ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Ravens' Gus Edwards: Skips out on first Week 9 practice

Edwards (hamstring) won't participate in Thursday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Edwards will sit out the Ravens' first Week 9 session exactly one week after he suffered a mild right hamstring injury in the team's 27-22 win over the Buccaneers. Though head coach John Harbaugh suggested that Edwards is day-to-day and has avoided a major injury, the running back will likely need to get back on the field as at least a limited practice participant Friday and/or Saturday if he hopes to put himself in position to play Monday against the Saints. If available for that contest, Edwards should have a path to double-digit carries for the third week in a row while J.K. Dobbins (knee) is stuck on injured reserve.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Still a few weeks away from return

Coach John Harbaugh relayed Thursday that he would characterize Dobbins' knee procedure "as a smashing success as far as you can tell right now." That said, Harbaugh acknowledged that there was more scar tissue in Dobbins' knee than expected, while indicating that the running back should be back in 3 to 4 weeks, per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun. While Dobbins remains on IR for the time being, the Ravens' backfield will continue to be led by Gus Edwards (hamstring) -- who won't practice Thursday -- along with Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Texans' Brandin Cooks: Will return to team facilites

Cooks (personal) will be back in the Texans' facilities Friday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Cooks was held out of Thursday's game against the Eagles after missing a pair of practices following not being dealt at the trade deadline. While he may remain unhappy in his current situation, there is little Cooks can do besides return to the team -- particularly because he signed a two-year contract extension in April. Cooks' return to the team facilities suggests he'll suit up for a Week 10 matchup against the Giants, though that has not been officially announced by coach Lovie Smith.
CBS Sports

Bears' Cody Whitehair: Returns to practice Wednesday

Chicago designated Whitehair (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Whitehair missed the minimum four games while on IR due to a knee injury and returned to practice Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for him to be added to the active roster. However, if he isn't activated within that timeframe, he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Paul Campbell: Pushed off 40-man roster

The Marlins outrighted Campbell (elbow) off the 40-man roster Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Campbell is set to miss most, if not all, of the 2023 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, so the Marlins weren't keen on tendering him a contract for the upcoming campaign. He'll remain in the organization after clearing waivers and should be able to continue his rehab program at the Marlins' spring facility in Jupiter, Fla. Campbell made two minor-league appearances in 2022 before going under the knife earlier this summer.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Quez Watkins: Catches two passes

Watkins caught both of his targets for 25 yards in Thursday's win over the Texans. Watkins remains the Eagles' clear third wide receiver, as his 35 offensive snaps easily beat fourth wideout Zach Pascal's 20. Filling that role for an undefeated team hasn't led to much fantasy value, however, as he's averaging just a single catch per game and has reached the end zone just once all year.
CBS Sports

Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Not seen at practice Thursday

Tannehill (ankle) wasn't spotted during the open portion of Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Tannehill was limited Wednesday, and if he indeed is deemed a non-participant Thursday, what he's able to do Friday will be telling with regard to his chances of playing Sunday against Kansas City after being inactive Week 8 against the Texans.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Noah Fant: Another limited practice

Fant (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. After kicking off Week 9 prep with back-to-back capped sessions, Fant has just one more opportunity to get back to all activity Friday before Seattle potentially tags him with a designation for Sunday's game in Arizona. If he's able to suit up, he'll be looking to build upon the 22-176-1 line he's put together in eight games this season.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Paces pass catchers in Week 9 win

Goedert brought in eight of nine targets for 100 yards and a touchdown during the Eagles' 29-17 win over the Texans on Thursday night. Goedert and Jalen Hurts consistently tormented the Texans' defense throughout the night, the former pacing the Eagles in receptions, receiving yards and targets in the process. The fifth-year tight end's catch total tied a season high as well, and the 100-yard effort was his first since Week 15 of last season. Goedert recorded his second touchdown of the season on a four-yard grab early in the fourth quarter for good measure, and he'll next take aim at the Commanders in a Week 10 home divisional clash on Monday night, Nov. 14.
DALLAS, PA
CBS Sports

10 bold predictions for second half of 2022 NFL season: Dolphins reach AFC Championship; Eagles go 17-0

Week 9 is upon us and, as crazy as this may sound, that means we are halfway through the 2022 NFL regular season. With the second half on the horizon, we'll now take a step back and look over what we saw through the first nine weeks and try to come up with some bold predictions for what may happen in the weeks to come. It's important to remember that these are bold predictions, so we're going out on a limb for some of these, but will make the case for why they are plausible.
CBS Sports

Rams' Van Jefferson: Limited again Thursday

Jefferson (knee) was limited in Thursday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. Jefferson made his season debut Week 8 against the 49ers, ultimately finishing fourth among Rams wide receivers in offensive snap share (53 percent) behind Cooper Kupp (95), Allen Robinson (93) and Ben Skowronek (62). While that trio combined for 20 targets, Jefferson wasn't looked at by quarterback Matthew Stafford. L.A. likely has placed a cap on his reps, both in practice and in games, until he's back to 100 percent, so it may be some time still before he's contributing to box scores on a weekly basis. In the end, though, Jefferson's status bears watching as the weekend approaches.
CBS Sports

Bills' Devin Singletary: New speedster as teammate

Singletary will have a new backfield mate after the Bills traded for Nyheim Hines on Tuesday. While the Bills did give up running back Zack Moss in the deal, Moss was barely playing in recent weeks and Buffalo didn't trade for Hines to have him sit on the bench. That said, the Bills were said to be in the market for a big hitter like Christian McCaffrey or Alvin Kamara, so on some level Singletary's value as a No. 1 back in a big offense is at least maintained following the Hines deal. However, we can envision a setup where Hines is out there for the majority of third downs and other passing situations.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy