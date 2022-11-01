Read full article on original website
LeBron James says Kyrie Irving 'caused some harm to a lot of people'
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James says former teammate Kyrie Irving "caused some harm to a lot of people."
numberfire.com
Pacers' Chris Duarte (ankle) will not return on Friday
Indiana Pacers shooting guard Chris Duarte (ankle) will not return to Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Duarte has been downgraded to out and will not return to Friday's clash with the Heat. Duarte will finish Friday's game with 0 points, 0 rebounds, and 2 assists in 5 minutes played.
numberfire.com
Chargers' Austin Ekeler (abdomen) limited on Thursday
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (abdomen) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 9's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Ekeler was added to the injury report with an abdominal issue on Thursday and logged a limited practice. Ekeler may have picked up the injury during practice. Friday's practice report will provide more information. If Ekeler misses time, Sony Michel and Isaiah Spiller are expected to see an increase in touches.
numberfire.com
Spurs' Devin Vassell (knee) removed from injury report ahead of Friday's clash with Clippers
San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Vassell has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Clippers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.1 minutes against Los Angeles. Vassell's Friday...
numberfire.com
Khem Birch (knee) questionable for Raptors on Friday
Toronto Raptors forward Khem Birch is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Birch is dealing with right knee soreness, and as a result, his status has been downgraded to questionable. In 4 games this season, Birch is averaging 2.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and...
numberfire.com
Moses Moody starting for Warriors on Friday in place of Klay Thompson (injury management)
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Moses Moody is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Moody will get the start on Friday with the Warriors missing several of their usual starters, including Klay Thompson (injury management). Our models expect him to play 33.5 minutes against the Pelicans.
numberfire.com
Quentin Grimes starting for Knicks on Friday, Evan Fournier coming off the bench
New York Knicks shooting guard Quentin Grimes is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Grimes will get the start on Friday with Evan Fournier moving to the bench. Our models expect Grimes to play 23.6 minutes against the 76ers. Grimes' Friday projection includes 8.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Herbert Jones (knee) available and starting in Friday's lineup, Naji Marshall to bench
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones (knee) is starting in Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. After missing four games with a knee hyperextension, Jones will start on Friday night. In 28.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jones to score 22.0 FanDuel points. Jones' projection includes 8.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Suns' Deandre Ayton (ankle) active and starting on Friday, Bismack Biyombo coming off the bench
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (ankle) is available and in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Ayton has been upgraded from probable to available and will rejoin the starting lineup on Friday. Bismack Biyombo returns to the bench. Ayton is averaging 15.4 points, 8.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Evan Fournier playing with New York's second unit on Friday night
New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier is not starting in Friday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Fournier will play off the bench after Quentin Grimes was named Friday's starter. In 15.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Fournier to produce 7.3 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
numberfire.com
Anthony Edwards (illness) questionable for Minnesota on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Edwards is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face the Bucks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.4 minutes against Milwaukee. Edwards' Friday projection includes 22.0...
numberfire.com
Magic's Jalen Suggs starting on Thursday in place of injured Terrence Ross (knee)
Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Suggs will get the start on Thursday with Terrence Ross sidelined with a knee injury. Our models expect Suggs to play 27.8 minutes against the Warriors. Suggs' Thursday projection includes 12.0...
numberfire.com
Chargers list DeAndre Carter (illness) as questionable in Week 9
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver DeAndre Carter (illness) is questionable to play in Week 9's game against the Atlanta Falcons. After a limited practice on Friday, Carter's status is currently in limbo with an illness. In a great spot against an Atlanta defense allowing 38.6 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project Carter to score 8.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Jonathan Kuminga starting for Warriors Friday in place of injured Andrew Wiggins
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Kuminga has been coming off the bench all season to this point. However, that will change to kick off the weekend. The Warriors have four starters sitting, and as a result, the second-year wing is getting the call in place of Andrew Wiggins.
numberfire.com
Rivers: Philadelphia's De'Anthony Melton to start for injured James Harden (foot) on Friday
According to head coach Doc Rivers, Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton will start in Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Melton will start on Friday night after James Harden was ruled out with a right foot tendon strain. In a matchup against a New York team ranked 15th in defensive rating, our models project Melton to score 31.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) out again on Saturday
Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tate is dealing with an ankle injury and will not be available to face Minnesota on Saturday. His next chance to play will come against the Orlando Magic on Monday. Tate is averaging...
numberfire.com
Trey Murphy coming off New Orleans' bench on Friday night
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Trey Murphy is not starting in Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Murphy will play with New Orleans' second unit after Brandon Ingram was announced as Friday's starter. In 24.2 expected minutes, our models project Murphy to produce 10.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.1...
numberfire.com
Nets starting Edmond Sumner for suspended Kyrie Irving on Friday night
Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner is starting in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Sumner will make his first start this season after Kyrie Irving was suspended for personal reasons. In a matchup against a Washington unit ranked 16th in defensive rating, our models project Mills to score 26.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Dean Wade starting in Cleveland's Friday lineup for inactive Donovan Mitchell (ankle)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is starting in Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Wade will make his fourth start this season after Donovan Mitchell was ruled out on Friday with an ankle injury. In 30.4 expected minutes, our models project Wade to score 21.7 FanDuel points. Wade's current projection...
numberfire.com
Suns' Duane Washington Jr. (personal) out on Friday
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Duane Washington Jr. (personal) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Washington has been ruled out of Friday's game for personal reasons. The Suns have a win probability of 91.5% against Portland on Friday, according to numberFire's models.
