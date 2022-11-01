Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
GMC Sierra Discount Reaches $2,500 In November 2022
For November 2022, a GMC Sierra discount offers a $2,500 Purchase Allowance on the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 and 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 for current owners of a 2008 model year or newer vehicle or current lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle. The Professional Grade brand also...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Camaro Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In November 2022
In November 2022, a Chevy Camaro discount offers low-interest financing on the 2023 Chevy Camaro, in both coupe and convertible body styles. However, there continues to be no cash purchase rebates this month. The Bow Tie brand also offers a national lease for $279 per month for 24 months on...
Has the 2023 Chevy Silverado Been Redesigned?
What's new for the 2023 Chevy Silverado? There are only a few changes to this steadfast pickup truck. The post Has the 2023 Chevy Silverado Been Redesigned? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado Gets New Harvest Bronze Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Radiant Red Tintcoat, Sterling Gray Metallic, and Harvest Bronze Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Bronze hue. Assigned RPO code GXN and touch-up paint code WA-135H, Harvest Bronze Metallic is one of 10 exterior...
gmauthority.com
Vance And Hines Launches New HoleShot Chevy Silverado Exhaust System: Video
Chevy Silverado customers looking to add some extra style and sound to their light-duty pickup truck can do exactly that with the new HoleShot exhaust system on offer from Vance and Hines. Also known for developing a range of products for motorcycles, Vance and Hines is now dipping into the...
What’s the Difference Between Chevy and GMC Trucks?
What's the difference between GMC and Chevy trucks? The post What’s the Difference Between Chevy and GMC Trucks? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
Kyle Busch Motorsports To Field Nascar Chevy Silverado Trucks In 2023
Earlier this year, Cup Series driver Kyle Busch announced that he would depart his Toyota team and take command of the No. 8 Nascar Chevy beginning in 2023. Busch has a successful Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), which will also make the switch from Toyota to The Bow Tie for next year’s racing season, the driver and team owner announced.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Cost?
The 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series III Obsidian is the most expensive. Here's its price and what you'll get for your money. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Visible Carbon Fiber High Wing Spoiler Now Available
The 2023 Corvette is the fourth model year for the mid-engine C8, ushering in several important updates and changes compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Corvette is available with the Visible Carbon Fiber High Wing Spoiler aero option. For those readers...
gmauthority.com
Ringbrothers Unveils Enyo 1948 Chevy Loadmaster At SEMA 2022
Ringbrothers has a history of churning out some pretty wild custom builds, and now the shop is rolling out what it’s framing as its “most extreme” build yet. After years of planning, Ringbrothers has officially unveiled the Enyo 1948 Chevy pickup, showing off a vintage farm truck laden with modern open-wheel race car themes.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Blazer Blue Glow Metallic Paint No Longer Available To Order
The 2023 Chevy Blazer is the fifth model year for the current-generation crossover. This model year brought a mid-cycle refresh that debuts several important updates and changes to the exterior and interior. Now, GM Authority has learned that the refreshed Blazer is no longer available to order with Blue Glow Metallic paint.
gmauthority.com
2022 Chevy Blazer Heated And Ventilated Seat Retrofit Under Way
Like a variety of different Chevy models, the 2022 Chevy Blazer was previously affected by a constraint on the crossover’s heated and ventilated seats. Now, however, dealerships have begun to contact 2022 Chevy Blazer owners affected by this constraint informing them that their vehicle is now available for a feature retrofit.
gmauthority.com
Here Are The 2023 GMC Canyon Towing Capacities
The 2023 GMC Canyon is this first model year of the all-new mid-size pickup’s third generation. This next-gen truck introduces revised exterior styling, a completely overhauled interior, and a new powertrain. Now, GM Authority is breaking down GMC Canyon towing capacities. To begin, we’re going to review the new...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac CT4 Average Transaction Price Up 11.5 Percent In Q3 2022
The average transaction price (ATP) of a Cadillac CT4 rose by nearly 12 percent in Q3 2022 amid continued demand for the small luxury four-door sedan. According a Cox Automotive report (PDF), the average transaction price for a Cadillac CT4 in the three months from July until the end of September stood at $53,804, an 11.5 percent increase year-over-year. In fact, the CT4 had the largest increase in average transaction price of all Cadillac models. Sales of the Cadillac CT4 were also up during this time period, rising 178 percent to 2,581 units.
gmauthority.com
Hugger Orange 1969 Chevy Camaro Z28 Headed To Las Vegas
Following the horrific crash at LeMans in 1955 that killed French racing driver Pierre Levegh, 83 spectators, and injured more than 180 others, the Automobile Manufacturers of America signed an agreement in 1957 stipulating they would no longer engage in nor support competitive motor sports. Then all of the American auto producers promptly went about supplying privateer racers with cars, parts, and support. The old saying, “Win on Sunday, sell on Monday” had been coined out of truth. In 1963, GM brass would strongly reiterate its ban on racing efforts, and engineers would continue finding ways to go racing “unofficially.” This would be made absolutely clear with the introduction of the 1967 Chevy Camaro Z/28.
gmauthority.com
1966 Chevy Chevelle SS Big Block Las Vegas Auction Bound
The 1964 model year marked the debut of the Chevy Chevelle, built on GM’s A-Body platform. The A-Body was aimed as a direct competitor to the mid-size Ford Fairlane. Lineage of the Chevelle name has become lost to time, but the consensus seems to be it was taken from either the Hebrew or French name for “bold and beautiful.” Rolled out in August of 1963, the Chevelle would sell 338,286 copies in its first year of production.
gmauthority.com
2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 Looks Slick In Silver
The GMC Hummer EV Pickup looks amazing in bone-stock factory spec, especially the range-topping Edition 1 model. However, for those customers that want something a little more custom, a new wrap seems like an obvious upgrade, and now, we’re checking out this particular Hummer EV sporting a new silver aesthetic.
gmauthority.com
Fewer New Car Shoppers Choose Leasing, Says Report
The car market is undergoing rapid change at the moment, with a variety of factors influencing customer trends. One of the latest shifts is in regard to leasing, with fewer and fewer new car shoppers opting to lease. According to a recent report from Kelley Blue Book, fewer than 19...
gmauthority.com
SVE Launches 800-Horsepower 2023 SXR Series Cadillac Escalade
Performance fans looking for a luxury SUV with even more output than the hot-to-trot Cadillac Escalade-V can get their fix with the new 2023 SXR Series Cadillac Escalade from Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE). Let’s jump straight under the hood. Making this thing move is the 6.2L V8 L87 gasoline engine,...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Bolt Family Sales Lead Segment During Q3 2022
Chevy Bolt family sales increased in the United States and Canada during the third quarter of 2022, while recording 17 deliveries in Mexico. The Bolt family includes the Chevy Bolt EV and the slightly larger Chevy Bolt EUV models. Chevy Bolt Sales – Q3 2022 – United States.
