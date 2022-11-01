ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Community rallies behind Boardman native fighting ALS

The Mahoning Valley is coming together for Boardman native Chris Yozwiak, battling ALS. Yozwiak is a Boardman graduate and was diagnosed with ALS in 2020. Since then, he's lost the ability to walk or talk. It was a shock, as Yozwiak is an otherwise healthy, athletic, young father of two.
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Toy collection honors child’s life and benefits hospital

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – As we approach the holidays, Jacob’s Heart is collecting toys and other gifts for children in the Valley. Nicci Eells and her family started a toy drive for children at Akron Children’s Hospital of the Mahoning Valley. The event was created in honor of their son Jacob who was born with half of his heart and died when he was just over three months old.
COLUMBIANA, OH
WYTV.com

WKBN digital reporter honored for service in Hispanic community

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday night in Youngstown, OCCHA (Organizacion Civica y Cultural Hispana Americana) celebrated 50 years with a gala. The organization strives to improve the quality of life for Hispanics and others. At that gala, they recognized our very own digital reporter, Jennifer Rodriguez. Rodriguez, who is...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

New Youngstown parks director shares vision for city

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The new parks and recreation director in the city of Youngstown says he has great things planned and he is grateful for the opportunity to serve the city. Clemate Franklin wrapped up his first week Friday. He says it’s a dream come true. “This...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Warren mission needs turkeys to provide annual meal

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It may only be the beginning of November, but the Warren Family Mission is already thinking ahead to Thanksgiving. The staff is busy gathering all the supplies for the mission’s first in-person Thanksgiving Community Dinner since before the pandemic. The mission is still in...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

‘Walk with Doc’ promotes well-being in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Walk with a Doc program is happening at the Southern Park Mall. This is a program focused on education, empowerment, and exercise for the community. It’s a joint collaboration between YSU physical therapy and Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice. A guest speaker...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Valley eye care office sold

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lee Eye Care offices on Market Street in Boardman were sold to a Pennsylvania company. According to records from the Mahoning County Auditor’s Office, Lee Eye Care was sold to Terravet Eye Boardman, LLC, out of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania for $5.8 million. The transaction...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Adoption Month spotlights children in need of families

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – November is National Adoption Month. Right now, Mahoning County Children Services says there are more than 50 kids in need of belonging to a loving and caring family. On Monday, the agency will celebrate the many families that are adopting children from Mahoning County Children...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Boo Squad needs help with Thanksgiving food drive

(WKBN) – The Boo Squad, a group of young volunteers, ages 7 to 13, needs your help. They are collecting items for their Thanksgiving Food Drive. Some items they need include vegetables, turkeys, stuffing, mashed potatoes, plates and napkins. These items are put together in a Thanksgiving meal box for families of local school districts.
STRUTHERS, OH
WYTV.com

Local pharmacist addresses antibiotic shortage

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBNF) – If your child has an infection, their treatment could look different this year. A liquid amoxicillin shortage is affecting the Valley, and an increase in illnesses like RSV could be contributing. Amoxicillin comes as a capsule, a tablet, a chewable tablet and as a liquid...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown Lifeguard Academy grows footprint

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Lifeguard Academy received approval to start as a state demonstration project for the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. A new set of training classes starts in December. The academy hopes to have forty recruits. It has 20 interested groups from across...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Late YSU professor to be honored

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Mahoning Valley Historical Society and the Mahoning Valley Watercolor Society are honoring the late Dr. Rick Shale. Friday through Sunday, from Noon to 4 p.m. at the Tyler History Center on West Federal Street in Youngstown, there will be a free show and sale of Shale’s artwork.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

National Philanthropy Day event highlights local honorees

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – On Friday, the Association of Fundraising Professionals Mahoning-Shenango Chapter honored philanthropists in Mahoning and Shenango Valleys. For 32 years, this event has been held in honor of National Philanthropy Day, which is on Nov. 15. It recognizes the good that philanthropists have done in our community.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Steward Health responds to questions about food service disruption

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The cafeteria at Steward Health’s Trumbull Regional Medical Center is closed until further notice. A sign was posted on the door stating it closed Tuesday. Steward Health spokesperson Alexa Polinsky said the recent disruption in cafeteria service has been due to a combination of...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Ribbon cut on new preschool playground in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren City Schools is celebrating the completion of a brand new preschool playground at Warren G. Harding. Preschoolers clapped as school officials cut the ribbon on the new play area. Then, they had the opportunity to play on the new equipment. The playground is located...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Warren welcomes new firefighter

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Fire Department has officially welcomed its newest firefighter. Taylor Kesecker was sworn in Wednesday. Kesecker is from Akron but has family living in Trumbull County. The 30-year-old previously worked for FedEx but said he always wanted a job in public service. Fire Chief...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Local shop offers thousands of rare finds

BOARDMAN, Oh – Home Again Consignment and Design features a 10,000-square-foot showroom of one-of-a-kind finds. From bargain buys to showcase designer pieces from South Carolina, North Carolina, and even furniture from across the globe. The store has a revolving door of inventory, so every time you come in, it’s...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Ohio SUPCO candidate appears in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Supreme Court candidate Judge Marilyn Zayas was in the Valley on Friday. She spoke to students at East High School. Then she headed to the Mahoning County Board of Elections from noon to 2 p.m. for a meet and greet with voters. Lastly, she...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

