Pierce County Sheriff’s Department video. Take a look at a K9 track from the handler’s perspective. This track was 30 minutes long (For your viewing we shortened it to 3 minutes), starting with a steep decline to a creek bed, then climbing up a hill, back down the hill and through some thick brush and sticker bushes. In the end K9 Brix found the suspect in the creek and we were able to take him into custody. Watch this video and let us know if you could keep up!

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO