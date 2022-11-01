ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortlandville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whcuradio.com

Juvenile in Ithaca charged with terroristic threat

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A juvenile in Ithaca faces a felony. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an apartment on Cypress Court on Saturday for a report of a threat made the previous day on a school bus. The reporting party claimed a student said they would shoot up the bus on Halloween. The juvenile in question was located and admitted to making the threat. No weapons were found. They are charged with making a terroristic threat and will appear in court at a later date. An emergency risk protection order that would restrict their access to guns was requested by the Sheriff’s Office.
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Two CNY men face drug charges after drug investigation

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men are facing drug charges after a long investigation that led to a large-scale marijuana trafficking operation in Central New York, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Many search warrants were done by detectives in the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit on Wednesday, November 2. They searched a house […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland County woman charged for Walmart crimes

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A woman from the Town of Taylor faces charges in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Walmart at 819 Bennie Road on Sunday for a theft complaint. They say 32-year-old Kristen French swapped pricing barcodes on some merchandise with barcodes of lesser value, took some items without paying, and did so in the presence of a child. She was charged with a felony for falsifying business records and misdemeanors of petit larceny, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal possession of a controlled substance. She will appear in Town of Cortlandville Court at 11:00 a.m. on November 28th.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Inmates attack officers at Romulus correctional facility

ROMULUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two separate inmate attacks left four officers injured at the maximum-security correctional facility in Romulus last week. One of the injured officers was sent to the Cayuga Medical Center for treatment of eye and facial injuries. The first attack happened on Wednesday, October 26 when an inmate, convicted of Attempted Murder […]
ROMULUS, NY
WKTV

Four Oneida County Deputies exposed to fentanyl during investigation

ROME, N.Y. -- During an overdose investigation on Thursday, four deputies were exposed to fentanyl, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. Deputies responded to reports of an overdose around 4:30 p.m. on Brown Road in Rome. After arriving the victim was located and carried down a flight of stairs by EMS with the help of the deputies. She was then taken to a hospital for treatment.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca student accused of making threat on school bus

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has charged a child with threatening to shoot a school bus last week in the Town of Ithaca. According to the release from the Sheriff’s Office, the person who filed the complaint said that on October 28, 2022 a student riding the bus allegedly threatened to […]
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Gun found at CNY student’s home after she threatened violence at school, deputies say

North Syracuse, N.Y. — A Cicero-North Syracuse student was arrested Thursday after deputies said they found a handgun in her home. The 17-year-old had sent a message on social media threatening violence at the high school to a classmate before the message was shared with multiple students, Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesman for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, said.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Two suspects arrested in Auburn for possessing fentanyl

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Finger Lakes Drug Task Force conducted an investigation in Weedsport which led to the arrests of two suspects, Kelli Mitchell and Matthew Carnicelli. On November 1, both were arrested in Auburn and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and...
AUBURN, NY
NewsChannel 36

Person Taken to the Hospital in Rollover Accident in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on Liberty Street in Elmira. According to our reporter on scene who spoke with witnesses, a vehicle was driving down liberty street and struck a parked vehicle on the right side of the road. Witnesses...
ELMIRA, NY
WNYT

Utica man indicted for murder in deadly Fulton County fire

A Utica man has been indicted for murder, in connection with a woman found dead inside a burned Fulton County home last May. A Fulton County grand jury returned the indictment against Anthony Dotson on Thursday. The initial investigation related to a structure fire in Ephratah. Firefighters found Sara Stinnett...
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

At Least 15 Shots Fired, 1 Injured in Utica

Utica Police are investigating an afternoon shooting that resulted in at least one person being injured. Cops were called to the 1500 block of Kemble Street at 3:00 Thursday afternoon where officers say they found over 15 spent shell casings. They learned the shots came from individuals who were inside of a vehicle, and they were shooting a people who were standing in a nearby driveway, police said.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY inmate charged with killing man with one punch

Marcy, N.Y. — A Central New York inmate has been charged with killing a fellow patient at a psychiatric facility in Marcy with just one punch, troopers said. In November 2021, Terance J. Blackman, 34, was in custody at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy, a mental health facility for incarcerated individuals, according to a news release from State Police. Blackman, who is from Rochester, was awaiting trial in Monroe County Jail for third-degree robbery, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesperson for State Police.
MARCY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse man indicted on Federal Firearms charge

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Convicted felon and Syracuse man, Cedric L. Hudson Jr. has been charged in a federal indictment today alleging that he possessed a firearm and ammunition as a felon. This indictment was announced by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman, Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WBRE

One business accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  An establishment in Pennsylvania has been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Chemung County citizen victim of phone money scam

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding a recent money scam involving a resident in Chemung County. The caller claimed to be someone from Mexico/U.S. Border Patrol and claimed that the victim was a suspect in a drug trafficking investigation and had a warrant for their arrest. […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy