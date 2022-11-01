Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Reno
Ex-NDOC chief says he was told to lie about inmate escape; gov's office says he wants $1M
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The former director of the state's prisons alleges he was instructed to falsify details of an inmate's escape, while the Nevada governor's office says he demanded $1 million over his forced resignation earlier this week or would go to the press. Daniels gave an in-person...
FOX Reno
Political newspaper in your mailbox is not from the Catholic Diocese of Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A transphobic and anti-abortion political mailer resembling a religious newspaper is not affiliated with the Catholic Diocese of Reno. The paper, which is titled "Nevada Catholic Tribune", was sent to registered voters in Reno-Sparks by an anonymous source. The newspaper outlines...
FOX Reno
Meet some of the candidates running for statewide office in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Many statewide offices in the Silver State are up for grabs this election cycle and News 4-Fox 11 is introducing you to some of the candidates running for office. Nevada governor's race. Nevada US Senate race. Nevada attorney general race. Nevada...
FOX Reno
Could Nevada elect a split ticket? Growing nonpartisan group makes it a possibility
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — As the 2022 midterm election approaches, so does the possibility that Nevada voters could elect a split ticket — a U.S. Senator from one party and a governor from another. How likely is a split ticket election? And is it...
FOX Reno
'Election Night is not results night:' Why it might take longer to count ballots in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — As Election Day 2022 approaches, Nevada election officials and watchdog groups are reminding voters and observers to be patient when waiting for results because it may take a few days for tight races to be called. The recent transition to a...
Comments / 0