WCJB
North Central Florida Jewish community leaders hosted unity and solidarity rally
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Chabad University of Florida Jewish community center members invited the community to help stand up against anti-Semitism after recent anti-Semitic incidents. UF leaders, city officials, students, alumni, and residents attended tonight’s event. Organizers at the rally addressed the “Kanye is right about the Jews” banners...
WCJB
Gov. Ron DeSantis campaigns at Florida Gateway College days before midterm elections
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Gov. Ron DeSantis made a pit stop at Florida Gateway College to rally republican supporters. North Central Florida Republicans Rep. Kat Cammack, Rep. Neil Dunn, and state Rep. Chuck Brannan also showed up. “I’ve been republican ever since I was able to vote. I think we...
WCJB
State university board of governors to consider proposal to change tenure process
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A state law restricting how race-related issues can be discussed in classrooms would impact the University of Florida and state colleges. Next week, the state university board of governors will consider a proposal that could factor into how professors are reviewed for tenure. House Bill 7,...
WCJB
Florida for All hosts March for Justice and Party at the Polls
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a March for Justice and a party at the polls event in Gainesville on Friday. The event will be held at Bo Diddley Plaza from 4 until 8 p.m. It is hosted by Florida for All. TV20 will keep you updated on who the...
WCJB
Time running out for early voting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you want to avoid standing in a long line on election day, time is running out to get out in early voting. Tomorrow is the last day of early voting for Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Marion and Union counties. Alachua, Bradford and Levy counties are continuing...
mainstreetdailynews.com
HCA names new North Florida Division president
Brian T. Cook has been named President of the HCA Healthcare North Florida Division, including its affiliated HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital in Lake City, and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville. The HCA Healthcare North Florida...
wuft.org
A Jonesville man’s story challenges the logic of Florida’s process to award a marijuana license to a Black farmer
When medical marijuana was legalized in Florida five years ago, the legislation promised one license to a class member of Pigford v. Glickman, the largest civil rights settlement in U.S. history. Applying for the license amounted to buying a lottery ticket for Pigford farmers, who claimed the United States Department...
WCJB
Alachua County Forever buys piece of planned conservation corridor
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County’s conservation program is acquiring more than 75 acres of land from area families. On Friday, Alachua County Forever closed land from members of the Carr and McNab families. The area is located southwest of Micanopy and is part of the Florida Ecological Greenways Network.
WCJB
Veterans speak at Columbia County commission meeting
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County military veterans are launching an assault on red tape. A number of veterans spoke at today’s county commission meeting, asking for more support for the county veterans service office. Veterans say the part time service officer is overwhelmed with VA claims that...
WCJB
Community Foundation of North Central Florida will hold the 12th annual Legacy Awards
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Community Foundation of North Central Florida will present the 12th annual Legacy Awards on Thursday. These awards recognize the crucial interaction between donors, professional advisors, and nonprofits. They mostly focus on the charitable impact individuals and nonprofits make in our community. The lunch and program...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County finalizes $700,000 land purchase
Alachua County settled on the purchase of 75.77 acres on Friday for $749,030 from the Carr and McNab families, representing the first phase of a planned conservation corridor. Purchased with Wild Space Public Place funds, the land is located southwest of Micanopy, and an Alachua County press release said it’s a critical spot to connect Barr Hammock Preserve with Price’s Scrub State Park in Marion County.
WCJB
Alachua Police department accepts applications for explorer program
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua police officers are looking for kids who are interested in a career in law enforcement. The department is accepting applications for its explorer program. It’s aimed at middle and high school students. Officers say it teaches them the kinds of skills they need in...
mycbs4.com
Lake City residents share concerns about violence in their community
Lake City, Florida — The Lake City community is still shaken after two shootings took place this week. "Well it's really disturbing because we know it doesn't have to be that way," Mary McKellum said she and her husband Lester have been living in Lake City for more than 40 years. "I feel safe here, even with this going on because this goes on all the time all over the city," Lester said.
Marion County School Board unanimously OKs agreement with Marion Education Association
There was a sense of accomplishment and hopefulness during the Marion County School Board meeting held on Oct. 25 as the board unanimously approved its annual contract with the Marion Education Association. Negotiations between the two sides have been difficult and tense in recent years, and officials on both sides...
WCJB
A Gainesville pianist is benefitting musicians in her home county of Ukraine
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The benefit concert is this Saturday, November 5th at 7:30p at Holy Faith Catholic Church. Gainesville pianist, Anastasiya Naplekova was born in Ukraine and still has family and friends there. Naplekova has a Master of Music degree from the University of Florida and a Doctor of...
WCJB
Alachua County Jail director resigns, interim director appointed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has announced the county jail is under new leadership after the jail director resigned. Major Robert Stafford handed in his resignation as jail director effective Nov. 14. Captain Dorian Keith will take over as the interim director. Stafford cited personal...
WCJB
Celebrity chefs share their experiences at Marion County public schools
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Five celebrity chefs will share their experiences with Marion County Culinary Arts students on Friday. It is as part of a local food festival. Chef Elizabeth Falkner is visiting Belleview High School. She specializes in desserts and pastries. It starts at 9:30 a.m. and goes until 11 a.m.
WCJB
Marion County Public Schools student arrested for threatening video posted on Snapchat
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement agencies are responding to two separate threats made against schools in the county. One student was arrested for a video he posted on social media. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Belleview High School student for making a threatening video on Snapchat.
WCJB
Benefit dinner raises money for Alachua County firefighter battling Aplastic Anemia
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Brandon Boothby has been a firefighter/paramedic with Alachua County Fire Rescue for six years. Earlier this year, he was diagnosed with severe Aplastic Anemia. It’s a condition causing the bone marrow to not make enough blood cells. “He’s putting up a heck of a...
WCJB
Marion County Block pARTy returns after 16 years
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Cultural Alliance’s Block pARTy returns after 16 years. The pARTy is a fundraiser featuring 12 x 12 canvases, or blocks, created by local and regional artists. The month-long exhibit launches with the VIP reception, which is hosted at the Brick City Center...
