The family of Porter Burks, 20, called police for help when he was suffering from a psychotic break and he ended up dead Like other young people his age, Porter Burks enjoyed music and liked to dance. But when the 20-year-old Detroit, Mich., native was in the throes of a psychotic episode due to his paranoid schizophrenia, he was irrational and unable to think clearly — a hallmark of his mental illness. On Oct. 2, his family called police for help when he was in the middle of a...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO