Julie Powell, whose memoir inspired the 2009 film Julie & Julia, has died at the age of 49 at her home in Olivebridge, New York.According to her husband, Eric Powell, the cause of death was cardiac arrest.The chef and blogger began her year-long Julie/Julia project in 2002, which saw her cooking every recipe in Julia Child’s Mastering the Art of French Cooking.Powell documented the process of cooking each recipe on her blog, including her ordeal with steaming a live lobster or the distinct comfort of making boeuf bourguignon.Her blog which became so popular that she turned it into a...

OLIVEBRIDGE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO