easily be mistaken for candy. Agents are encouraging parents to talk about the dangers or drugs with their children.
okcfox.com
Report: Pensacola woman breaks into auto shop, rips hair from man's beard
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An arrest report states a Pensacola woman broke into a man's mechanic shop, hit him and ripped hair from his beard. The incident happened Wednesday night. According to the arrest report, upon arrival, deputies met with the victim, who was holding a handful of hair from...
okcfox.com
DOJ announces nationwide catalytic converter takedown is underway in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Department of Justice announced Wednesday federal, state and local law enforcement agencies executed a nationwide, coordinated takedown of leaders and associates of a national network of thieves, dealers and processors for their roles in stolen catalytic converters. The DOJ said these network would sell...
okcfox.com
Tailgating Oklahoma: Treat Yourself to Some Trucker Treats
Football season is in full swing and that means the holidays are just around the corner. We've got a must-have treat you need to have on hand for famlly and friends. Zack Williamson with Trucker Treats shows us why you should treat yourself to some Trucker Treats. For more on...
okcfox.com
'Responsible for a massive pattern of corruption': Lawsuit filed against Governor Stitt
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- A lawsuit has been filed against Governor Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O'Connor. Court documents show it was filed by Greg James, who is a disabled veteran and an Oklahoma County resident. The lawsuit accuses Stitt of "being responsible for a massive pattern of corruption and secret dealings in the executive branch of state government that has resulted in misuse and misappropriation of taxpayer funds and abuse of the power of his office."
okcfox.com
Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip granted second reprieve by Gov. Kevin Stitt
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt granted another temporary reprieve to death row inmate Richard Glossip, pushing his scheduled execution back until February 2023 so that an appeals court has more time to consider his claim of innocence. Stitt, who is locked in a tough reelection contest,...
okcfox.com
'I truly wanted to go serve my country': Oklahoma veterans remember war stories
It's one week until Veteran's Day and Fox 25 is continuing the Honor Flight series. Fox 25's Wayne Stafford went with a group of Oklahoma veterans in a recent trip to D.C. and has been telling their stories. "All we did was, we just did our job, what we were...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmaker looking to change state question approval process
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Sen. Warren Hamilton announced that he plans on refiling a resolution that proposes changes to the approval process for state questions. Hamilton filed Senate Joint Resolution 30 in the 2022 session, but it didn't advance past the Senate Rules Committee. The proposal was designed to...
okcfox.com
Growing Oklahoma: Seed Storing
If you want a great garden next spring there are lots of things you could be doing now to get you there. Horticulture Educator Julia Laughlin from the OKC County Extension Office shares why seed storing is important and the best ways to store your seeds so they'll thrive next spring.
okcfox.com
Surge in patients seeking mental health care stressing hospitals
KING COUNTY, Wash. (KOMO) — Many hospitals are understaffed, overwhelmed and scrambling to help connect people with mental health services quickly. In Washington state's busiest hospitals, it could be weeks before some see a therapist or psychiatrist as local hospitals for adults and children are seeing a surge in demand for counseling and other care, officials said.
okcfox.com
Aldi stores in Oklahoma and around the country matching 2019 prices ahead of Thanksgiving
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As consumers grapple with rising prices, Aldi is doing its part to help bring some relief. The supermarket chain said holiday favorites like appetizers, desserts, sides, and beverages will match 2019 prices beginning on November 2. The chain said those discounts could be up to...
okcfox.com
Hofmeister discusses run for Governor, party change, policy in sitdown with FOX 25
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahomans are now less than a week away from hitting the polls. One key race they'll decide: Governor. Republican Kevin Stitt is seeking a second term in office. He's being challenged by Republican-turned-Democrat State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister for the job. FOX 25 asked Hofmeister why she chose to get into the race.
Comments / 0