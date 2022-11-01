Read full article on original website
Africa droughts became more frequent, more intense, and widespread over the last four decades
Vast swathes of Africa have been experiencing more frequent and intense episodes of drought since 1983, according to new research carried out by University of Bristol scientists and released today by WaterAid. The WaterAid-commissioned research, by scientists from the University of Bristol and Cardiff University, found that East Africa, Southern...
Kenya drought kills more than 200 elephants
More than 200 elephants and hundreds of zebras and gnus have died in Kenya's worst drought in four decades, the country's tourism minister said on Friday. The crisis has affected nearly half of Kenya's regions and at least four million out of its 50 million people. "The drought has caused...
Scientists identify the highest-ever recorded volcanic plume
Using images captured by satellites, researchers in the University of Oxford's Department of Physics and RAL Space have confirmed that the January 2022 eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano produced the highest-ever recorded plume. The colossal eruption is also the first to have been directly observed to have broken through to the mesosphere layer of the atmosphere. The results have been published today in the journal Science.
Neanderthals: How a carnivore diet may have led to their demise
Imagine that you have an unhealthy interest in your neighbors' lives. Unable to ask them directly, you rifle through their rubbish bins. You find the bones of cooked chickens and try and work out what else they eat. This is a bit like how archaeologists study the diets of extinct...
Seven draft genomes published for Nordic hare species
Researchers at the University of Eastern Finland, in collaboration with colleagues from the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU, Sveriges lantbruks universitet), have published seven draft genomes for Nordic hare species. The genomes include three heath hares (Lepus timidus sylvaticus), a subspecies of the mountain hare (Lepus timidus) that is...
Europe is warming at twice the rate of the rest of the world
Temperatures in Europe have increased at more than twice the global average over the past 30 years—the highest of any continent in the world. As the warming trend continues, exceptional heat, wildfires, floods and other climate change impacts will affect society, economies and ecosystems, according to a new report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).
Tropical Storm Lisa moves towards Mexico after lashing Belize
Tropical Storm Lisa slowed on Thursday after making landfall in Belize, causing flooding and plunging parts of the country into darkness as it churned westwards toward Mexico. Both Mexico and Belize dropped their coastal tropical storm warnings as the former hurricane weakened and headed west at 10 miles per hour (16 kilometers per hour), according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami.
Protected areas buffer climate change for biodiversity
Climate change is emerging as a top threat to biodiversity according to the latest Global Assessment Report on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services. Plant and animal species face greater risks of thermal stress as climate change pushes temperatures beyond their thermal tolerance. A new study, published in Science Advances on Nov....
US supports calls for external ethics probe into OAS chief
MIAMI (AP) — The head of the Organization of American States is facing growing calls, including from the Biden administration, for an external probe into possible misconduct tied to his intimate relationship with a subordinate. The Washington-based group’s own inspector general in a memo this week said it is in the organization’s “best interest” to hire an outside firm to investigate allegations that Secretary General Luis Almagro may have violated the ethics code. The inspector general’s recommendation was based on a report by The Associated Press finding that Almagro carried on a relationship with a Mexican-born staffer described online, including on the organization’s own website, as “head adviser” to the secretary general. The inspector general said the AP report followed a loosely detailed, anonymous whistleblower complaint forwarded to his office by Almagro himself on June 3.
Oldest paleogenome from the African continent tells of the extinction of the blue antelope
The blue antelope (Hippotragus leucophaeus) was an African antelope with a bluish-gray pelt, related to the living sable and roan antelopes. The last blue antelope was shot around 1800, only 34 years after it was first described scientifically, making it the only large African mammal species to have become extinct in historical times.
Researchers' revamped AI tool makes water dramatically safer in refugee camps
Researchers from York University's Dahdaleh Institute for Global Health Research and Lassonde School of Engineering have revamped their Safe Water Optimization Tool (SWOT) with multiple innovations that will help aid workers unlock potentially life-saving information from water-quality data regularly collected in humanitarian settings. Created in partnership with Doctors Without Borders/Médecins...
Australia relies on controversial offsets to meet climate change targets—but offsets are a target at COP27
It's small wonder a major fossil fuel producer like Australia has relied so heavily on carbon offsets. Plant new forests—or say you will avoid clearing old ones—and you can keep approving new gas and coal developments. This year, whistleblower Professor Andrew McIntosh claimed up to 80% of these offsets weren't real. They didn't actually offset emissions.
Why a chain of tiny Pacific islands wants an international court opinion on responsibility for the climate crisis
Small island states are losing their patience with big polluting nations as they suffer the devastating impacts of climate change. Without significant movement at the forthcoming COP27 climate talks in Egypt, a pivotal vote at the next UN general assembly meeting, brought by the tiny Pacific islands of Vanuatu, could open the floodgates to international climate litigation.
Study proposes measures to strengthen Burundi's plant health system
A CABI-led study has proposed seven key steps which should be taken to strengthen Burundi's plant health system (PHS) and in doing so help improve the country's food security and ability to tap into valuable export markets. The research, published in the journal Sustainability, found that Burundi's PHS at the...
Aggressively patriarchal worldview attracted Swedish women to the Islamic State, study finds
Contrary to popular belief, Swedish women who have joined the Islamic State (IS) were not simply passively manipulated by men. A new study from Lund University suggests that it was a strict religious culture, which opposes gender equality, and modern gender roles and norms, that attracted Swedish women to join.
The origins of human society are more complex than we thought
In many popular accounts of human prehistory, civilization emerged in a linear fashion. Our ancestors started as Paleolithic hunter-gatherers living in small, nomadic and egalitarian bands. Later, they discovered farming and domesticated animals for food and service. Before long, they progressed to complex societies and the beginnings of the modern...
Ten-year dataset yields vital clues for supporting Ireland's precious pollinators
Ecologists from Trinity College Dublin have unearthed vital clues for how we can best support Ireland's precious pollinators after interrogating a ten-year dataset containing information from 119 sites across the country. In broad terms, the results confirm the importance of plant (and thus flower) diversity for supporting a smorgasbord of...
Report says native fish overlooked as invaders in US waters
Rivers split across mountaintops and other geographic barriers may flow only a few miles from one another, but to the aquatic creatures in those waters, the separation could represent millions of years of evolutionary time. So, when an angler or a curious child moves a fish from one side of the mountain or one side of the country to the other, it's a very big deal to the fish. Some may discover a competitive advantage in a new stream, potentially disrupting eons-old ecological hierarchies.
Understanding how news works can short-circuit the connection between social media use and vaccine hesitancy
People who consume a lot of news on social media are more likely to be skeptical of COVID-19 vaccines and also more hesitant about getting vaccinated, according to our newly published research. But we found that social media users with higher levels of news literacy have more confidence in COVID-19 shots.
Access to media amplifies negative effects of terrorism on school enrollment in Kenya
Media coverage of terrorist attacks significantly raises fear amongst families and leads to children being kept out of schools in Kenya, new research reveals. Kenyan families with access to radio, mobile phones or TV are found to be significantly more afraid of terrorism and are less likely to send their children to school.
