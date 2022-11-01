Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mark Andrews (shoulder) DNP in Ravens' Friday practice
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder) did not practice on Friday. Andrews has been unable to participate any session in preparation for Week 9's Monday night showdown with a shoulder injury. In a matchup versus a New Orleans Saints' defense ranked second in FanDuel points (5.1) allowed per game to tight ends, Isaiah Likely is a probable candidate for a feature role if Andrews is inactive.
Alvin Kamara assault video revealed
The New Orleans Saints may be happy to have five-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara back in action after
Cardinals Don't Mind Hard Knocks' Presence
The entire world will get an inside look at the Arizona Cardinals beginning next week when Hard Knocks releases their first episode of the new season.
Josh Reynolds (back) doubtful for Detroit's Week 9 matchup
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (back) is listed as doubtful for Week 9's contest against the Green Bay Packers. Reynolds is unlikely to suit up for Detroit's divisional contest after consecutive missed practices with a back ailment. Expect Kalif Raymond to see more snaps against a Packers' team allowing ninth (24.6) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts if Reynolds is out.
Julio Jones (knee) practices for Buccaneers in full
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) was a full participant at Thursday's practice. Jones sat out Wednesday, but he returned for a full session a day later and is expected to play Week 9 versus the Los Angeles Rams. The veteran wideout played 57% of the offensive snaps last week in his first game since Week 4 and third appearance of the season. He caught 2 passes on 4 targets for 21 yards and a touchdown. Jones will continue to compete for looks behind Mike Evans (ankle) and Chris Godwin in a struggling Buccaneers offense.
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 9
Welcome to our weekly FanDuel NFL primer, where we give you an overview of the Sunday main slate to help you get started on your research. As always, we recommend checking out all of numberFire's daily fantasy tools at your disposal. In particular, our weekly projections can help you nail down who might be the slate's top scorers and best values, while the heat map is a great way to get a general overview of the slate's implied totals and every team's strengths and weaknesses.
J.D. McKissic (neck) misses another Commanders practice
Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic (neck) did not practice again on Thursday. McKissic was also held out of Wednesday's practice with a neck injury. Antonio Gibson will likely run more routes if McKissic is unable to play on Sunday versus the Minnesota Vikings. McKissic has 40 targets on the season and a 39.6% offensive snap share.
Saints place Michael Thomas (toe surgery) on injured reserve
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will undergo toe surgery and be placed on injured reserve, per head coach Dennis Allen. Allen said he doesn't know the timetable for Thomas to return, but he expects him to miss the rest of the season. After being limited to seven games in 2020 and missing all of last year, Thomas only managed to make it through Week 3 this season. He caught 16 passes for 171 yards and 3 touchdowns on 22 targets. Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara will continue to be the Saints' top targets over the second half of the season and Jarvis Landry (ankle) stands to benefit as well. The Saints are playing on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9.
Derek Carr (back) logs full practice on Wednesday
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (back) was a full participant at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 9's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Carr was limited with a back injury last week but starts this week with a full practice. Barring a setback, he should be good to go against the Jaguars on Sunday. Davante Adams (illness) was limited on Wednesday.
Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) questionable in Week 9
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is questionable to play in Week 9's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Tannehill's status remains in question after the Titans' quarterback followed a DNP on Wednesday with two limited practices. Expect Malik Willis to make his second career start under center if Tannehill is inactive versus a Kansas City unit ranked 29th in FanDuel points (21.7) allowed to quarterbacks.
NFL Betting Guide: Week 9
Do you think you know a lot about NFL football? Try regularly picking five games against the spread. Even with all the information and advanced stats, elite sports bettors are lucky to get about 53% to 54% of -110 (even probability) bets correct. It's essentially flipping a coin. That being...
4 NFL FanDuel Stacks for Week 9
Stacks are usually the backbone of the best FanDuel lineups, especially in tournaments. Brandon Gdula's piece examining hit rates and correlation for stacks is a must-read article whether you're already familiar with stacking or new to the concept. This piece will lay out my favorite weekly stacks. So, read on...
Ish Smith (calf) questionable for Denver on Saturday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is questionable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is questionable to face the Spurs on Saturday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game this season.
Derrick Henry resting Thursday for Titans
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (rest) did not practice on Thursday. Henry was listed as limited on Wednesday and the Titans decided to give him a breather a day later, but there isn't any concern about his status for Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ryan Tannehill (ankle) also didn't practice on Thursday, so Henry might be in line for another larger-than-normal workload if Malik Willis makes his second career start. However, the Titans are 12.5-point underdogs and may not be able to pound the rock like they did last week versus the Houston Texans.
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) out again on Saturday
Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tate is dealing with an ankle injury and will not be available to face Minnesota on Saturday. His next chance to play will come against the Orlando Magic on Monday. Tate is averaging...
Herbert Jones (knee) available and starting in Friday's lineup, Naji Marshall to bench
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones (knee) is starting in Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. After missing four games with a knee hyperextension, Jones will start on Friday night. In 28.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jones to score 22.0 FanDuel points. Jones' projection includes 8.9 points,...
Houston's Jabari Smith Jr. (illness) ruled out on Saturday
Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (illness) is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Smith Jr. will sit on Saturday night after Houston's rookie came down with an illness. Expect Kenyon Martin Jr. to see more minutes against a Minnesota unit allowing a 108.6 defensive rating. In...
Miami's Bam Adebayo (knee) available on Friday
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (knee) will play in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Adebayo will suit up on Friday despite his questionable designation with a knee injury. In 35.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Adebayo to score 45.1 FanDuel points. Adebayo's projection includes 21.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, and...
Pacers' Chris Duarte (ankle) will not return on Friday
Indiana Pacers shooting guard Chris Duarte (ankle) will not return to Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Duarte has been downgraded to out and will not return to Friday's clash with the Heat. Duarte will finish Friday's game with 0 points, 0 rebounds, and 2 assists in 5 minutes played.
Astros' David Hensley batting seventh in Game 5 on Thursday
Houston Astros infielder David Hensley is in the starting lineup for Game 5 against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. Hensley will start at designated hitter on Thursday and bat seventh versus right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Phillies. Aledmys Diaz returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hensley for 9.6 FanDuel...
