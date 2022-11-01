Read full article on original website
$14M bid submitted for heavily traveled north DeSoto road project
STONEWALL, La. – The obstacle course that’s also known as state Highway 3276 in north DeSoto Parish is finally scheduled for a major overhaul. A project to mill, patch and overlay and add new drainage the highway was among 11 projects statewide to be bid Friday. The price tag: $14.3 million.
UPDATE: Silver Alert: 76-year-old Shreveport woman found
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana State Police (LSP), has issued a silver alert on the behalf of Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for Ethel Wyche, 76. *UPDATE* On Nov. 5, around 11 a.m., LSP announced that Wynch has been found and is safe. On Nov. 5, a silver alert...
Dump truck hits overpass, killing Caddo man
WAVERLY, La. — A Shreveport man died when his dump truck ran off the interstate and struck an overpass, according to Louisiana State Police. Killed was 48-year-old Frederick Russell. The wreck occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 on Interstate 20 at Louisiana Highway 577 at the Madison...
Firefighters’ Retirement System claims City of Shreveport owes them $3.7M
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Firefighters’ Retirement System (FRS), the City of Shreveport owes them $3.7 million. FRS sent a letter to Mayor Adrian Perkins on Friday, Nov. 4, warning that the city will start owning interest and that firefighters’ retirement benefits could get slashed if the money isn’t paid by Nov. 19.
50 miles of garage sales: Main to Main in Webster Parish
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Junkers, pickers, antique lovers, food truck addicts and garage sale fanatics had best put on their most comfortable sneakers and clean out the beds of their pickup trucks in preparation for the 23rd annual Main to Main Trade Days in Webster Parish this weekend.
TRAVEL ADVISORY: Work on I-20/I-220 BAFB interchange will mean nighttime ramp closures
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Work related to the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project in Bossier Parish will mean some nighttime ramp closures, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reports. There will be a rolling roadblock, assisted by law enforcement, for 15 minutes at a time...
MISSING: Former Marine from Ga. traveling through the area may be in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - John “Matt” DeFoor, 33, of Georgia, hasn’t been seen in more than a week. His family says his silver 2019 Chevy Silverado pickup was found at an apartment complex on E Eagan Street in Shreveport, perhaps during his return trip between Georgia and Canton, Texas. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says DeFoor left Covington, Ga. on Oct. 24 headed to Canton. He was last known to be there on Oct. 25.
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on I-20 After Running Off Roadway and Striking an Overpass
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on I-20 After Running Off Road and Striking an Overpass. Shreveport, Louisiana – On Thursday, November 3, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 9:00 a.m., Troop F of Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 at LA Highway 577. Frederick Russell, 48, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
Shreveport man dead after dump truck wreck
Escapee convicted in Caddo District Court
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man arrested in Bossier City on domestic violence charges and later escaped from custody at Ochsner LSU Health hospital was convicted of aggravated escape Thursday in Caddo District Court. The 12 jurors in District Judge Donald Hathaway's court returned a unanimous guilty verdict against Cortez Jermaine...
Jury finds Shreveport man guilty of escaping during medical visit
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man who escaped custody while at Ochsner LSU Health for treatment was convicted of aggravated escape Thursday. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a Caddo Parish jury unanimously returned a guilty verdict for 23-year-old Cortez Jermaine Belion. Bellion was arrested...
City of Shreveport files lawsuit against Hustler Hollywood, Cindie’s
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A judge has signed a temporary restraining order that prohibits Hustler Hollywood from opening its doors this week and that immediately closes a Cindie’s and a Cindie’s lingerie store. The action comes in response to a lawsuit filed by the City of Shreveport...
18-wheeler stuck underneath Green Street bridge in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Northbound lanes of Green Street in Longview are blocked after an 18-wheeler has become stuck underneath the bridge at Green and Cotton. The driver is not hurt and a heavy-duty wrecker is on scene. Southbound lanes are getting through, but northbound lanes are blocked at this...
CPSO: Deputies still searching for 78-year-old Vivian man
VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) - In Nov. of 2021, Earl Kindley Thompson went missing from Vivian, Louisiana. On Nov. 5, 2021, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) received a report that Earl Kindley Thompson, 78, was missing from the 800 block of Northwest Front Street, Vivan. According to the report, Thompson suffered from medical issues and previously would wander around the town of Vivian.
Caddo sheriff: Mugshots are back on website
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is once again publishing mugshots on its website. This comes months after Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a new law that makes it illegal to publish many mugshots. Some law enforcement agencies stopped publishing mugshots because of the law. "We realize we...
Damage reports flood in after large tornadoes in ETX, SE OK
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Search and rescue crews from across the country are on their way to Idabel, Okla. which took a direct hit from a large tornado Friday evening. The McCurtain County Emergency Management Director says there is a lot of damage in the northwest part of the county and multiple damaged homes on the east side of Idabel. Officials say to stay away from Idabel and Broken Bow.
Shreveport Police Pension Fund Board says City of Shreveport owes it $1.3 million
Shreveport Police Searching for Burglary Suspects
On August 17th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a residential burglary in the 6800 block of S. Lakeshore Drive. During the investigation detectives obtained security footage of the possible suspects. That footage is being released to the public in hopes of identifying the suspect. If you...
Shreveport owes police and firefighter pensions millions of dollars
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Just days before he faces re-election, Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration is hit with another claim of financial mismanagement. This time the whistleblower is Bill Wilson. He's a retired assistant police chief who is now secretary of the Shreveport Police Pension and Relief Board. After checking bank records, he makes the startling claim that since Perkins took office, the city has not made contributions required by law -- to the tune of $1.3 million dollars.
Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A highway chase ended in a crash after a woman wanted on charges of theft fled from a traffic stop. Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin explained the pursuit started on Highway 31 in Smith County and ended with a wreck at Fourth and Wilson Streets near Highway 80 in Longview.
