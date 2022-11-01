Read full article on original website
Obama to Democrats: 'Sulking and moping is not an option'
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Barack Obama warned anxious Democrats on Saturday that abortion rights, Social Security and even democracy itself is at risk should Republicans seize congressional majorities next week. “Sulking and moping is not an option,” the former president said in Pennsylvania. “On Tuesday, let’s make sure our country doesn’t get set back 50 years,” Obama told hundreds of voters on a blustery day in Pittsburgh. “The only way to save democracy is if we, together, fight for it.” He was the opening speaker in a clash of presidents past and present in the battleground state as each party’s biggest stars worked to energize voters on the final weekend of campaigning before Election Day on Tuesday. Obama was accompanying Senate nominee John Fetterman, the lieutenant governor who represents his party’s best chance to flip a Republican-held seat. Later Saturday, they were to appear in Philadelphia with President Joe Biden and Josh Shapiro, the nominee for governor.
Mike Pence comes to 7th District to help Barrett "flip the house" ahead of Election Day
Attendees braved rain and wind in Charlotte on Friday to hear former vice president Mike Pence endorse congressional candidate Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett.Barrett's race against incumbent Rep. Elissa Slotkin has become the most expensive congressional race of the 2022 cycle, clocking in at over $27 million as of mid-October. In his speech, Pence emphasized the importance of the 7th District for Republicans hoping to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives."The path to a Republican majority goes right through this district," Pence said. Pence's trip to Charlotte comes just days after Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming endorsed Slotkin in...
