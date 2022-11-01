ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown Strongly Weigh In On Ime Udoka-Nets Rumors

It seems like with each passing day the situation around currently suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka gets even more confusing. Udoka was suspended by the team for the entire 2022-23 season before training camp kicked off for an inappropriate workplace relationship. Boston has kept the full story under wraps -- to even the team -- but over the last few months more damning details have come out putting return to the Boston bench very much in doubt.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy