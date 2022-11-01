In response to several recent letters that voiced concerns on rising utility costs in Ocala/Marion County, two residents wrote in to share their thoughts on this topic. “I am also outraged at the increase in my electric bills. I lived in Fort Lauderdale with Florida Power & Light as our provider. We had budget billing and it was so worth it. The lower bills made up for the higher ones and did not take big bites out of our monthly bills. Why can’t we have budget billing for Ocala Electric Utility, especially when they added an increase beginning in the summer months when the electric bills are the highest,” says Ocala resident Carolyn Zarkosky.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO