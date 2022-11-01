ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

WKRC

Parents arrested after children were rescued from locked room during fire

BURBANK, Calif. (WKRC) - Police have arrested two parents in California after their children were narrowly rescued from a fire. Emergency crews responded to an apartment fire Wednesday around 2 a.m. Neighbors reportedly told them there were children trapped inside. Officers say they were overcome by black smoke when they...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WKRC

Woman shot and killed outside work after rejecting coworkers romantic advances

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WKRC) - A Minnesota woman was shot and killed in the parking lot of her workplace after she repeatedly rejected the romantic advances of a coworker. Nicole Hammond, 28, was found around 7 a.m. on Oct. 24 with a gunshot wound to the neck. First responders tried life-saving measures but she died at the scene, according to a statement by the St. Cloud Police.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WKRC

Local woman celebrates her 107th birthday with 5 generations of her family

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A local woman celebrates a remarkable milestone--she turned 107!. Madeline Bamberger Debord lives at Covenant Village in Green Township. Her granddaughter helped the staff arrange a surprise party for her on Thursday. Five generations of family were there and Madeline said she did not realize...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Massachusetts bans disposal of clothing, shoes and bedding

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — They say one person’s trash is another person’s treasure, and in Massachusetts, it’s now the law to keep certain items out of the trash and instead, donate, recycle or repurpose them. Pamela Sherman is a coordinator at the First Unitarian Church...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WKRC

Long lines for first no-excuse early voting in Kentucky

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) – No-excuse early voting in Kentucky started on Nov. 3, and polling locations saw long lines for the first day. The sunshine paired well with Kentucky voters patiently waiting in line to cast their votes. “It was super easy, you show them your driver’s license...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRC

Drought conditions in Red River Gorge pose wildfire risk

DANIEL BOONE NATIONAL FOREST, Ky. (WKRC/WKYT/CBS Newspath) - Red River Gorge in Kentucky is a popular spot for hikers and campers from the Tri-State, but the area is now facing a crisis. The gorge in Daniel Boone National Forest is extremely dry, reports WKYT. Officials say drought conditions haven't been...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRC

Abortion ruling bringing voters out for midterm elections

Early voting numbers are pointing to a strong turnout on Tuesday’s midterm elections. Hamilton County’s Board of Elections said numbers are up 50% compared to this time during the last midterm election. The election is happening just three months after the Supreme Court’s historic reversal of Roe v....
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

