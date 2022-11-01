Read full article on original website
Tips on winterizing your home as freezing temperatures approach
Tri-Cities, WASH. — Strong winds and snow are on tap in the coming days along with temperatures dipping close to freezing. As the weather gets much colder, you won't want to miss out on winterizing your homes. Experts tell us it could cost you hundreds of dollars in the long run on potential damage and a hefty energy bill.
Washington hospitals see surge in patients seeking mental health care, counseling
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Many hospitals in Washington state that are understaffed and overwhelmed are scrambling to help connect people with mental health services quickly. But, officials said, it could be weeks before some see a therapist or psychiatrist as local hospitals for adults and children are seeing a surge in demand for counseling and other care.
Washington's hospitality industry still struggling to get back to pre-pandemic staffing
SEATTLE, Wash. — The “Great Resignation” of 2021 dealt a massive blow to various industries across the U.S. Leisure and hospitality took the hardest it with hotels and restaurants struggling to bring workers back as customers returned. Western Washington was no exception. “One of the hardest things...
What to expect on election night in Washington state
What to expect on election night in Washington state? A long wait. If control of the U.S. House comes down to congressional races there, it could take days — or weeks — for the nation to know the outcome. Washington's vote-by-mail system leads to some of the highest voter turnout in the nation, but is not a system that leads to fast results.
