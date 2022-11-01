ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan Falls, WI

seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Woman Convicted for Crash that Killed Her Granddaughter

The Manitowoc woman who was behind the wheel during a crash that killed her granddaughter has been convicted. 52-year-old Monica Walker was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on a charge of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle. Walker was driving on I-43 on February 8th of last...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin officers arrest 6 juveniles after alleged armed carjacking, high-speed pursuit

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – Six juveniles were arrested in Wisconsin after an alleged retail theft and an armed carjacking that ultimately ended in a high-speed pursuit. According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, the incident happened on October 28, when six juveniles were wanted for an alleged armed carjacking after reportedly stealing screwdrivers and gloves from a Wauwatosa Home Depot.
WAUWATOSA, WI
wtmj.com

Germantown resident finds dead woman in his car

GERMANTOWN, Wis. – Germantown resident finds a woman dead from apparent gunshot wound in his car, according to police. Officers respond to the scene pronouncing the woman dead from what appears to be a shooting. Police say it seems to be a targeted attack and that the public is...
GERMANTOWN, WI
wiproud.com

15-year-old facing 90+ years in prison for deadly crash in Wisconsin, accused of driving over 100 mph

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The driver, a teenager from Green Bay, involved in the crash on West Mason Street that killed a 17-year-old has been officially charged. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 15-year-old Sienna Pecore is facing three charges for her role in the deadly West Mason Street hit and run that happened on October 30. Around 7:45 p.m. authorities responded to the West Mason Street and South Oneida Street intersection for a multi-vehicle crash.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend man accused; creating notes with vulgar, profane language

WEST BEND, Wis. - A 38-year-old West Bend man faces multiple charges for alleged placing and sending notes with vulgar or profane language around West Bend – and to lawmakers. The accused is Michael Miecielica – and he faces the following counts:. Disorderly conduct (three counts) Computer message-threaten/obscenity...
WEST BEND, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac police respond to multiple reports of gunshots

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police are investigating reports of possible gunshots Friday night. At about 8:50 P.M., police started receiving multiple calls about the sound of shots fired in the area of 4th St. and Fond du Lac Ave. Police didn’t find any property damage,...
FOND DU LAC, WI
WISN

VIDEO: Fight ends in shooting outside Greenfield Meijer

GREENFIELD, Wis. — The Greenfield Police Department Wed released surveillance video and police reports Wednesday from a fight that led to a shooting in the Greenfield Meijer parking lot in September. A couple told police they were in their car leaving the supermarket when a stranger started talking to...
GREENFIELD, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Joseph R. Reindl, 54, Two Rivers, OWI (5th) on 7/20/20, Guilty plea, Defendant is sentenced to: 1) 18 initial confinement State Prison; 2) 3 years extended supervision; 3) $600 fine plus costs; 4) 36-month driver license revocation; 5) 36-month ignition interlock; Conditions of probation: 1) COMPAS Assessment; 2) AODA Assessment; 3) court costs/fine; 4) pay supervision and fees; 5) DNA Sample. Defendant has one day pre-sentence credit.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: 15-year-old charged with fatal crash

Green Bay police ask for help identifying car they think hit pedestrian. Police hope the public can help identify the make, model and color of the car -- information that could help lead to the driver. Police say intersection of fatal crash has history of speeding. Updated: 7 minutes ago.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

15 Year old Girl Charged in Fatal Hit-and-Run

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 15-year-old girl has been charged in connection with the traffic crash which killed a 17-year-old boy – when she was allegedly driving more than 120 mph seconds before the crash. Sienna Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit & run involving...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Woodman's phone theft: Menomonee Falls Police need help to ID man

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who stole a phone off a self-checkout aisle in Woodman's on Sunday, Oct. 16. Officials said an 80-year-old woman left her cell phone at the self-checkout aisle. She returned a short time later...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police investigate possible human trafficking at Oshkosh massage parlor

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police are investigating suspected human trafficking at a local massage parlor. Police were investigating illegal sexual activity at Xinchen Massage on N. Koeller Rd. and detained and interviewed two female employees. Police will only say the case remains under investigation and it’s working with...
OSHKOSH, WI

