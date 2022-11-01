ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Experts coming to Rockford to explain impact of Ukraine war on the world

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lbprv_0iutMcXo00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford University’s Institute of Public Policy and World Affairs is set to host a town hall meeting on Thursday to help the community understand the impact of the war in Ukraine.

Three experts will take part in the town hall, including John Herbst, a former ambassador to Ukraine; Andras Simonyi, the first Hungarian ambassador to NATO; and Cpt. William Ostendorff a commissioner with the US Regulatory Commission.

All three will touch on topics ranging from nuclear threats to the impact of the war on supply chains and manufacturing.

Adjunct professor and former Congressman Don Manzullo said it is important to understand the ripple effects of the war.

“Everything is related. You cannot separate the politics, the war, from the items that are necessary for the manufacturing of critical items here in the United States and around the world,” he said Tuesday.

The town hall meeting will take place from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Rockford University Regents Hall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 5

Dagwood
3d ago

The impact is the dems laundering billions of our dollars through Ukraine! Zelensky miraculously has tens of millions of dollars in off shore accounts recently! 🤔

Reply
2
dentck dental
3d ago

What a joke , it's a money laundering scam right in your face and your going to explain this to me how.

Reply(1)
3
Related
100fmrockford.com

Misleading text messages could send Illinois voters to the wrong polling place

ROCKFORD — Election authorities are warning voters to be wary of unsolicited text messages that could lead them to the wrong polling place on Election Day. The text messages list the recipient’s address and state that “public records suggest you may not have voted yet (this data could be wrong, or old).” In Rockford, the message then directs the recipient to cast their ballot at the Winnebago County Clerk’s Office, 404 Elm St., and includes a picture of the building.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Illinois constitutional amendment divides voters before general Election

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois workers rights could be forever changed next week with one amendment set to divide opinions during the November 8 elections. Dubbed by supporters as the “Workers’ Rights Amendment” the proposed law would lock in the rights of private and public sector workers. This will give them the freedom to negotiate wages and working conditions, as well as giving them the freedom to organize.
ILLINOIS STATE
kanecountyconnects.com

Calling it a Career After 39 Years

When Doug Naughton accepted the job as the Kane County Court Administrator, Ronald Reagan was President, ‘Return of the Jedi’ was packing movie theaters and the world was still more than 20 years away from the introduction of the first iPhone. That was 1983. Naughton has served Kane...
columbiachronicle.com

Bailey rallies support in Grayslake

On one of the last warm evenings of the year, Republican senator and candidate for governor Darren Bailey completed his Illinois bus tour in Grayslake to encourage voter turnout as election day approaches. In just under an hour, Bailey and other speakers, including his running mate Stephanie Trussell, reminded a...
GRAYSLAKE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

24 hour veterans vigil in Dekalb County.

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb County Courthouse hosted their 24 hour, annual Veterans Vigil. It kicked off Friday evening and will conclude on Saturday. This was the 37th year of the event. A ceremony filled with speeches and patriotic music kicked off the vigil. In the 24 hours that followed the ceremony, veterans stood guard rotating […]
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford hosts third public safety town hall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — People in Rockford got the chance Wednesday night to voice their concerns about crime and other issues in the city. It was the last of three planed town halls. Police Chief Carla Redd, Mayor Tom McNamara and staff members from the Mayor’s Office on Domestic Violence Prevention were there. The group […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pecatonica names new village president

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Pecatonica has a new village board president. Village Trustee Tom Heister will take over the job. Fellow trustees picked Heister during a special board meeting Tuesday evening. He replaces Bill Smull, who resigned last week for what he said was health reasons. Heister said that he looks forward to working with […]
PECATONICA, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Dixon City Fire Dept. Demonstrates New Thermal Drone

As many rural small towns throughout America, the City of Dixon lacked funding to purchase a thermal drone to add to their arsenal for search and rescues. Dixon Fire Department Deputy Chief David Lohse stated, “Sadly, with the economy, strict budgeting, and other large ticket expenses, the purchase of the thermal drone was not allocated this budget year. Dixon’s Fire Department has had two incidences this year where drones were requested and our rescue team had to wait over half an hour or more for assistance from other neighboring agencies when sometimes seconds matter during the rescue.”
DIXON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire

CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
CHICAGO, IL
WIFR

What are those ‘Rockford Sun’ papers in your mailbox?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Real Data, Real Value, Real News”. That’s the slogan written directly at the top of what appeared to be a newspaper titled the “Rockford Sun”, which arrived in dozens of area mailboxes this week. “The news, media is where we get...
ROCKFORD, IL
StatelineKids

Stateline Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Dinner To Go

If making Thanksgiving dinner isn’t your thing, you’re in luck this year! Some of the best local restaurants in the Rockford area are offering Thanksgiving Dinner packages that make the day a breeze. All you have to do is pick up your items, bring them home, reheat, and eat! It couldn’t be any easier! Make sure you put in your order soon because these are limited-time offers.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Freeport invests $13M for cleaner drinking water

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport will soon fire up a new water treatment plant, replacing one that’s 120 years old. The facility will give area residents cleaner drinking water. City workers shut down one of Freeports wells nearly a decade ago after finding toxic compounds inside. It was a...
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Rockford’s West State Street re-opening draws statewide attention

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An eight-block section of West State Street in Rockford reopens this week after nearly seven months of construction. Working in partnership with Rockford, the Illinois Department of Transportation finished the project’s third and final phase, a $6.5 million improvement that widened the road from two to four lanes of traffic in each direction, and added features to encourage residents to utilize the strip for both transportation and leisure.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Winnebago County votes yes for multi-purpose path

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thursday evening the Winnebago County Operations and Administrative committee agree upon a $40,200 feasibility study. The study is for a multi-purpose path that would connect Perryville to Sports Core Two. Winnebago County votes yes for multi-purpose path. ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thursday evening the Winnebago...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy