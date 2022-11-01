ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

22 WSBT

Friday Night Football Fever: November 4

It's championship night on the gridiron. Sixteen Michiana teams hit the field tonight with a chance to to advance to the final eight. Meanwhile in Michigan, district titles will be handed out. We'll have highlights from all those championship games tonight at 11 on WSBT22 and on FOX Michiana at...
MICHIGAN STATE
22 WSBT

Indiana's 2nd Congressional District candidates discuss inflation

For the first time in decades, most area voters will be choosing a brand new Congressional representative. Southwest Michigan is now split into two Congressional districts, with longtime incumbent Fred Upton retiring this year. North-Central Indiana voters will decide who will fill the remaining weeks of the late Congresswoman Jackie...
INDIANA STATE
22 WSBT

Website launched to help Michigan students apply for Achievement Scholarship

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has launched a website aiming to help students apply for the Michigan Achievement Scholarship and save thousands of dollars. A vast majority of graduating seniors are eligible for an annual scholarship up to $2,750 at community college, $4,000 at private college or university,...
MICHIGAN STATE

