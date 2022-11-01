Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Austin
Texas EMT using story of son's overdose to train first responders on saving lives
AUSTIN, Texas — Callie Crow is using her real-life experience as an EMT, as well as her real-life experience losing her son Drew, to make sure law enforcement and first responders across the Lone Star State know how to identify and reverse an overdose. "He overdosed one night. He...
CBS Austin
Texas to regain home of largest Buc-ee's in the United States
LULING, Texas - Texas will again be home to the largest Buc-ee's in the country. The travel center giant announced Thursday that they'll be breaking ground on Nov. 16 in Luling for the home of the largest Buc'ee's location in the country. The construction will take place on the site of the very first Buc-ee's travel center, which was building in 2003.
CBS Austin
Autumn time change leads to more deer-car crashes, says new study
Remember to set your clocks back an hour this weekend, and when you do, remember to pay attention to the road!. A new study in the journal ‘Current Biology’ finds about 37,000 deer-car crashes would not happen if Daylight Saving Time was permanent. It is deer hookup season...
CBS Austin
American Airlines adds seasonal flight from Austin to Panama City Beach, FL
AUSTIN, Texas — American Airlines announced it is expanding its network from Austin Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) with the addition of a new seasonal service to Panama City Beach (ECP) in Spring 2023. The seasonal flight between AUS and ECP will operate daily on an Embraer 175 aircraft on...
CBS Austin
Children's advocates seek state dollars that may not be available
We're little more than two months away from the Texas Legislature going back to work. Their biannual main function is approving state spending for the next two years. Right now children's advocates are making a list of what they see as critical needs for our school children. But will the money be there?
CBS Austin
What Texas homeowners need to know before installing rooftop solar panels
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas is seeing a surge in homeowners ready to go solar. A recent survey by Pew Research Center found about a third of homeowners have seriously considered installing rooftop panels. The biggest motivator is saving money and a new solar tax credit is helping people break even sooner than expected.
CBS Austin
Pandemic and politics: The effect it's having on midterm elections
AUSTIN, Texas — When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Texas leaders were left to decide how to balance keeping people safe while keeping the economy going. Two years later, voters are again heading to the polls during a pandemic keeping in mind the decisions made by those leaders. CBS Austin...
Comments / 0