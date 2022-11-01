Read full article on original website
Early voting period closing out, clerks turn focus to Tuesday’s election day
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state’s 10-day early voting period ends Saturday. County courthouses and satellite early voting locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cabell County Chief Deputy Clerk Grace Taylor said they’ve had a steady flow of voters during the past 10 days at the main voting location in Huntington and a handful of satellite locations.
Putnam voters considering first-ever public safety levy
WINFIELD, W.Va. — Voters in Putnam County will decide on the county’s first-ever public safety levy in Tuesday’s election. The levy would replace the county’s longtime fire service fee, which is based on the square footage of a property and hasn’t been increased in a decade.
Weapons detection system would be installed in Kanawha schools if voters approve excess levy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An approval of Kanawha County Schools’ five-year excess levy would mean a new weapons detection system would be installed in all nine of the county’s high schools. Voters are being asked this Tuesday to approve or reject a renewal of the excess levy that...
Highlights: Clay County defeats Braxton County, 31-22
FLATWOODS, W.Va. — Highlights from Clay County’s 31-22 win at Braxton County:. (Highlights courtesy of ‘Braxton Live’)
Ground broken for new I-64 exit at Culloden
CULLODEN, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday he used to do a lot of bird hunting near Culloden in Cabell County where he helped break ground on a new highway project. “The people were kind enough to let me hunt when I was at Marshall forever and a day ago. There are great people here,” Justice said.
Mingo man arrested on Georgia criminal charges
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — A Mingo County man is in custody after being arrested by U.S. Marshals on criminal charges from Georgia. The U.S. Marshal Service said Justin Eugene Ooten, 29, of Delbarton, was arrested in Williamson Wednesday. He’s wanted in Georgia on charges of Sexual Battery, Aggravated Child Molestation, and Sexual Battery Against a Child Under the Age 16.
Cabell Midland student struck by vehicle, killed on I-64 after running from school property
ONA, W.Va. — A Cabell Midland High School student died Thursday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 64 not far from the school. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle told MetroNews the student, believed to be 17, was involved in some kind of altercation at the school and his mother came to pick him up at around 2 p.m. Zerkle said before the vehicle left school property, the student jumped out and ran toward the interstate where he was struck by a Jeep.
An outpouring of support for injured Clay County player
CLAY, W.Va. — Although he wasn’t the most imposing figure on the field, Clay County senior Jake Morton was known for his tenacity to find the football and put whomever was holding it on the ground. At 5-8 and 165 pounds the defender with flowing locks of hair...
BridgeValley agrees to sell former WVU Tech residence hall
MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — The BridgeValley Community and Technical College Board of Governors voted Wednesday to sell a former residence hall in Montgomery for $200,000 with help from services like this Bonnie Buys Houses Fast website. Ratliff Hall, which housed students when West Virginia Tech and later WVU Tech were...
Name released in deadly I-77 crash in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State police have released the name of man killed in a truck wreck Tuesday afternoon on I-77 just south of downtown Charleston. Troopers said Larry Hailey, 59, of Belle, was getting off I-77 at the U.S. Route 60 exit when his pick-up truck, which was hauling a trailer, hit the metal divider causing the truck to overturn and catch fire.
Huntington shooting leaves one person injured
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — One person is recovering from injuries after being shot in Huntington early Friday morning. The shooting was reported at around 3 a.m. in the 1600 block of Fourth Avenue, according to Huntington police. Police said an argument occurred at Premier Pub & Grill, which led to...
TV host remembered by his boyhood hometown
GLASGOW, W.Va. — Mark Bowe spent a little time in the Kanawha County town of Glasgow Thursday morning. He knew the little hamlet well, it’s where he was raised. “My whole life all my childhood memories are here. I think every town you grow up in is what shapes you. What I remember the most is everybody would look out for one another. The houses are real close together, so you knew everybody, and there was always a sense of connection,” Bowe said.
Roundup: Parkersburg South clinches top seed in Class AAA
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Take a look at the notable results from around West Virginia in the final week of the regular season. MetroNews playoff projections can be viewed here. Parkersburg South 49, Princeton 41 — The Patriots (9-1) secured to the No. 1 seed and home field throughout the Class AAA playoffs with a road victory.
Lochow’s late touchdown run lifts Huntington over Hurricane, 24-21
HURRICANE, W.Va. — Jeremiah Riffle had just scored on a 7-yard run to give Class AAA No. 2 Hurricane a 21-17 lead over No. 3 Huntington with 4:16 to play. Highlanders’ quarterback Gavin Lochow got the offense and coaching staff together on the sideline and delivered a message.
Cabell Midland team will play with heavy hearts
ONA, W.Va. — There will be heavy hearts among those on hand for tonight’s high school football game between Cabell Midland and Riverside. The student struck and killed on I-64 near the school has been identified as Caige Rider, 17, a senior who was a member of the Cabell Midland football team.
Marshall gets past Pikeville 83-69 in final exhibition ahead of regular season
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall worked its way to a comfortable lead in the second half before Pikeville found a bit of an offensive stride in the closing 10 minutes, but the Thundering Herd prevailed, 83-69, Wednesday night in front of 3,719 fans at Cam Henderson Center. Marshall closes the...
Marshall at Old Dominion: What to watch for
Marshall needs a bounce back victory to stay above the .500 mark for the season and avoid losses in four of its first five Sun Belt Conference games when the Thundering Herd takes on Old Dominion at 2 p.m. Saturday. The game at S.B. Ballard Stadium can be seen on...
