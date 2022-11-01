Applications for LIHEAP winter season begins

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s mild out there now, but the bitter cold months will soon set in. Heating your home is expensive, so low-income residents can get help with their energy bills.

The low-income home energy assistance program or LIHEAP begins its winter season Tuesday.

No one should ever have to worry about their heat shutting off. During the coldest and darkest months of the year.

Beginning Tuesday, November 1st Pennsylvanians can apply for LIHEAP an annual program that provides assistance to low-income renters and homeowners by helping eligible renters and families pay their heating costs.

This program helps Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable people children, older Pennsylvanians, people with disabilities, and low-income families make ends meet and keep their homes safe and warm throughout the winter.

“As we move into the winter and prepare to spend even more time indoors home energy bills are only going to get more expensive. Additionally, we know that recent economic uncertainty and rising energy costs have made it more difficult for people to keep up,” explained Inez Titus, Deputy Secretary at the Office of Income Maintenance.

Something many in our region is thinking about. Monday, Deputy Secretary Titus spoke in south central PA about telling others to apply.

The income limit for a family of four — $41,625 a year.

For an individual is a gross income of $20,385 per year.

Pennsylvanians can apply for LIHEAP and other public assistance programs online at the Compass State page or by phone at 1-866-550-4355.

