Read full article on original website
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Taking a closer look at training for security guards in Maryland after recent shootings
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — If you want to be a security guard in Maryland, you must get your certification from state police, but not your training. Now, a closer look at training for security guards after two recent shootings in the city involving armed security guards. A shooting at the...
foxbaltimore.com
Court rules that Lee family's appeal of Syed's vacated murder conviction can proceed
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Court of Special Appeals ruled that the appeal of Adnan Syed's vacated murder conviction can continue. The appeal focuses on a potential victims' rights violations. Syed was convicted in 2000 of killing his girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, and sentenced to life in prison. Judge...
foxbaltimore.com
Powerball drawing created 2 millionaires in Maryland; one ticket sold in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Last night's Powerball drawing didn't create any billionaires, but it did create two millionaires in Maryland, including one possibly in Baltimore. The winning numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35, and 60; the Powerball was 23, and the Power Play multiplier was x2. No one won the $1.2 billion jackpot.
foxbaltimore.com
Nearly 88% of Marylanders REAL ID ready as deadline approaches
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With only six months to go until the federally mandated deadline for REAL ID compliance, about 88% of Marylanders are fully prepared. At least 500,000 other Marylanders will be unable to board an airplane or gain access to federal facilities without the REAL ID after the federal deadline of May 3, 2023.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland congressional candidate says she was threatened with Pelosi-style attack
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Republican candidate in Maryland's second congressional district says she was threatened with an attack like the one that left the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi hospitalized. Nicolee Ambrose is the Republican candidate running in Maryland's 2nd district against longtime Democratic incumbent Dutch...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland casino gambles on Powerball tickets for workers
(WBFF) — The Maryland LIVE! Casino & Hotel is making a bet on tonight's $1.2 billion Powerball drawing. The casino said it is buying 4,000 tickets for tonight's drawing. If any of the tickets win, the winnings will be split among all active team members in Maryland, Philadelphia and Pittsburg, according to a news release.
foxbaltimore.com
Diesel shortage could send price of goods skyrocketing this holiday season
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — A historic diesel shortage could be on the horizon in many southeastern states including Maryland. Fuel supply company Mansfield Energy is raising the red flag. “Here’s the issue we have very low inventories of diesel fuel when we most need diesel fuel. This is the holiday...
foxbaltimore.com
Candidate Conversations: Brooke Lierman wants to create a financially resilient Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Voters in Baltimore County will soon decide who they want leading tax collection, helping oversee spending and serving as the next comptroller as Peter Franchot, prepares to leave office. Democrat Brooke Lierman, a state delegate from Baltimore City, running against Republican Barry Glassman, the current county...
foxbaltimore.com
Black bear hunting in Western Maryland bounces back after dismal 2021 season
CUMBERLAND, Md. (WBFF) — Hunters harvested 103 black bears during the state's 19th annual black bear hunt, a significant increase from last year, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said. The agency said the increase was driven by better weather conditions, more hunters and an added day to the...
foxbaltimore.com
Would you share the $1.5 billion Powerball Jackpot with your coworkers?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For the 39th consecutive drawing, no one won the Powerball jackpot. The total has now climbed to $1.5 billion, leaving people to consider if they were the big winner - Would they share that money with their coworkers?. FOX45 News asked people in Baltimore if they...
foxbaltimore.com
Sign up for health coverage through the state
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Marylanders, now is the time to get protected from the unexpected. Enroll in the 2023 health plans with the state's health insurance marketplace. Executive Director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange Michele Eberle shares how to get started.
foxbaltimore.com
Are you happy and you know it? Study finds Marylanders reach peak life satisfaction at 37
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — If you're a Marylander over the age of 37, you may have already experienced your peak life satisfaction, according to a Mixbook.com study. Mixbook.com surveyed 3,442 people 65 and older to find when they believe they attained peak life satisfaction through happiness with the trajectory of their lives, jobs, friends, family, and relationships.
Comments / 0