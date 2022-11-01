ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Applications for LIHEAP winter season begins

By Julie Dunphy
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D30bL_0iutSLWB00

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s mild out there now, but the bitter cold months will soon set in. Heating your home is expensive, so low-income residents can get help with their energy bills.

The low-income home energy assistance program or LIHEAP begins its winter season Tuesday.

No one should ever have to worry about their heat shutting off. During the coldest and darkest months of the year.

Beginning Tuesday, November 1st Pennsylvanians can apply for LIHEAP an annual program that provides assistance to low-income renters and homeowners by helping eligible renters and families pay their heating costs.

This program helps Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable people children, older Pennsylvanians, people with disabilities, and low-income families make ends meet and keep their homes safe and warm throughout the winter.

“As we move into the winter and prepare to spend even more time indoors home energy bills are only going to get more expensive. Additionally, we know that recent economic uncertainty and rising energy costs have made it more difficult for people to keep up,” explained Inez Titus, Deputy Secretary at the Office of Income Maintenance.

Something many in our region is thinking about. Monday, Deputy Secretary Titus spoke in south central PA about telling others to apply.

The income limit for a family of four — $41,625 a year.
For an individual is a gross income of $20,385 per year.

Pennsylvanians can apply for LIHEAP and other public assistance programs online at the Compass State page or by phone at 1-866-550-4355.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 6

Related
fox8tv.com

LIHEAP Program Opens

While the weather is nice for Halloween, those cold winter months are right around the corner. That means you’ll need to turn up the heat, which also turns up the cost of your heating bills. “Nobody should ever have to worry about their heat shutting off during the coldest...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

How do Pennsylvanians feel about daylight savings time?

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — This weekend we “fall back” to mark the end of Daylight Saving Time. That extra hour of sleep is nice, but more and more people are wondering why we’re still changing the clocks twice a year. “I think a lot of people...
LANCASTER, PA
WTAJ

Antlerless deer license sales in Pa. changing for first time in decades

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — There are changes being made to the way hunters apply for Pennsylvania antlerless deer licenses, the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced. Senate Bill 431 was signed into law this week and will allow hunters to buy antlerless licenses through the HuntFishPA automated licensing services, the Game Commission said Friday, Nov. 4. When […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf OKs $15M Dairy Processing Tax Credit

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a law that will provide $15 million a year in tax credits to support investment in dairy processing. To qualify for the tax credit, a Pennsylvania dairy plant must spend at least $500,000 on construction, make a good-faith effort to use local workers, and create at least 1,200 new jobs and permanent jobs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Barriers mean Pennsylvania parents can't easily switch from one public school to another

(The Center Square) – In Pennsylvania, like much of America, parents will struggle if they want to transfer their children from one public school to another. In a new policy brief, the Reason Foundation found that only 11 states have mandatory open enrollment laws to let parents transfer children to another public school. Furthermore, if families do switch schools, 26 states let public schools charge tuition for transfer students, making it harder for poorer families to choose a different school.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Microplastics found in Pennsylvania’s cleanest rivers

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pennsylvania non-profit organization is hoping to raise awareness of an ever-increasing problem in the age of one-use plastics. They wanted to find out how microplastics are affecting our local waterways in unseen ways. “We could stop creating plastic right now cold turkey, and what’s left in our environment already […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State forest campsites to get new registration system

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) says state forest campsites will be switching to a modernized registration system. DCNR Secretary, Cindy Adams Dunn, and State Forester, Ellen Shultzabarger, announced Tuesday that state forest campsites will be updating their registration systems to a more user-friendly, modernized version on Thursday, November 3.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Life jackets mandatory in Pennsylvania starting November 1

(WHTM) – A mandatory cold weather life jacket order is in place for many boaters in Pennsylvania starting November 1. Since 2012, a person in Pennsylvania is required to wear a Coast Guard-approved PFD from November 1 through April 30 while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length. The order also applies to any canoe, paddleboard, or kayak.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania natural gas impact fee collection to hit record-high $275M

HARRISBURG, PA – State revenues from natural gas were high last year and are expected to set a new record this year buoyed by rising prices and more drilling. According to a new estimate from the Independent Fiscal Office, impact fees from natural gas wells will hit $275 million in 2022, $40 million higher than 2021.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

LIST: Top roller coasters in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — If you are an amusement park or roller coaster enthusiast, Pennsylvania is one of the best places to reside, because of the number of roller coasters. From old-fashioned parks like Kennywood and Knoebles to major parks like Hersheypark and Dorney Park, there is something for all thrill seekers. Amusement Today, a website […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
penncapital-star.com

Six Pa. counties classify as ‘maternal health deserts,’ new report says

Six of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties now classify as “maternal health deserts,” according to a new March of Dimes Report. The report, which uses data from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration, found that Cameron, Forest, Greene, Juniata, Sullivan, and Wyoming counties qualify as maternal health deserts because “there were no hospitals providing obstetric care, no birth centers, no OB/GYN and no certified nurse midwives.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

WBRE

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy