Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Suburban Times
Tacoma’s Business License Fee Structure Updated With Passage of Substitute Ordinance 28838
TACOMA, Wash. – On November 1, 2022, the City Council passed Substitute Ordinance 28838 amending Title 6, Chapter 6B.20 of the Municipal Code, relating to the City of Tacoma’s annual business license fees. The new fee structure is effective on January 1, 2023 for all business licenses. Gross...
The Suburban Times
City of Tacoma Strategic Plan to Address Homelessness Now Available
City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma’s Strategic Plan to Address Homelessness document is now available online at cityoftacoma.org/homelessness. Neighborhood and Community Services Homeless Services team presented its comprehensive homelessness strategy document for ending homelessness to City Council on September 29, 2022. The plan recognizes that ending homelessness...
The Suburban Times
Pierce Transit: Notice of Public Hearing Proposed 2023 Budget
Pierce Transit announcement. A public hearing will be held as part of the Board of Commissioners Special Study Session meeting on Monday, November 14, 2022. The meeting begins at 3:00 p.m. and members of the public may attend the meeting in person or virtually through Zoom. The purpose of the...
The Suburban Times
Request For Proposals WIOA Title I Young Adult Services
WorkForce Central announcement. We are seeking a qualified subrecipient to provide Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Title I Young Adult Services in Pierce County. Proposals are due next Tuesday, November 8, 2022 by 5:00 PM. The RFP and a link to the online proposal form can be found on...
The Suburban Times
Multiple agencies execute Nisqually River rescue
JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – A team from Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s Directorate of Emergency Services, Gray Army Airfield Air Traffic Control Tower and the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade were recognized Oct. 27 as the JBLM Team of the Month for their collaborative effort to rescue two persons from the Nisqually River in August.
The Suburban Times
Sunday Book Talk at DuPont Historical Museum
Submitted by DuPont Historical Society. Author Rodney G. Thomas will share from his new book, Biilaachia-White Swan: Crow Warrior, Custer Scout, American Artist. Join the DuPont Historical Society at 2pm on Sunday, November 13th for this presentation at the DuPont Historical Museum (207 Barksdale Ave, DuPont WA 98327). Biilaachia, White...
The Suburban Times
Green Puyallup Day, Nov. 5
City of Puyallup social media post. Green Puyallup Day is an annual celebration of urban green spaces. Volunteer to plant trees and build friendships that last a lifetime. Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 9 am to 12 pm at various locations in Puyallup. Learn more here 👉 piercecd.org/calendar.aspx?…
The Suburban Times
Three cheers – and then some
Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. It was quite a celebration on Wednesday night at the McGavick Center! A room full of our Pierce County colleagues and some family members gathered to recognize long-time employees with anniversary milestones and cheer the winners of this year’s Standing Ovation Awards. Enthusiastic smiles, hugs and handshakes abounded at the first in-person banquet we’ve held in several years.
The Suburban Times
Small Business Flex Fund Loan Program
Pierce County announcement. Small businesses and nonprofits can apply for a low-interest loan of up to $150,000 to finance expansion and growth as well as recover from the pandemic and subsequent economic slowdown through the Washington State Department of Commerce Small Business Flex Fund. Interested applicants pre-apply on the Flex Fund’s online portal and, if they qualify, will be matched with a lender.
The Suburban Times
Recruiting far and wide
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department social media post. Our recruiter Deputy Holly Clark and Corrections Training Deputy Donald Brown are at Kansas City, Kansas Community College telling folks the great things the PNW has to offer.
The Suburban Times
Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Still not sure if you’re eligible for the updated COVID-19 bivalent boosters? It’s simple. You can get one today if:. You’re 5 years or older. It’s been 2 months since your primary vaccination or most recent booster dose. CDC recently authorized...
The Suburban Times
Hey Lakewood, Got Junk?
City of Lakewood social media post. Got junk? Our free community cleanup is THIS Sat & Sun (8am-2pm; last car in at 1:45 p.m.). Proof of Lakewood residency required. Full list of accepted items: cityoflakewood.us/refuse/#commun… All loose items must be bagged; 5-minute unload time limit enforced to keep things moving.
The Suburban Times
City of Tacoma Urges Residents to Prepare for Cold Weather
City of Tacoma announcement. This year the weather changed rapidly. Weather forecasts are predicting rain and snow next week with temperatures in the low 40s during the day and dropping to around or below freezing overnight. The City of Tacoma is encouraging residents to prepare for the cold. Cold can...
The Suburban Times
Assisted Living Locators Offers Tips For Talking With Aging Parents Over Thanksgiving
TACOMA, WA — Many of us will be spending Thanksgiving with our parents and siblings. This time of the year when we’re all together provides us with the opportunity to observe our aging parents’ well-being and have a conversation about any assistance they may need. Assisted Living...
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Distillery Festival
Tacoma Arts Live announcement. TACOMA, WASH.— Tacoma Arts Live will present the return of the Tacoma Distillery Festival on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the historic Tacoma Armory. Northwest distilleries will sample their products and bottles will be available for purchase at The Bottle Shop. Each ticket including six tasting tokens and a commemorative souvenir shot glass. This festival is a benefit to support Tacoma Arts Live’s Arts Access and Education programs. The festival a 21+ event and requires valid ID for entry. Tickets are $45 in advance, $50 at the door, and are on sale now. Designated Driver tickets are $10 and provide festival entrance and complimentary non-alcoholic beverages.
The Suburban Times
Video: K9 Brix finds suspect
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department video. Take a look at a K9 track from the handler’s perspective. This track was 30 minutes long (For your viewing we shortened it to 3 minutes), starting with a steep decline to a creek bed, then climbing up a hill, back down the hill and through some thick brush and sticker bushes. In the end K9 Brix found the suspect in the creek and we were able to take him into custody. Watch this video and let us know if you could keep up!
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Buffalo Soldiers Museum hosts Negro League Baseball Program Veterans Day Weekend
Submitted by Phil Raschke. The Tacoma Buffalo Soldiers Museum is proud to announce a special Veterans Day weekend program saluting the military and honoring the history and legends of Black American baseball. The program is titled “Chasing Dreams” and features noted author and historian Phil S. Dixon plus special guest Brian Hunter, former Mariner center fielder and American League stolen base champion. Program dates are 12 and 13 November and locations are listed below. Both programs are Free to the public.
The Suburban Times
Metro Park Winter Fun
Looking for more things to do, visit our Event Calendar here. Add your event here. Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.
The Suburban Times
PLU students present ‘The War of the Worlds’
Pacific Lutheran University announcement. Theatre major Zivia Rich ’24 loves a good story. She is especially fond of them in the form of a radio show or podcast. Growing up, the Seattle-area native spent much of her time listening to KUOW, their local National Public Radio station. “We have...
Comments / 0