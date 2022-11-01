Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Kidnapping victim shot in both legs, found with zip ties on her feet in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department said a woman who was kidnapped out of Clinton Township was found shot in each leg and with zip ties around her feet late Thursday night. According to FOX 2 sources, police were flagged down near 7 Mile and Greenview in Detroit...
Michigan Police Find Woman's Body In 19-Year-Old's Truck Following Crash
The discovery was made after the man crashed into a semi truck.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police looking for missing woman who has developmental disorder
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a missing woman who has a developmental disorder. Joan Moon, 66, was last seen leaving her home in the 400 block of E. Grand Blvd. in Detroit around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Moon is Black with short black hair and brown eyes. She...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for suspect involved in Family Dollar armed robbery
DETROIT – Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a Detroit Family Dollar. The robbery took place on Oct. 24 at 6:40 p.m. on the 15000 block of West McNichols Road. According to Detroit police, the suspect approached the cashier counter, displayed a weapon...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tragedy spurs push for speed bumps, lights in Dearborn Heights after death of 12-year-old
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – In the wake of an accident that took the life of a 12-year-old, people are pushing for new safety measures along a street known for speeding drivers. They’re calling it Joey’s Law, an online petition drive in the name of a child hit and killed...
Macomb County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police want help finding driver of Dodge Charger who struck 17-year-old skateboarder, fled
DETROIT – Police are asking for anyone with any information about a hit-and-run crash that left a 17-year-old hospitalized to come forward. The incident happened at 3:07 a.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 25). The suspect was driving a dark-colored Dodge Charger with tinted windows. Police said the driver struck the...
Attorney charged with murder of Metro Detroit jeweler after cops say he arranged targeted hit
An attorney and alleged mastermind behind a popular Oakland County jewelry owner’s death has been arrested and charged with murder, authorities announced on Friday.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man stole ex-girlfriend's Yorkie and tortured it, sending videos to her
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police are looking for a Detroit man with a violent history wanted on new charges for animal abuse and torture. The video is hard to watch and listen to, an eight-pound Yorkie being slammed into a cabinet and then thrown to the bathroom floor. It was then beaten with an iron fireplace poker all while the abuser yells at her to shut up.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I just want our baby back’: Thieves ransack family’s home, steal puppy on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – When Britney Thomas got home from work Tuesday and saw the back window ripped from the hinges, she knew what had happened. Walking into the home, which is always immaculate, she saw every drawer dumped, and every closet tossed. “The house is trashed, destroyed everything from top...
17-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Detroit (Detroit, MI)
The Detroit Police Department reported a hit-and-run accident on Tuesday morning. The accident occurred on Joy Road near Stahelin Avenue around 3.07 a.m. The victim, identified as a 17-year-old boy, was struck by a dark-colored Dodge Charger with tinted windows.
fox2detroit.com
Family heartbroken after teen brothers die in Inkster house fire
A release of balloons - as family and friends looked to the heavens. But the family is also looking to Metro Detroit and beyond for help with their Go Fund Me page, so they can say a proper, final goodbye.
Michigan man allegedly fatally beat his wife with wrench while she was sleeping
WATERFORD, Mich. (TCD) -- A husband stands accused of beating his 38-year-old wife to death while she slept. On Oct. 16, Justin Wagenberg allegedly committed the crime in the couple’s home while the victim, Katy Dougherty, was asleep on the couch, MLive.com reports. After the attack, Wagenberg drove to Wisconsin and then back to Michigan to turn himself in two days later, on Oct. 18, according to WDIV-TV.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man charged with murder after Inkster shooting
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after a man was found shot to death inside an Inkster home Monday. Charles Henderson, 36, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. Inkster police responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 26700 block of...
13abc.com
Missing teen’s body found in Swan Creek
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The body of a missing teenager has been recovered from Swan Creek Thursday. Toledo Police officials said Adam Harrigan, 19, was found in the water by his grandfather while the man’s family was out searching for him. According to the official, there were no signs...
Detroit News
Detroit man charged in fatal shooting Monday in Inkster
A Detroit man accused of fatally shooting another man on Monday in Inkster has been charged with murder, Michigan State Police said. Charles Henderson, 36, was arraigned Thursday in Inkster's 22nd District Court on a count of second-degree murder and a count of using a firearm during a felony, according to court records. A judge ordered him held without bond and scheduled his next court appearance for Wednesday.
Canton police need help finding 17-year-old girl who left home Friday and never came home
Police in Canton need the community’s help finding a 17-year-old girl who left home Friday and never came back. Caitlin Cecil left her home near Warren and Canton Center Roads around 2 p.m. Friday, but hasn’t been seen since.
Police seek suspect who stole cases of beverages from Gordon Food Service in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole items from a Gordon Food Service store in Detroit. The incident happened at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 25. Police say the suspect is wanted for taking cases of beverages without paying for them. If anyone has any information on this suspect, they are asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-UP.
Family of Detroit Man Shot 19 Times and Killed by Police During Mental Health Crisis Files $50 Million Lawsuit
The family of Porter Burks, 20, called police for help when he was suffering from a psychotic break and he ended up dead Like other young people his age, Porter Burks enjoyed music and liked to dance. But when the 20-year-old Detroit, Mich., native was in the throes of a psychotic episode due to his paranoid schizophrenia, he was irrational and unable to think clearly — a hallmark of his mental illness. On Oct. 2, his family called police for help when he was in the middle of a...
Detroit man charged after stealing and torturing ex-girlfriend's dog
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed multiple felony charges against a 55-year-old Detroit man who was a suspect in an ongoing domestic violence and animal abuse investigation.
