whcuradio.com
Juvenile in Ithaca charged with terroristic threat
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A juvenile in Ithaca faces a felony. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an apartment on Cypress Court on Saturday for a report of a threat made the previous day on a school bus. The reporting party claimed a student said they would shoot up the bus on Halloween. The juvenile in question was located and admitted to making the threat. No weapons were found. They are charged with making a terroristic threat and will appear in court at a later date. An emergency risk protection order that would restrict their access to guns was requested by the Sheriff’s Office.
Two CNY men face drug charges after drug investigation
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men are facing drug charges after a long investigation that led to a large-scale marijuana trafficking operation in Central New York, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Many search warrants were done by detectives in the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit on Wednesday, November 2. They searched a house […]
Domestic dispute turns into DWI arrest in Cortland
On November 1st, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Kwik Fill on Homer Avenue in Cortland for a reported domestic dispute inside of a vehicle.
whcuradio.com
Cortland County woman charged for Walmart crimes
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A woman from the Town of Taylor faces charges in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Walmart at 819 Bennie Road on Sunday for a theft complaint. They say 32-year-old Kristen French swapped pricing barcodes on some merchandise with barcodes of lesser value, took some items without paying, and did so in the presence of a child. She was charged with a felony for falsifying business records and misdemeanors of petit larceny, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal possession of a controlled substance. She will appear in Town of Cortlandville Court at 11:00 a.m. on November 28th.
Inmates attack officers at Romulus correctional facility
ROMULUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two separate inmate attacks left four officers injured at the maximum-security correctional facility in Romulus last week. One of the injured officers was sent to the Cayuga Medical Center for treatment of eye and facial injuries. The first attack happened on Wednesday, October 26 when an inmate, convicted of Attempted Murder […]
Two charged in Cortland County burglary and assault
On July 25th, officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported assault at a residence on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville.
WKTV
Four Oneida County Deputies exposed to fentanyl during investigation
ROME, N.Y. -- During an overdose investigation on Thursday, four deputies were exposed to fentanyl, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. Deputies responded to reports of an overdose around 4:30 p.m. on Brown Road in Rome. After arriving the victim was located and carried down a flight of stairs by EMS with the help of the deputies. She was then taken to a hospital for treatment.
Ithaca student accused of making threat on school bus
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has charged a child with threatening to shoot a school bus last week in the Town of Ithaca. According to the release from the Sheriff’s Office, the person who filed the complaint said that on October 28, 2022 a student riding the bus allegedly threatened to […]
Gun found at CNY student’s home after she threatened violence at school, deputies say
North Syracuse, N.Y. — A Cicero-North Syracuse student was arrested Thursday after deputies said they found a handgun in her home. The 17-year-old had sent a message on social media threatening violence at the high school to a classmate before the message was shared with multiple students, Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesman for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, said.
localsyr.com
Two suspects arrested in Auburn for possessing fentanyl
WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Finger Lakes Drug Task Force conducted an investigation in Weedsport which led to the arrests of two suspects, Kelli Mitchell and Matthew Carnicelli. On November 1, both were arrested in Auburn and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and...
WKTV
Three SUNY Morrisville students arrested following investigation of elementary school burglaries
Morrisville, N.Y. -- Several burglaries at the Morrisville Elementary School are being investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. On three separate dates, multiple individuals entered the Edward R. Andrews Elementary School, located at 55 Eaton Street, after business hours and stole property. The burglaries occurred on Oct. 28...
NewsChannel 36
Person Taken to the Hospital in Rollover Accident in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on Liberty Street in Elmira. According to our reporter on scene who spoke with witnesses, a vehicle was driving down liberty street and struck a parked vehicle on the right side of the road. Witnesses...
WNYT
Utica man indicted for murder in deadly Fulton County fire
A Utica man has been indicted for murder, in connection with a woman found dead inside a burned Fulton County home last May. A Fulton County grand jury returned the indictment against Anthony Dotson on Thursday. The initial investigation related to a structure fire in Ephratah. Firefighters found Sara Stinnett...
At Least 15 Shots Fired, 1 Injured in Utica
Utica Police are investigating an afternoon shooting that resulted in at least one person being injured. Cops were called to the 1500 block of Kemble Street at 3:00 Thursday afternoon where officers say they found over 15 spent shell casings. They learned the shots came from individuals who were inside of a vehicle, and they were shooting a people who were standing in a nearby driveway, police said.
cnycentral.com
Helicopter and police swarm Syracuse's northside, ghost gun found prompting arrests
Syracuse, N.Y. — Warning, the video above includes strong language. Authorities descended on the north side of Syracuse Wednesday evening, seeking suspects in two traffic stops. Deputies assigned to the Gun Involved Violence Elimination or 'GIVE' operation initiated a traffic stop along the 500 block of Park Street for...
Central NY inmate charged with killing man with one punch
Marcy, N.Y. — A Central New York inmate has been charged with killing a fellow patient at a psychiatric facility in Marcy with just one punch, troopers said. In November 2021, Terance J. Blackman, 34, was in custody at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy, a mental health facility for incarcerated individuals, according to a news release from State Police. Blackman, who is from Rochester, was awaiting trial in Monroe County Jail for third-degree robbery, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesperson for State Police.
Syracuse man indicted on Federal Firearms charge
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Convicted felon and Syracuse man, Cedric L. Hudson Jr. has been charged in a federal indictment today alleging that he possessed a firearm and ammunition as a felon. This indictment was announced by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman, Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of […]
One business accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — An establishment in Pennsylvania has been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of […]
Chemung County citizen victim of phone money scam
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding a recent money scam involving a resident in Chemung County. The caller claimed to be someone from Mexico/U.S. Border Patrol and claimed that the victim was a suspect in a drug trafficking investigation and had a warrant for their arrest. […]
Cortland County Woman Accused of Setting Bad Example Swapping Bar Codes
A Central New York woman is accused of setting a less than stellar example for a child by allegedly switching prices on merchandise at the Cortlandville Walmart in front of the youngster. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials say they responded to a complaint at the store concerning someone switching barcodes on...
