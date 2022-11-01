ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Police: Man stole ex-girlfriend's Yorkie and tortured it, sending videos to her

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police are looking for a Detroit man with a violent history wanted on new charges for animal abuse and torture. The video is hard to watch and listen to, an eight-pound Yorkie being slammed into a cabinet and then thrown to the bathroom floor. It was then beaten with an iron fireplace poker all while the abuser yells at her to shut up.
DETROIT, MI
truecrimedaily

Michigan man allegedly fatally beat his wife with wrench while she was sleeping

WATERFORD, Mich. (TCD) -- A husband stands accused of beating his 38-year-old wife to death while she slept. On Oct. 16, Justin Wagenberg allegedly committed the crime in the couple’s home while the victim, Katy Dougherty, was asleep on the couch, MLive.com reports. After the attack, Wagenberg drove to Wisconsin and then back to Michigan to turn himself in two days later, on Oct. 18, according to WDIV-TV.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man charged with murder after Inkster shooting

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after a man was found shot to death inside an Inkster home Monday. Charles Henderson, 36, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. Inkster police responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 26700 block of...
INKSTER, MI
13abc.com

Missing teen’s body found in Swan Creek

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The body of a missing teenager has been recovered from Swan Creek Thursday. Toledo Police officials said Adam Harrigan, 19, was found in the water by his grandfather while the man’s family was out searching for him. According to the official, there were no signs...
TOLEDO, OH
Detroit News

Detroit man charged in fatal shooting Monday in Inkster

A Detroit man accused of fatally shooting another man on Monday in Inkster has been charged with murder, Michigan State Police said. Charles Henderson, 36, was arraigned Thursday in Inkster's 22nd District Court on a count of second-degree murder and a count of using a firearm during a felony, according to court records. A judge ordered him held without bond and scheduled his next court appearance for Wednesday.
INKSTER, MI
CBS Detroit

Police seek suspect who stole cases of beverages from Gordon Food Service in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole items from a Gordon Food Service store in Detroit. The incident happened at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 25. Police say the suspect is wanted for taking cases of beverages without paying for them. If anyone has any information on this suspect, they are asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-UP. 
DETROIT, MI
People

Family of Detroit Man Shot 19 Times and Killed by Police During Mental Health Crisis Files $50 Million Lawsuit

The family of Porter Burks, 20, called police for help when he was suffering from a psychotic break and he ended up dead Like other young people his age, Porter Burks enjoyed music and liked to dance. But when the 20-year-old Detroit, Mich., native was in the throes of a psychotic episode due to his paranoid schizophrenia, he was irrational and unable to think clearly — a hallmark of his mental illness. On Oct. 2, his family called police for help when he was in the middle of a...
DETROIT, MI

