ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
WCJB

North Central Florida Jewish community leaders hosted unity and solidarity rally

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Chabad University of Florida Jewish community center members invited the community to help stand up against anti-Semitism after recent anti-Semitic incidents. UF leaders, city officials, students, alumni, and residents attended tonight’s event. Organizers at the rally addressed the “Kanye is right about the Jews” banners...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Time running out for early voting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you want to avoid standing in a long line on election day, time is running out to get out in early voting. Tomorrow is the last day of early voting for Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Marion and Union counties. Alachua, Bradford and Levy counties are continuing...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

HCA names new North Florida Division president

Brian T. Cook has been named President of the HCA Healthcare North Florida Division, including its affiliated HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital in Lake City, and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville. The HCA Healthcare North Florida...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Forever buys piece of planned conservation corridor

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County’s conservation program is acquiring more than 75 acres of land from area families. On Friday, Alachua County Forever closed land from members of the Carr and McNab families. The area is located southwest of Micanopy and is part of the Florida Ecological Greenways Network.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Veterans speak at Columbia County commission meeting

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County military veterans are launching an assault on red tape. A number of veterans spoke at today’s county commission meeting, asking for more support for the county veterans service office. Veterans say the part time service officer is overwhelmed with VA claims that...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County finalizes $700,000 land purchase

Alachua County settled on the purchase of 75.77 acres on Friday for $749,030 from the Carr and McNab families, representing the first phase of a planned conservation corridor. Purchased with Wild Space Public Place funds, the land is located southwest of Micanopy, and an Alachua County press release said it’s a critical spot to connect Barr Hammock Preserve with Price’s Scrub State Park in Marion County.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Alachua Police department accepts applications for explorer program

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua police officers are looking for kids who are interested in a career in law enforcement. The department is accepting applications for its explorer program. It’s aimed at middle and high school students. Officers say it teaches them the kinds of skills they need in...
ALACHUA, FL
mycbs4.com

Lake City residents share concerns about violence in their community

Lake City, Florida — The Lake City community is still shaken after two shootings took place this week. "Well it's really disturbing because we know it doesn't have to be that way," Mary McKellum said she and her husband Lester have been living in Lake City for more than 40 years. "I feel safe here, even with this going on because this goes on all the time all over the city," Lester said.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Jail director resigns, interim director appointed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has announced the county jail is under new leadership after the jail director resigned. Major Robert Stafford handed in his resignation as jail director effective Nov. 14. Captain Dorian Keith will take over as the interim director. Stafford cited personal...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County Block pARTy returns after 16 years

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Cultural Alliance’s Block pARTy returns after 16 years. The pARTy is a fundraiser featuring 12 x 12 canvases, or blocks, created by local and regional artists. The month-long exhibit launches with the VIP reception, which is hosted at the Brick City Center...
MARION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy