Green Bay, WI

Lindsey Buckingham cancels just hours before Tuesday's concert at Meyer Theatre in Green Bay

By Kendra Meinert, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 3 days ago

GREEN BAY - Lindsey Buckingham has canceled his concert at the Meyer Theatre, just a few hours before he was scheduled to take the stage on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately tonight’s Lindsey Buckingham show, scheduled for 7:30 at the Meyer Theatre, is canceled due to illness within the tour," PMI Entertainment Group, which manages the downtown Green Bay theater, announced in an email just after 3 p.m.

"Lindsey will make his best efforts to come back to Green Bay in the near future," it reads.

The former Fleetwood Mac guitarist and vocalist just kicked off his tour Wednesday. Green Bay was to be the fifth stop on a run of dates through Nov. 19.

His tour itinerary shows he was scheduled to play the Pablo Center in Eau Claire on Halloween, the night before Green Bay. His next performance was to be Thursday at the Brown County Music Center in Nashville, Indiana, but that date has been canceled, according to the venue's website . A concert Friday at The Lerner Theatre in Elkhart, Indiana, and another Sunday at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts in York, Pennsylvania, are also canceled, according to those venues' websites.

Buckingham's stop Monday at The Paramount in Huntington, New York, is still listed as happening on The Paramount site .

There is no mention on Buckingham's official website or on his Twitter, Facebook or Instagram accounts of any cancellations.

On Oct. 2, Buckingham, 73, canceled the remaining shows on a European tour, citing "ongoing health issues." Those were rescheduled dates from earlier in the year that had been postponed when he and members of his band and crew contracted COVID-19, according to Billboard .

All tickets for the Meyer Theatre show purchased by credit card will be automatically refunded to the card within the next 30 days. Fans who purchased tickets by cash or check will be mailed a refund check. Refunds apply to tickets purchased directly from Ticket Star only.

It would have been Buckingham's first solo performance in Green Bay in 10 years, after last playing the Meyer in 2012.

Kendra Meinert is the entertainment and feature reporter at the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Contact her at 920-431-8347 and kmeinert@greenbay.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KendraMeinert.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette:

