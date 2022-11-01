ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

OBN seizes "Rainbow Fentanyl" during ongoing drug investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) seized what they are calling "Rainbow Fentanyl" during an ongoing investigation. OBN say while drug traffickers are not intentionally targeting children with "Rainbow Fentanyl," it could easily be mistaken for candy. Agents are encouraging parents to talk about the dangers or drugs with their children.
OKLAHOMA STATE
DOJ announces nationwide catalytic converter takedown is underway in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Department of Justice announced Wednesday federal, state and local law enforcement agencies executed a nationwide, coordinated takedown of leaders and associates of a national network of thieves, dealers and processors for their roles in stolen catalytic converters. The DOJ said these network would sell...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Tailgating Oklahoma: Treat Yourself to Some Trucker Treats

Football season is in full swing and that means the holidays are just around the corner. We've got a must-have treat you need to have on hand for famlly and friends. Zack Williamson with Trucker Treats shows us why you should treat yourself to some Trucker Treats. For more on...
OKLAHOMA STATE
'Responsible for a massive pattern of corruption': Lawsuit filed against Governor Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- A lawsuit has been filed against Governor Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O'Connor. Court documents show it was filed by Greg James, who is a disabled veteran and an Oklahoma County resident. The lawsuit accuses Stitt of "being responsible for a massive pattern of corruption and secret dealings in the executive branch of state government that has resulted in misuse and misappropriation of taxpayer funds and abuse of the power of his office."
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma lawmaker looking to change state question approval process

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Sen. Warren Hamilton announced that he plans on refiling a resolution that proposes changes to the approval process for state questions. Hamilton filed Senate Joint Resolution 30 in the 2022 session, but it didn't advance past the Senate Rules Committee. The proposal was designed to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Growing Oklahoma: Seed Storing

If you want a great garden next spring there are lots of things you could be doing now to get you there. Horticulture Educator Julia Laughlin from the OKC County Extension Office shares why seed storing is important and the best ways to store your seeds so they'll thrive next spring.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Surge in patients seeking mental health care stressing hospitals

KING COUNTY, Wash. (KOMO) — Many hospitals are understaffed, overwhelmed and scrambling to help connect people with mental health services quickly. In Washington state's busiest hospitals, it could be weeks before some see a therapist or psychiatrist as local hospitals for adults and children are seeing a surge in demand for counseling and other care, officials said.
WASHINGTON STATE

