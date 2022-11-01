ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Mercy Health kicks off No Shave November event

By Dave Sess
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KG5yP_0iutT8Ec00

(WKBN) – Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among Mahoning Valley men. Some men are putting away their razors for a month.

On Tuesday, Mercy Health kicked off Man UP Mahoning Valley . It encourages men to grow a mustache or beard, which will generate discussions about prostate cancer and create awareness.

An early screening can be a simple blood test that takes 15 seconds.

Ohio Attorney General sues Dollar General, alleges ‘deceptive pricing’ policies

“It’s really hard to come and get checked for their prostate because they all think that is painful, but there is a thing called a PSA. It’s a blood test that we can do to monitor their levels, their prostate antigens in their bodies. At least, it’s a start,” said Laura Boomhower with Community Health Education.

If found early, prostate cancer is highly treatable and curable.

Youngstown’s prostate cancer incidence is higher than the state average. Plus, the Valley’s African-American men are twice as likely to die from prostate cancer than any other race.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Community rallies behind Boardman native fighting ALS

The Mahoning Valley is coming together for Boardman native Chris Yozwiak, battling ALS. Yozwiak is a Boardman graduate and was diagnosed with ALS in 2020. Since then, he's lost the ability to walk or talk. It was a shock, as Yozwiak is an otherwise healthy, athletic, young father of two.
BOARDMAN, OH
WKBN

Ohio SUPCO candidate appears in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Supreme Court candidate Judge Marilyn Zayas was in the Valley on Friday. She spoke to students at East High School. Then she headed to the Mahoning County Board of Elections from noon to 2 p.m. for a meet and greet with voters. Lastly, she attended OCCHA’s 50th Anniversary Gala at […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

53K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy