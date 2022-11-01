ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing man dies in custody of Ingham County Sheriff's Office

By Katharine Finnerty
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nDiiw_0iutOh1r00

A 55-year-old Lansing man died Tuesday while in the custody of the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

Dudley Lamont Riley, who had been in jail since Sept. 29, was found in medical distress by sheriff's deputies late Tuesday morning.

"Deputies, jail medical staff, including an on-site medical doctor, and paramedics aggressively attempted life saving measures," a news release said. "Mr. Riley was transported to Sparrow where he was later pronounced deceased."

Riley was in jail on charges of felony retail fraud.

The Michigan Sheriff's Association will investigate the incident, and when completed, the investigation will be forwarded to the state Attorney General's Office for review.

Related
9&10 News

Midland County Sheriff’s Office Solves Cold Case from 1996

A Lincoln Township man has been arrested for criminal sexual conduct – first degree after the Midland County Sheriff’s Office solved a cold case from 1996. Douglas Weber, 58, from Lincoln Township was arrested Tuesday for a crime that involved him allegedly assaulting an 18-year-old woman. The woman had experienced car trouble and, according to the sheriff’s office, was offered a ride home by Weber. During the ride home, Weber allegedly pulled off onto a two-track and sexually assaulted her.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Police identify Lapeer woman involved in fatal October semi-truck accident

Police have identified the driver involved in the October 20th accident between a car and semi-truck on M-24 in Mayfield Township, which resulted in one death and the road being closed for a few hours of investigation and clean-up. Officers with the Michigan State Police and the Lapeer County Sheriff’s...
LAPEER, MI
WILX-TV

Ingham County Clerk’s office in Mason to reopen Monday

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Clerks Office in Mason will reopen Monday. The office had been closed since Sept. 23, when asbestos was found under the carpet. While the office will reopen to normal hours - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with an hour closure from 12:30-1:30 p.m. - it won’t be able to process concealed pistol license applications for another week as some equipment still needs to be installed.
MASON, MI
MLive

Warrant issued for suspect in Saginaw hit-and-run that left teen girl with serious injuries

SAGINAW, MI — Months after a teen girl suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Saginaw, a warrant has been issued for a suspect in the case. Authorities on Sept. 26 issued a warrant for a 40-year-old Saginaw woman on a charge of failure to stop at a personal injury accident resulting in serious bodily impairment. The charge is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
SAGINAW, MI
wkar.org

Lawsuit filed against city of Lansing, LPD for excessive force and wrongful arrest

A Lansing man has filed a lawsuit against the city of Lansing and five police officers. The man claims officers used excessive force during a wrongful arrest in 2020. The complaint was filed Monday, Oct. 31 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan. The filing claims five Lansing police officers violated the rights of Gleen Wayne Stewart during his May 15 arrest in 2020.
LANSING, MI
