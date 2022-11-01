Houston PD Is Seeking Information From Witnesses Following Takeoff’s Murder

Just hours after Migos rapper Takeoff was shot and killed early Tuesday morning (Nov. 1) in Houston, Texas, the city’s police chief, mayor and investigation committee held a press conference to give an update on what they know so far.

Chief Troy Finner explained that much of the situation is currently under investigation, and that all they know at press time is that the late rapper (born Kirshnik Khari Ball) — who was one third of the Migos trio alongside his uncle, Quavo, and cousin, Offset — was at a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston with Quavo around 2:35 a.m. when investigators say shots rang out during an afterparty attended by around 40 people. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene, and two other victims — a 23-year-old male and 24-year-old female — checked themselves into a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

However, many of those in attendance fled the scene, prompting Finner to urge witnesses to come forward with any information to help authorities solve the case. “Anyone who has information on the shooter, let us bring justice to this family,” Mayor Sylvester Turner added during the conference. “We will solve this case. We will find the shooter.”

Finner added, “Someone knows exactly who it was and I feel confident in it.”

During the press conference, Turner also urged young people to stop killing each other through senseless violence, and to keep families in their minds before pulling the trigger. Watch the press briefing in its entirety below.