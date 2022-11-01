ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office receives $100k for targeting violence

By Gio Battaglia
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) was awarded $100,000 in federal funding, state representatives announced Tuesday.

MSCO was one of five recipients throughout the state to receive funding totaling $500,000.

The money is earmarked for furthering the state’s efforts in combatting targeted violence and domestic terrorism, according to representatives.

MCSO received the award for their Rochester Threat Advisory Committee (ROCTAC), which launched in 2018.

Rochester domestic terror prevention program gets national attention

ROCTAC is a local information-sharing group with law enforcement. This allows community organizations to easily share information and concerns with MCSO and other law enforcement agencies. The inspiration came from the death of Greece child Hunter Resch, who was killed by his father in 2010.

The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and will support the sustainment of Threat Assessment and Management (TAM) teams in the City of Buffalo, Monroe County, and Niagara County.

TAM teams are multi-disciplinary teams consisting of law enforcement, mental health professionals, school officials, and other community stakeholders and designed to assess and manage threats of targeted violence, including racially and ethnically motivated violence.

“Monroe County is appreciative of these federal funds […] that will not only sustain our [TAM] Teams here at home but will allow for development of similar programs across our state and region.” Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said. “We take great pride in leading the way in this arena with the creation of [ROCTAC] three years ago and setting the standard for excellence as we build out this model across New York, encouraging other communities to adopt it. We must all put this critical infrastructure in place; lives depend on it.”

