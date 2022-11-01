PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reports that a body has been found in Claytor Lake. Deputies say the Pulaski County Joint Communications Center was notified of the body by a community member at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Friday Nov. 4. Located by the public boat docks on Bear Drive off of State Park Road. When they arrived to the scene they were able to locate a white male’s body in the water. They say the male was able to be identified by the information he had with him. Deputies say they are working to notify the person’s next of kin.

PULASKI COUNTY, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO