Northside Student Arrested for Threat That Forced School Evacuation

By Joe Cunningham
 5 days ago

LAFAYETTE ( KPEL News ) – Lafayette police have made an arrest in the wake of a social media threat that forced Northside High School students to evacuate the campus on Friday.

According to LPSS, a social media threat was posted that forced the school to evacuate students. Law enforcement cleared the scene and students were allowed to later return to class. One juvenile was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on one count of terrorizing.

Credit: LPD/Facebook

This is the fourth student arrest this academic year for making some sort of threat of violence or terrorism. Two Lafayette High students and one Paul Breaux Middle student were arrested earlier this school year. The Lafayette Parish School System and Lafayette Police have promised to continue to hold any student who makes or shares a threat of violence or terrorism directed toward an individual or school campus accountable for their actions.

Legal penalties for terrorizing include up to 15 years imprisonment, a $15,000 fine, or both.

Original Story

Students at Northside High School were evacuated on Friday after a social media threat was posted, LPSS acknowledged Friday afternoon.

Administrators at the school were made aware of the threat, which was circulating on social media. Students were evacuated while law enforcement searched the campus. However, no threat was found and students were allowed to return to campus.

The school remained in shelter-in-place status the rest of the day.

Law enforcement agencies are currently investigating the source of the social media threat. LPSS is encouraging anyone with information regarding the social media post to call the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

