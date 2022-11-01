Read full article on original website
WISN
Hartland police investigating email sent moments before family murder-suicide
HARTLAND, Wis. — 12 News has obtained a mysterious email that Hartland police confirms is a part of their Oct. 21 murder-suicide investigation. It's time-stamped at 5:10 a.m., one minute before police were first called to an apartment fire on Mansfield Court near Oxford Drive in Hartland where they found six people shot dead.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Woman Convicted for Crash that Killed Her Granddaughter
The Manitowoc woman who was behind the wheel during a crash that killed her granddaughter has been convicted. 52-year-old Monica Walker was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on a charge of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle. Walker was driving on I-43 on February 8th of last...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin officers arrest 6 juveniles after alleged armed carjacking, high-speed pursuit
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – Six juveniles were arrested in Wisconsin after an alleged retail theft and an armed carjacking that ultimately ended in a high-speed pursuit. According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, the incident happened on October 28, when six juveniles were wanted for an alleged armed carjacking after reportedly stealing screwdrivers and gloves from a Wauwatosa Home Depot.
wtmj.com
Germantown resident finds dead woman in his car
GERMANTOWN, Wis. – Germantown resident finds a woman dead from apparent gunshot wound in his car, according to police. Officers respond to the scene pronouncing the woman dead from what appears to be a shooting. Police say it seems to be a targeted attack and that the public is...
Sheboygan Falls 4-year-old calls 911, saves mom suffering from seizure
Logan Mohr is your typical 4-year-old boy. This tiny, but mighty, four-year-old is being called a hero for saving his mom's life.
wiproud.com
15-year-old facing 90+ years in prison for deadly crash in Wisconsin, accused of driving over 100 mph
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The driver, a teenager from Green Bay, involved in the crash on West Mason Street that killed a 17-year-old has been officially charged. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 15-year-old Sienna Pecore is facing three charges for her role in the deadly West Mason Street hit and run that happened on October 30. Around 7:45 p.m. authorities responded to the West Mason Street and South Oneida Street intersection for a multi-vehicle crash.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend man accused; creating notes with vulgar, profane language
WEST BEND, Wis. - A 38-year-old West Bend man faces multiple charges for alleged placing and sending notes with vulgar or profane language around West Bend – and to lawmakers. The accused is Michael Miecielica – and he faces the following counts:. Disorderly conduct (three counts) Computer message-threaten/obscenity...
Family of man who died in Milwaukee Co. Jail suggests 'cover-up'
Brieon Green, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, died while in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail in June. His family is now being represented by attorney B'iVory LaMarr to demand answers into his death.
WBAY Green Bay
Deputies looking for suspect in $45,000 damage and theft case in Howard
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a burglary at a business in Howard. It happened Oct. 11 in the 900 block of N. Military Avenue. The Sheriff’s Office says the business sustained about $45,000 in damages to the heating...
Woman's body found in car, died in 'targeted' shooting, Germantown police say
A resident in Germantown, Wisconsin was shocked to discover the body of a woman inside his car Thursday afternoon. Police have since concluded she was the victim of a 'targeted' shooting.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac police respond to multiple reports of gunshots
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police are investigating reports of possible gunshots Friday night. At about 8:50 P.M., police started receiving multiple calls about the sound of shots fired in the area of 4th St. and Fond du Lac Ave. Police didn’t find any property damage,...
WISN
VIDEO: Fight ends in shooting outside Greenfield Meijer
GREENFIELD, Wis. — The Greenfield Police Department Wed released surveillance video and police reports Wednesday from a fight that led to a shooting in the Greenfield Meijer parking lot in September. A couple told police they were in their car leaving the supermarket when a stranger started talking to...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Joseph R. Reindl, 54, Two Rivers, OWI (5th) on 7/20/20, Guilty plea, Defendant is sentenced to: 1) 18 initial confinement State Prison; 2) 3 years extended supervision; 3) $600 fine plus costs; 4) 36-month driver license revocation; 5) 36-month ignition interlock; Conditions of probation: 1) COMPAS Assessment; 2) AODA Assessment; 3) court costs/fine; 4) pay supervision and fees; 5) DNA Sample. Defendant has one day pre-sentence credit.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: 15-year-old charged with fatal crash
Green Bay police ask for help identifying car they think hit pedestrian. Police hope the public can help identify the make, model and color of the car -- information that could help lead to the driver. Police say intersection of fatal crash has history of speeding. Updated: 7 minutes ago.
CBS 58
Court presiding over Darrell Brooks trial clarifies what will happen to hundreds of messages, gifts received
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The court presiding over the Darrell Brooks trial clarified how it's handling the vast number of messages and gifts received during and after the trial in a memo filed on Friday, Nov. 4. The Waukesha County Courthouse received hundreds of letters, cards, emails and gifts,...
94.3 Jack FM
15 Year old Girl Charged in Fatal Hit-and-Run
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 15-year-old girl has been charged in connection with the traffic crash which killed a 17-year-old boy – when she was allegedly driving more than 120 mph seconds before the crash. Sienna Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit & run involving...
WBAY Green Bay
Police: 15-year-old driver turned herself in; intersection’s history not a factor in fatal crash
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police confirmed Wednesday that the 15-year-old girl believed to be responsible for a fatal crash in Green Bay last Sunday turned herself in. There is a memorial of balloons and signs for Cruz Beltran, the 17-year-old passenger in her car who lost his life Sunday night.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Woodman's phone theft: Menomonee Falls Police need help to ID man
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who stole a phone off a self-checkout aisle in Woodman's on Sunday, Oct. 16. Officials said an 80-year-old woman left her cell phone at the self-checkout aisle. She returned a short time later...
WBAY Green Bay
Police investigate possible human trafficking at Oshkosh massage parlor
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police are investigating suspected human trafficking at a local massage parlor. Police were investigating illegal sexual activity at Xinchen Massage on N. Koeller Rd. and detained and interviewed two female employees. Police will only say the case remains under investigation and it’s working with...
Man charged after allegedly killing his girlfriend for trying to tell his wife he's cheating
A Milwaukee woman was murdered by two men after she allegedly told one of their wives she was having an affair with the man, according to the victim’s family.
