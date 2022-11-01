ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

Africa droughts became more frequent, more intense, and widespread over the last four decades

Vast swathes of Africa have been experiencing more frequent and intense episodes of drought since 1983, according to new research carried out by University of Bristol scientists and released today by WaterAid. The WaterAid-commissioned research, by scientists from the University of Bristol and Cardiff University, found that East Africa, Southern...
Phys.org

Kenya drought kills more than 200 elephants

More than 200 elephants and hundreds of zebras and gnus have died in Kenya's worst drought in four decades, the country's tourism minister said on Friday. The crisis has affected nearly half of Kenya's regions and at least four million out of its 50 million people. "The drought has caused...
Phys.org

Scientists identify the highest-ever recorded volcanic plume

Using images captured by satellites, researchers in the University of Oxford's Department of Physics and RAL Space have confirmed that the January 2022 eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano produced the highest-ever recorded plume. The colossal eruption is also the first to have been directly observed to have broken through to the mesosphere layer of the atmosphere. The results have been published today in the journal Science.
Phys.org

Neanderthals: How a carnivore diet may have led to their demise

Imagine that you have an unhealthy interest in your neighbors' lives. Unable to ask them directly, you rifle through their rubbish bins. You find the bones of cooked chickens and try and work out what else they eat. This is a bit like how archaeologists study the diets of extinct...
Phys.org

Seven draft genomes published for Nordic hare species

Researchers at the University of Eastern Finland, in collaboration with colleagues from the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU, Sveriges lantbruks universitet), have published seven draft genomes for Nordic hare species. The genomes include three heath hares (Lepus timidus sylvaticus), a subspecies of the mountain hare (Lepus timidus) that is...
Phys.org

Europe is warming at twice the rate of the rest of the world

Temperatures in Europe have increased at more than twice the global average over the past 30 years—the highest of any continent in the world. As the warming trend continues, exceptional heat, wildfires, floods and other climate change impacts will affect society, economies and ecosystems, according to a new report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).
Phys.org

Tropical Storm Lisa moves towards Mexico after lashing Belize

Tropical Storm Lisa slowed on Thursday after making landfall in Belize, causing flooding and plunging parts of the country into darkness as it churned westwards toward Mexico. Both Mexico and Belize dropped their coastal tropical storm warnings as the former hurricane weakened and headed west at 10 miles per hour (16 kilometers per hour), according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami.
Phys.org

Protected areas buffer climate change for biodiversity

Climate change is emerging as a top threat to biodiversity according to the latest Global Assessment Report on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services. Plant and animal species face greater risks of thermal stress as climate change pushes temperatures beyond their thermal tolerance. A new study, published in Science Advances on Nov....
The Associated Press

US supports calls for external ethics probe into OAS chief

MIAMI (AP) — The head of the Organization of American States is facing growing calls, including from the Biden administration, for an external probe into possible misconduct tied to his intimate relationship with a subordinate. The Washington-based group’s own inspector general in a memo this week said it is in the organization’s “best interest” to hire an outside firm to investigate allegations that Secretary General Luis Almagro may have violated the ethics code. The inspector general’s recommendation was based on a report by The Associated Press finding that Almagro carried on a relationship with a Mexican-born staffer described online, including on the organization’s own website, as “head adviser” to the secretary general. The inspector general said the AP report followed a loosely detailed, anonymous whistleblower complaint forwarded to his office by Almagro himself on June 3.
Phys.org

Oldest paleogenome from the African continent tells of the extinction of the blue antelope

The blue antelope (Hippotragus leucophaeus) was an African antelope with a bluish-gray pelt, related to the living sable and roan antelopes. The last blue antelope was shot around 1800, only 34 years after it was first described scientifically, making it the only large African mammal species to have become extinct in historical times.
Phys.org

Researchers' revamped AI tool makes water dramatically safer in refugee camps

Researchers from York University's Dahdaleh Institute for Global Health Research and Lassonde School of Engineering have revamped their Safe Water Optimization Tool (SWOT) with multiple innovations that will help aid workers unlock potentially life-saving information from water-quality data regularly collected in humanitarian settings. Created in partnership with Doctors Without Borders/Médecins...
Phys.org

Why a chain of tiny Pacific islands wants an international court opinion on responsibility for the climate crisis

Small island states are losing their patience with big polluting nations as they suffer the devastating impacts of climate change. Without significant movement at the forthcoming COP27 climate talks in Egypt, a pivotal vote at the next UN general assembly meeting, brought by the tiny Pacific islands of Vanuatu, could open the floodgates to international climate litigation.
Phys.org

Study proposes measures to strengthen Burundi's plant health system

A CABI-led study has proposed seven key steps which should be taken to strengthen Burundi's plant health system (PHS) and in doing so help improve the country's food security and ability to tap into valuable export markets. The research, published in the journal Sustainability, found that Burundi's PHS at the...
Phys.org

The origins of human society are more complex than we thought

In many popular accounts of human prehistory, civilization emerged in a linear fashion. Our ancestors started as Paleolithic hunter-gatherers living in small, nomadic and egalitarian bands. Later, they discovered farming and domesticated animals for food and service. Before long, they progressed to complex societies and the beginnings of the modern...
Phys.org

Ten-year dataset yields vital clues for supporting Ireland's precious pollinators

Ecologists from Trinity College Dublin have unearthed vital clues for how we can best support Ireland's precious pollinators after interrogating a ten-year dataset containing information from 119 sites across the country. In broad terms, the results confirm the importance of plant (and thus flower) diversity for supporting a smorgasbord of...
Phys.org

Report says native fish overlooked as invaders in US waters

Rivers split across mountaintops and other geographic barriers may flow only a few miles from one another, but to the aquatic creatures in those waters, the separation could represent millions of years of evolutionary time. So, when an angler or a curious child moves a fish from one side of the mountain or one side of the country to the other, it's a very big deal to the fish. Some may discover a competitive advantage in a new stream, potentially disrupting eons-old ecological hierarchies.
Phys.org

Access to media amplifies negative effects of terrorism on school enrollment in Kenya

Media coverage of terrorist attacks significantly raises fear amongst families and leads to children being kept out of schools in Kenya, new research reveals. Kenyan families with access to radio, mobile phones or TV are found to be significantly more afraid of terrorism and are less likely to send their children to school.

