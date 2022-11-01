Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
Community rallies behind Boardman native fighting ALS
The Mahoning Valley is coming together for Boardman native Chris Yozwiak, battling ALS. Yozwiak is a Boardman graduate and was diagnosed with ALS in 2020. Since then, he's lost the ability to walk or talk. It was a shock, as Yozwiak is an otherwise healthy, athletic, young father of two.
WYTV.com
Toy collection honors child’s life and benefits hospital
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – As we approach the holidays, Jacob’s Heart is collecting toys and other gifts for children in the Valley. Nicci Eells and her family started a toy drive for children at Akron Children’s Hospital of the Mahoning Valley. The event was created in honor of their son Jacob who was born with half of his heart and died when he was just over three months old.
WYTV.com
WKBN digital reporter honored for service in Hispanic community
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday night in Youngstown, OCCHA (Organizacion Civica y Cultural Hispana Americana) celebrated 50 years with a gala. The organization strives to improve the quality of life for Hispanics and others. At that gala, they recognized our very own digital reporter, Jennifer Rodriguez. Rodriguez, who is...
WYTV.com
New Youngstown parks director shares vision for city
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The new parks and recreation director in the city of Youngstown says he has great things planned and he is grateful for the opportunity to serve the city. Clemate Franklin wrapped up his first week Friday. He says it’s a dream come true. “This...
WYTV.com
Warren mission needs turkeys to provide annual meal
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It may only be the beginning of November, but the Warren Family Mission is already thinking ahead to Thanksgiving. The staff is busy gathering all the supplies for the mission’s first in-person Thanksgiving Community Dinner since before the pandemic. The mission is still in...
WYTV.com
‘Walk with Doc’ promotes well-being in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Walk with a Doc program is happening at the Southern Park Mall. This is a program focused on education, empowerment, and exercise for the community. It’s a joint collaboration between YSU physical therapy and Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice. A guest speaker...
WYTV.com
Valley eye care office sold
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lee Eye Care offices on Market Street in Boardman were sold to a Pennsylvania company. According to records from the Mahoning County Auditor’s Office, Lee Eye Care was sold to Terravet Eye Boardman, LLC, out of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania for $5.8 million. The transaction...
WYTV.com
Adoption Month spotlights children in need of families
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – November is National Adoption Month. Right now, Mahoning County Children Services says there are more than 50 kids in need of belonging to a loving and caring family. On Monday, the agency will celebrate the many families that are adopting children from Mahoning County Children...
WYTV.com
Boo Squad needs help with Thanksgiving food drive
(WKBN) – The Boo Squad, a group of young volunteers, ages 7 to 13, needs your help. They are collecting items for their Thanksgiving Food Drive. Some items they need include vegetables, turkeys, stuffing, mashed potatoes, plates and napkins. These items are put together in a Thanksgiving meal box for families of local school districts.
WYTV.com
Local pharmacist addresses antibiotic shortage
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBNF) – If your child has an infection, their treatment could look different this year. A liquid amoxicillin shortage is affecting the Valley, and an increase in illnesses like RSV could be contributing. Amoxicillin comes as a capsule, a tablet, a chewable tablet and as a liquid...
WYTV.com
Youngstown Lifeguard Academy grows footprint
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Lifeguard Academy received approval to start as a state demonstration project for the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. A new set of training classes starts in December. The academy hopes to have forty recruits. It has 20 interested groups from across...
WYTV.com
Late YSU professor to be honored
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Mahoning Valley Historical Society and the Mahoning Valley Watercolor Society are honoring the late Dr. Rick Shale. Friday through Sunday, from Noon to 4 p.m. at the Tyler History Center on West Federal Street in Youngstown, there will be a free show and sale of Shale’s artwork.
WYTV.com
National Philanthropy Day event highlights local honorees
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – On Friday, the Association of Fundraising Professionals Mahoning-Shenango Chapter honored philanthropists in Mahoning and Shenango Valleys. For 32 years, this event has been held in honor of National Philanthropy Day, which is on Nov. 15. It recognizes the good that philanthropists have done in our community.
WYTV.com
Steward Health responds to questions about food service disruption
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The cafeteria at Steward Health’s Trumbull Regional Medical Center is closed until further notice. A sign was posted on the door stating it closed Tuesday. Steward Health spokesperson Alexa Polinsky said the recent disruption in cafeteria service has been due to a combination of...
WYTV.com
Ribbon cut on new preschool playground in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren City Schools is celebrating the completion of a brand new preschool playground at Warren G. Harding. Preschoolers clapped as school officials cut the ribbon on the new play area. Then, they had the opportunity to play on the new equipment. The playground is located...
COVID again: Mahoning, Trumbull counties return to high spread
Several Northeast Ohio counties are seeing a high spread of COVID-19 this week.
WYTV.com
Warren welcomes new firefighter
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Fire Department has officially welcomed its newest firefighter. Taylor Kesecker was sworn in Wednesday. Kesecker is from Akron but has family living in Trumbull County. The 30-year-old previously worked for FedEx but said he always wanted a job in public service. Fire Chief...
Rescue Village in Geauga County waives adoption fees for this weekend
NOVELTY, Ohio — Geauga County's humane society, Rescue Village, has waived adoption fees for adult cats and adult dogs this weekend. The shelter is open until 4 p.m. Friday and from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, November 5 and Sunday, November 6, 2022. Pets adopted from the shelter have been spayed...
WYTV.com
Local shop offers thousands of rare finds
BOARDMAN, Oh – Home Again Consignment and Design features a 10,000-square-foot showroom of one-of-a-kind finds. From bargain buys to showcase designer pieces from South Carolina, North Carolina, and even furniture from across the globe. The store has a revolving door of inventory, so every time you come in, it’s...
WYTV.com
Ohio SUPCO candidate appears in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Supreme Court candidate Judge Marilyn Zayas was in the Valley on Friday. She spoke to students at East High School. Then she headed to the Mahoning County Board of Elections from noon to 2 p.m. for a meet and greet with voters. Lastly, she...
Comments / 0