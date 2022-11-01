Read full article on original website
Related
22 WSBT
Convicted murderer on parole for 2nd time allegedly rapes woman
South Bend. Ind. — A St. Joseph County man out on parole is now back in jail for multiple felonies, including rape. Dennis Jones was originally charged with murder in 2002 and sentenced to 45 years. But he was released, after serving only 17 years. Court documents WSBT obtained...
22 WSBT
Youth Service Bureau breaks ground on Youth Success headquarters
Youth Service Bureau is celebrating what they call a meaningful milestone. They broke ground today on a 22-thousand square foot building that will be their new headquarters for Youth Success. It will be a combination of all the locations YSB has across St. Joseph County. For 50-years St. Joseph County...
22 WSBT
Friday Night Football Fever: November 4
It's championship night on the gridiron. Sixteen Michiana teams hit the field tonight with a chance to to advance to the final eight. Meanwhile in Michigan, district titles will be handed out. We'll have highlights from all those championship games tonight at 11 on WSBT22 and on FOX Michiana at...
22 WSBT
Highlight of the Night: North Judson's Gabe Ellis scoop and score
NORTH JUDSON, Ind. (WSBT) — North Judson's Gabe Ellis is this week's Highlight of the Night. The Blue Jay picked up a loose fumble and took it 65 yards for a North Judson touchdown. North Judson flies away with the Sectional Crown, 54-0 over Culver.
22 WSBT
Indiana's 2nd Congressional District candidates discuss inflation
For the first time in decades, most area voters will be choosing a brand new Congressional representative. Southwest Michigan is now split into two Congressional districts, with longtime incumbent Fred Upton retiring this year. North-Central Indiana voters will decide who will fill the remaining weeks of the late Congresswoman Jackie...
22 WSBT
Website launched to help Michigan students apply for Achievement Scholarship
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has launched a website aiming to help students apply for the Michigan Achievement Scholarship and save thousands of dollars. A vast majority of graduating seniors are eligible for an annual scholarship up to $2,750 at community college, $4,000 at private college or university,...
Comments / 0