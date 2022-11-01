ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

What Julia Childs thought of Julie Powell

Julie Powell, whose memoir inspired the 2009 film Julie & Julia, has died at the age of 49 at her home in Olivebridge, New York.According to her husband, Eric Powell, the cause of death was cardiac arrest.The chef and blogger began her year-long Julie/Julia project in 2002, which saw her cooking every recipe in Julia Child’s Mastering the Art of French Cooking.Powell documented the process of cooking each recipe on her blog, including her ordeal with steaming a live lobster or the distinct comfort of making boeuf bourguignon.Her blog which became so popular that she turned it into a...
News On 6

Julie Powell, Author Of 'Julie & Julia,' Dies At 49

Julie Powell, the food writer who rose to prominence with her blog-turned-book-turned-movie, "Julie & Julia" — in which she tried to prepare all 524 recipes of Julia Child's "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" — has died at the age of 49, her publisher confirmed. "It is with...
Deadline

Eileen Ryan Dies: Actor, Mother Of Sean, Christopher & Michael Penn Was 94

Actor Eileen Ryan, the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died Sunday at her home in Malibu, just a week short of her 95th birthday. Ryan, born Eileen Annucci, met fellow actor Leo Penn in 1957 at rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh, a Circle in the Square production (Leo Penn had taken over for Jason Robards). The two were married within a few months, a marriage that lasted 41 years until Leo Penn’s death in 1998. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery From her first TV appearance in 1955’s Goodyear Television Playhouse, Ryan had...
mailplus.co.uk

A great woman - but not much of a mother

Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
DoYouRemember?

Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life

With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
IGN

Jason Voorhees Actor Ted White Dies, Aged 96

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter actor Ted White has died aged 96. According to horror historian and convention runner Sean Clark, White died peacefully in his sleep at his home. “I just got hit with the news that my dear friend Ted White has passed away,” he said. “I was told he passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home.”
