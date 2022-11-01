ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Additional $25 million will expand University of Missouri's Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy

By Roger McKinney, Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O4SDi_0iutSOAM00

Arming graduates of the University of Missouri's Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy with information in a divided political climate is part of the reason the Kinder Foundation wanted to add another $25 million to its donation, said donor Rich Kinder.

The $25 million brings the total from the Kinder Foundation to $60 million.

He wants graduates from the Kinder Institute to be able to confront misinformation about the U.S. Constitution and the founding of the country by being able to say "that's baloney" and the reasons why, Kinder said, speaking with reporters after a ceremony Tuesday in Jesse Hall.

"The ability to defend democracy comes from understanding it," Kinder said. "We've lost that civility in my lifetime."

Every thinking citizen needs a foundation in the U.S. Constitution and the founding of the country, Kinder said.

"I'm astounded, frankly, by the ignorance of a big part of the American population," he said.

Students are the country's future, he said.

"There's nothing guaranteed about democracy," he said.

With the additional $25 million, the institute will double the number of students it can support on a summer internship to Washington D.C., to 40 students.

The additional funding also will expand a study abroad program at Oxford University in England from a one-week pilot over spring break to a summer program with more students.

The funding will pay to hire more faculty for the institute as well.

During the ceremony in the rotunda of Jesse Hall, UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi said the institute has been at the top of its discipline since Rich and Nancy Kinder established it in 2014.

"This institution has become world-recognized for the work that they do," Choi said.

The donation is a big deal for the university, Choi said.

"We can't thank you enough for your incredible generosity and your belief in us," Choi said.

The donation is for the students, said Kinder Institute director Jay Sexton, acknowledging the students in the room.

"The Kinder Institute is for you and you deserve it," Sexton said.

He also appealed to high school students to consider the Kinder Institute.

"Our sights are set high," Sexton said. "The Kinder Institute offers you more than any Ivy League institution."

During the ceremony, Sexton said constitutional democracy is fragile, but speaking with reporters after, he said he is bullish.

"It requires continued investment," Sexton said of democracy. "I think this gift is a fantastic way for us here in Missouri to address these issues."

The donation is "a game-changer" that will provide the institute with the resources it needs to serve more students, Sexton said.

Philanthropy is important for universities, said MU Provost Latha Ramchand.

"We used to say we are state-funded," Ramchand said. "Then we said we are state-supported. Now we are state-located."

She said she didn't originate the phrase.

Donations at the level of the Kinders' are more common for Ivy League institutions, she said.

Student Paul Odu, of Kansas City, will graduate next month from the Kinder Institute. He's a finalist for a Rhodes Scholarship at Oxford.

He said he's thankful for the opportunities the Kinder Institute has given him.

"I've been able to travel the world," he said. "It's incredible."

Whether he receives the Rhodes Scholarship or not, there will be more school after MU. He plans to pursue a law degree.

"I want to work in an area where I can promote financial and social equity," Odu said. "I see my future in that space."

Roger McKinney is the Tribune's education reporter. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on Twitter at @rmckinney9.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
939theeagle.com

EquipmentShare expansion is one of the largest expansions in Columbia history

Missouri Governor Mike Parson praises EquipmentShare’s decision to build its $100-million new headquarters in Columbia, describing it as great news for the entire state. Governor Parson (R) joined company executives, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Boone County Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill and area business leaders for Thursday’s announcement. “It...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Residents of Missouri District 10 to vote for a new senator

MISSOURI - Residents of Missouri Senate District 10 will vote for a new state Senator on Tuesday. Republican Travis Fitzwater or Libertarian Catherine Dreher will replace Republican Sen. Jeanie Riddle, who hit her term limit in the Missouri General Assembly. Fitzwater has served in the Missouri House as the representative...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

State health department issues health advisory as RSV cases rise

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) released a health advisory Wednesday regarding the increased activity of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in the state. RSV is a common illness that usually causes mild symptoms similar to those of the common cold. However, for infants and older...
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Swift Foods expected to open in Columbia early next year

Boone County commissioners have finalized an incentive plan for Swift Food’s $200-million project in Columbia. Our news partner KMIZ reports the Boone County commission has signed off on the incentive package. Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood emphasized the project during this year’s State of the City address. Mr. Seewood...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MoDOT presents alternatives for I-70/Highway 63 connector

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation hosted a public input meeting Wednesday afternoon to present its preferred plans for alternatives to the Interstate 70 and US Route 63 connector. At the meeting, MoDOT revealed its preferred alternative plan to fix congestion problems at the interchange between I-70 and Highway...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Buchheit plans to retain all Orscheln employees involved in Tractor Supply purchase

You’ll notice Buchheit signs in front of the Orscheln stores in Columbia, Jefferson City and Fulton. Southeast Missouri-based Buchheit has acquired 12 new stores, as part of Tractor Supply’s complicated purchase of Moberly-based Orscheln Farm and Home. Tractor Supply had to divest some stores, as part of the sale and per the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Judgment declared in case against Cooper County Public Health Board

BOONVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) A judge on Oct. 28 ordered for $94,000 --for fees and litigation costs -- to be taxed against the Cooper County Public Board of Health. A jury earlier this year said Cooper County's health board violated the Missouri Sunshine Act when debating possible farming rules. The jury heard arguments from a group The post Judgment declared in case against Cooper County Public Health Board appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
travelawaits.com

New Theme Park Planned For This Midwest Lake Resort Destination — Here’s Where It Would Be Located

Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks already has a lot to offer, but two St. Louis-based companies have announced plans to make the area even more appealing. Introduced by SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development, and submitted to Osage Beach, Missouri, last week, the plan calls for developing a $300 million family “resort and entertainment district” called Oasis at Lakeport. The development will feature hotels and restaurants along with amusement rides and attractions.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KOMU

Community shares feedback to proposed park in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA - Community members gave feedback about a plan to develop a northeast Columbia plat of land into a park Tuesday night. Columbia Parks and Recreation hopes to develop the land located at 2205 Whitegate Drive into a park. Parks staff said it will use the public's comments and modify plans to come up with something that the public wants.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Severe storms are not expected in central Missouri Friday

The National Weather Service (NWS) does not expect severe weather in mid-Missouri Friday afternoon nor tonight. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Chris Kimble tells 939 the Eagle that the chances of severe weather in Columbia and Jefferson City are low due to the lack of significant instability. Central Missouri will see high winds today. Kimble says winds up to 40 miles per hour are possible this evening across the region.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Missouri deer hunting season 2022: What to know, rules and where you can hunt

Deer hunting season in Missouri is beginning to ramp up in the coming weeks with firearm hunting season finally opening. Deer hunting is broken up into two main categories based on weapon type — archery and firearms. There is a smaller category for antlerless portions, which allows for the hunting of antlerless deer, as well as a category for alternative hunting methods.
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

90-year-old bridge in mid-Missouri closed for urgent repairs

Residents and farmers in and near mid-Missouri’s Fayette may need to find an alternate route to work this (Thursday) morning. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has closed the Highway 240 bridge over Salt Creek, saying urgent repairs are underway. MoDOT crews doing routine maintenance on the 90-year-old bridge...
FAYETTE, MO
Columbia Missourian

Changes made to westbound Broadway lanes

Youth Reporter, Spring 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sadhnh@umsystem.edu or, in the newsroom at 882-5700. Columbia Public Works makes changes to westbound Broadway near Stephens College. The city said alterations were made to better facilitate traffic movement and assist with congestion.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mizzou Saturday football game to cause traffic impacts

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou is set to kick off against the University of Kentucky at Faurot Field at 11:00 a.m Saturday. With more people in town, some traffic impacts are to be expected. Those attending the game will need to keep parking in mind, as spots can fill up quickly due to increased crowds. Several public The post Mizzou Saturday football game to cause traffic impacts appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy