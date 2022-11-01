Experts coming to Rockford to explain impact of Ukraine war on the world

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford University’s Institute of Public Policy and World Affairs is set to host a town hall meeting on Thursday to help the community understand the impact of the war in Ukraine.

Three experts will take part in the town hall, including John Herbst, a former ambassador to Ukraine; Andras Simonyi, the first Hungarian ambassador to NATO; and Cpt. William Ostendorff a commissioner with the US Regulatory Commission.

All three will touch on topics ranging from nuclear threats to the impact of the war on supply chains and manufacturing.

Adjunct professor and former Congressman Don Manzullo said it is important to understand the ripple effects of the war.

“Everything is related. You cannot separate the politics, the war, from the items that are necessary for the manufacturing of critical items here in the United States and around the world,” he said Tuesday.

The town hall meeting will take place from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Rockford University Regents Hall.

