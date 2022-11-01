ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Sunbeam invites community to celebrate its Grand Opening

By Terré Gables/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZEO7c_0iutSWyw00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Sunbeam is inviting the community to join them in celebrating its ribbon cutting and grand opening in continuing to celebrate high-quality mental health and early education in Northeast OKC.

Formally known as Oklahoma City Public Schools’ Edwards Elementary the new facility will be proudly named the Edwards Early Education and Community Hope Center (Edwards EECHC).

The Village PD: Gas line hit; Vineyard Blvd. closed while repairs are made

The grand opening takes place on Nov. 7 at Edwards EECHC, located at 1123 N.E. Grand Blvd. in Oklahoma City. The program and ribbon cutting are from 3 to 3:30 p.m. and tours are available from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Program speakers include Justin Brown, Secretary of Human Services and Early Childhood Initiatives; Chris Harrison, Sunbeam board president; The Honorable David Holt, mayor of Oklahoma City; Dr. Sean McDaniel, superintendent of schools for Oklahoma City Public Schools; Sarah Rahhal, Sunbeam CEO; Robert J. Ross, Chairman and CEO of Inasmuch Foundation and Senator George Young.

“Access to high-quality early childhood education is essential to the future success of babies and toddlers,” said Sunbeam CEO Sarah Rahhal, LCSW.

The renovated school will provide services, support, and resources for children and families in Northeast Oklahoma City. The renovation of the 41,000-square-foot building includes 12 early education classrooms, which increases access to high-quality early care and education opportunities for babies and toddlers. Families also have access to Sunbeam’s other services. The community space at Edwards Community Hope Center will provide onsite services to the entire Northeast Oklahoma City community, not just families who are enrolled at Edwards Early Education Center.

Sunbeam will provide on-site mental health services, including therapy, training, and support groups for parents, grandparents who are raising their grandchildren, caregivers, and more. The nonprofit will also focus on addressing additional needs of the surrounding area through community partnerships.

This event is open to the public and guests can RSVP at SunbeamFamilyServices.org/Edwards .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
405magazine.com

4 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: November 3-6

There might be no more tricks, but the 405 has plenty of treats. From artsy adventures to tree-planting pleasures, here’s what you can do in Oklahoma City this weekend. Every first Friday of the month, over 80 artists and vendors from across the state gather to provide a festive evening of live entertainment and new exhibits in the Paseo Arts District. Patrons can eat at the 10 brick-and-mortar restaurants in the area, shop at merchants along the streets, and view the unveiling of two collections in November. Gallery I, titled “Solo”, will showcase 50-to-100 photographs by Maria Chaverri of he solo travels across 20 different locations. In Gallery II, the exhibition is titled “The Small Art Show” and will include tiny, original artwork by Behnaz Sohrabian no larger than 15 inches and made with a variety of art mediums. Bring your leashed pets along to walk the streets and take your friends to experience a lovely night celebrating art in Oklahoma City. 6–9 p.m., Paseo Arts District, OKC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

New steakhouse opens in downtown Oklahoma City's First National Center

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new steakhouse opened this week at the First National Center in Oklahoma City. Stock & Bond, the latest restaurant to join the downtown Oklahoma City area, opened Tuesday. The steakhouse's website advertises the new restaurant as being modern while featuring traditional dishes and more than 300 American whiskeys.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

3,000 Workers To Move Into Development

One of the state’s oldest banks is one of three tenants moving their operations to a new five-story office building to be built at the gateway to downtown Oklahoma City. The three tenants, also partners in the development, anticipate they will collectively bring more than 300 employees downtown. Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
405magazine.com

Max Flavor in Mid-Del

10 Mid-Del restaurants you need to try now. To a larger than necessary degree, traffic patterns determine where we eat most of the time. Destination restaurants for special events are the most common exception, but most people tend to eat at restaurants within a couple miles of home and work, or along a route between. That cuts us off from delicious food in other parts of the 405. We’d like to take some time to highlight several great choices in areas of the city you might not visit often, or that might be near you but just outside your normal driving routes, in hopes of broadening your horizons of deliciousness. We begin with 10 Mid-Del Restaurants to Try Now.
DEL CITY, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

KFOR

42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy