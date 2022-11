Buy Now Braswell wide receiver Ja’Ryan Wallace pulls in a pass with Guyer linebacker Blade Carver, left, in coverage during their game Oct. 14 at Denton ISD’s Carrico Stadium in Little Elm. Al Key/DRC

Several area high school football games have been moved up to Thursday night this week with inclement weather in the forecast for Friday.

Nine of the 11 area teams are now set to play on Thursday, by far the most all season. While Guyer was already scheduled to play Thursday night, Argyle, Aubrey, Braswell, Denton, Lake Dallas, Sanger, Ryan and Pilot Point’s games have all been officially moved to Thursday as well.