Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia vs. Tennessee preview, prediction: Who wins, and why?
Georgia and Tennessee square off in a battle of (AP) 1 vs. 2 teams on Saturday. Everything appears to be on the line for both teams. The winner remains undefeated and with a critical head-to-head tie-breaker in the SEC East title chase and a virtual lock on a berth in the conference championship ...
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Dick Vitale Has Message For Auburn About Deion Sanders
When it comes to who Auburn should hire to be its new head football coach, Dick Vitale thinks it is a simple decision. Dickie V took to Twitter today to advocate for Jackson State's Deion Sanders to take over on the plains. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons at the helm.
Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake
The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
Five-Star Quarterback Commits to Crimson Tide
Five-star class of 2024 quarterback Julian Sayin has committed to the Crimson Tide. The Calif., native announced his decision live on ESPN2 on Wednesday afternoon. "Alabama's the standard for college football. I want to be coached hard by coach Saban and coach O'Brien. It's a special place and it's the highest level of football," said Sayin.
Former Tennessee football sideline reporter apologizes for 'unacceptable and ignorant' tweets
Kasey Funderburg, who resigned as a Tennessee sports reporter, apologized for "unacceptable and ignorant" tweets she made as a high school student.
Is Alabama eliminated from College Football Playoff if Tide lose to LSU?
If Alabama suffered a second SEC loss on the season vs. LSU on Saturday night, the Crimson Tide’s College Football Playoff dreams are all but gone. The best shot for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff starts with beating the LSU Tigers in Death Valley on Saturday night.
NBC Sports
Tickets for No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Georgia listed at insane prices
Want to buy tickets to Saturday's No. 2 Tennessee versus No. 1 Georgia game?. Well, then make sure you're sitting down while reading this. Tickets for the highly-anticipated showdown between the top-ranked teams in college football are listed for crazy prices on the secondary market. As of Wednesday evening, the...
Alabama vs. LSU score prediction by computer model
One of two major battles in the SEC this weekend, the game between Alabama and LSU will have a direct impact on how the West Division race shakes out. Alabama, ranked No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, goes on the road to LSU, which holds the No. 10 position in the CFP polls this ...
CBS Sports
College football predictions, picks, odds: Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma on upset alert in Week 10
The SEC takes center stage in Week 10 as a Game of the Century and another top-10 matchup highlight a pivotal week of college football. However, there's plenty of value left to find down the board as well when trying to find upsets that could shift the sport's balance of power.
ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee
The most highly-anticipated regular-season game of the 2022 college football season will kickoff on Saturday. The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Sanford Stadium to face off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. With both teams undefeated on the year, this SEC matchup has massive College Football Playoff implications.
College football picks against the spread for Week 10
It's not often you get a 1 vs. 2 matchup in the regular season, but the Week 10 college football schedule officially enters the history books this Saturday. Georgia and Tennessee face off from Athens in a crucial matchup pitting the AP No. 1 Bulldogs against the No. 2 Vols with a chance to take a ...
5-star Ian Jackson sets third official visit
Ian Jackson is the No. 3 player in the 2024 On3 150. The 6-foot-4 guard will take his third official visit to LSU this weekend. The five-star led the u17 USA Basketball team in scoring this summer with 11.9 points. They won the FIBA gold medal. This was coming off a summer where he played up in grade on the u17 Adidas 3SSB Circuit. Jackson averaged 16.2 points and 3.8 assists while shooting 54.4 percent from the field with his Wiz Kids organization.
Could Georgia still make the College Football Playoff with loss to Tennessee?
It will not be easy, but there is still a chance Georgia can make the College Football Playoff, even if the Dawgs were to lose to Tennessee at home on Saturday. Even with a potential home loss to Tennessee, Georgia can still make it into the College Football Playoff. Admittedly,...
College Football Upset Watch for Week 10: Rocky Start to November for ACC Contenders?
Just because these five college football teams are favored, it doesn't mean they are guaranteed to win in Week 10.
Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka, Paris Johnson, Denzel Burke Preview Northwestern
The Buckeyes wrap up a two-game road trip with Saturday's game against the Wildcats, who have lost seven in a row.
LSU Not Tigers Team That Is Alabama’s No. 1 Rival
I had to be out of touch for a couple of days, and when I had the opportunity to listen to some talk radio this afternoon I was given something to think about. The host described Saturday’s Alabama game at LSU as a “rivalry game.”. Certainly, that case...
College football games on TV today: Week 10 schedule, top 25 rankings, scores
Week 10 of the college football schedule promises to be one of the most important to date with several impactful games on tap. Not least the matchup between Tennessee and Georgia, a game pitting two undefeated SEC rivals against each other with a chance to take a firm hold on the lead in the East ...
Sen. Ben Sasse: SEC isn’t ‘trash’ -- just Georgia, Alabama and LSU
University of Florida presidential hopeful and U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse apologized Tuesday for what he said was “the single ugliest, most scandalous thing” about his record: calling the SEC trash. “I should confess that it is true that in 1981, as a 9-year-old, I did regularly decree that...
College Sports World Reacts To Bombshell Gonzaga News
Gonzaga has managed to build a men's basketball powerhouse without joining a Power 5 conference. What might the Bulldogs do if they were in a premier league? Well, we might be finding that out soon. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Gonzaga has had recent conversations with the Big 12 about...
FanSided
294K+
Followers
562K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0