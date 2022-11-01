Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
Pothole Project: Pulaski halfway through filling highly requested locations
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Pulaski's Pothole Project is now over halfway completed. The Town shared on Facebook Wednesday that they have been filling potholes and are continuing to work on the requested locations from the community. SEE ALSO: Campus Kitchen at W&L University hosts annual 'Turkeypalooza'
wakg.com
River District Association Introduces River City Dollars
Danville’s River District Association announced on Thursday that they have created new community e-gift cards called “River District Dollars.” The e-gift cards can be used at participating River District businesses. They also announced that starting on Nov 10 when you buy a River District Dollars e-gift card...
WSET
Traffic Alert: Emergency bridge repairs in Roanoke Co. to cause delays
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Frequent drivers of Interstate 81 should watch out for lane closures overnight near Salem. Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, the right lane of I-81 southbound mile maker 138.4 will be closed for emergency bridge repairs. The closure is expected to be in place overnight.
WDBJ7.com
SML Center no longer destined for former Grand Home Furnishings building
HARDY, Va. (WDBJ/SML Center Inc. Release) - Smith Mountain Lake Center, Inc. will not be located in the former Grand Home Furnishings building along Route 122 in Franklin County, after raising money to make that dream a reality. The center, a nonprofit organization “dedicated to bringing a multi-purpose venue to...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department handles vehicle on fire
During the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department’s potato and chili fundraiser, Wagon 7 and Attack 7 responded to a vehicle fire Oct. 15 on Crab Orchard Road in Bedford County. The fire was contained to the vehicle with no further damage to any property. According to the Responding Fire online...
New Melrose Avenue Project Honors Sisters / Brings Hope to NW Roanoke
I want to express my deep gratitude to the City of Roanoke, Goodwill Industries of the Valley, HUD, and other community partners who are responsible for the Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project and the recently announced “Goodwill Project” on Melrose to include: an adult high school, a grocery store, a wellness center, and banking services […]
chathamstartribune.com
Danville offering free Election Day bus service
Danville Transit will offer free bus service in the city on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. The free service is to encourage interested persons to vote by removing transportation as a barrier. The service will be provided for all Danville Transit operations, which include fixed-route and reservation-based services. Fixed route...
pcpatriot.com
Deceased white male’s body found in water off State Park Road
On Friday, Nov. 4 at approximately 12:15 p.m., Pulaski County Joint Communications Center received a call from a citizen concerning a possible body being in the water near the public boat docks on Bear Drive off of State Park Road. Units from Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Pulaski County Public...
Franklin News Post
New tower goes up in Westlake, but not for broadband as originally planned
Crews finally erected the long-discussed communications tower in Westlake last week, piecing together the monopine tower resembling a 160-foot evergreen tree behind the former Grand Home Furnishings building. But it won’t do anything to improve wireless internet access in that community, as we originally planned. Instead, internet provider Seiontec is...
wallstreetwindow.com
Lane closure slated for Kentuck Road section in Danville, Virginia
Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 8, one lane will be closed at 660 Kentuck Road to allow for installation of a new gas tap. Highway flaggers will be on site to direct traffic. The work is expected to be completed on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Work will begin at 8 a.m. on both days.
wfxrtv.com
Body found in Claytor Lake; deputies
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reports that a body has been found in Claytor Lake. Deputies say the Pulaski County Joint Communications Center was notified of the body by a community member at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Friday Nov. 4. Located by the public boat docks on Bear Drive off of State Park Road. When they arrived to the scene they were able to locate a white male’s body in the water. They say the male was able to be identified by the information he had with him. Deputies say they are working to notify the person’s next of kin.
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Roanoke County causing delays
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. Traffic is delayed due to a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 138.3 on I-81 south. As of 4:27 p.m., the south right shoulder...
wakg.com
Danville Police Department Holds Community Engagement Walk
The Danville Police Department hosted their monthly community engagement walk in the Fox Hollow area on Thursday. This is a monthly event to check in with residents and solve any concerns citizens may have. In efforts to strengthen their mission, the Community and Youth Engagement Unit was established. The officers...
WDBJ7.com
Relief measures approved for personal property taxpayers in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Board of Supervisors has voted to extend the due date for personal property taxes. The supervisors voted 7-0 to extend the due date from December 5, 2022, to January 31, 2023. Supervisors also voted 7-0 to provide a 33% rebate to personal...
WSET
Man found dead in Claytor Lake: Sheriff
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A man has been found dead in Claytor Lake on Friday according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 12:15 p.m., Pulaski County Joint Communications Center got a call about a possible body being in the water near the public boat docks on Bear Drive off of State Park Road.
WDBJ7.com
Habitat for Humanity to build 25+ affordable homes in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville-Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity is creating a community with 27 new safe and affordable homes for those in need. Habitat Village North will be on Seminole Drive in Danville. Habitat for Humanity received the land as a donation from Saint Luke’s United Methodist Church.
wallstreetwindow.com
Leggett Town and Country To Hold 20th Anniversary Celebration In Danville, Virginia On Saturday
Leggett Town and Country is going to hold a 20th Anniversary Celebration in Danville, Virginia on Saturday November 2, 2022. It will be held between 11 AM – 3 PM. “Join us as we celebrate 20 years of business! The Danville Life Saving Crew will onsite for touch-a-truck and a live vehicle extrication demo! Plus, AirLife Virginia’s helicopter will also be onsite! WAKG and WBTM will be joining us with music and FREE GIVEAWAYS! Participate in our 4th annual Donate & Save event! When you donate $10 to the Danville Life Saving Crew, you will save 10% off your ENTIRE purchase of apparel, footwear, and accessories! Shop with us 9 am – 9 pm,” the store wrote on a Facebook page for this event.
thecarrollnews.com
Catch of a lifetime
Twelve-year-old angler James Andrew Hines holds his catch of a lifetime on October 24. The rainbow trout weighted 15 pounds and .8 ounces and was caught at the Shady Meadows Trophy Trout Streams during a field trip by Hines’ class. Standing behind Hines is Principal Mike Reavis, Department of Wildlife Resources Regional Fisheries Manager Jeff Williams and Shady Meadows Trophy Trout Streams Operator Eric Hale.
chathamstartribune.com
Power Co-Op targets solar facility for Pittsylvania County
Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is planning four new solar projects in Virginia — one of them in Pittsylvania County. They announced the moves as part of their long-term green energy strategy. ODEC is planning a 2.8 megawatt facility in Pittsylvania County that would provide power for Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative...
WSLS
Man found dead in Claytor Lake, authorities say
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A man was found dead in Claytor Lake on Friday afternoon, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they received a call from someone about a body being in the water near the public boat docks on Bear Drive off of State Park Road around 12:15 p.m.
Comments / 0