Read full article on original website
Ian McPherson
3d ago
Greasy Gretch has thousands of dead senior citizens on her hands, but you would never know it by the media's coverage. Vote. Then throw your TV out of the window.
Reply
24
Big MR
3d ago
Dixon for sure! It’s amazing how people can’t remember what Whitmer did to us two years ago, then the over 140 executive orders, cause she went power hungry.
Reply
16
Hat
3d ago
No one EVER will tell me how to live. Our narcissistic dictator is not my mom. Charge her with murder and vote PURE red down the line.
Reply
8
Related
How to vote in Michigan's midterm election
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michiganders will line up at polling locations throughout the state to cast their votes in the 2022 Michigan midterm election. This midterm election will include the choice for governor between incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and her GOP challenger, Tudor Dixon. Along with...
Latest Whitmer-Dixon poll is in
Election Day is just four days away and our latest poll numbers are here: Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a steady 11-point lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, according to a poll by EPIC-MRA of Lansing, commissioned by the Free Press and its media partners. If the election were held today, 54% of those polled said they would vote for Whitmer and 43% for Dixon.
Fact-check: Weighing 5 claims from Michigan gubernatorial candidates
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says her challenger, Republican Tudor Dixon, downplayed the seriousness of children getting COVID and joked about guns around the time of the deadly Oxford school shooting. Tudor says Whitmer kept children out of school longer than other governors and that Michigan children are failing in reading under her watch. As Election Day approaches, Chalkbeat Detroit fact-checked these claims and others related to education. Here’s what we found:Dixon’s claim: “The...
Michigan GOP reaches ‘new low’ by doxxing Democratic candidates in political mailers
With political threats on the rise, Republicans gave out the personal cell phone numbers of Democrats
michiganradio.org
What if Democrats regain control of the Michigan Legislature?
For three and a half decades, Republicans have either run the agenda in Lansing or at least had veto power amid Democrats’ shifting fortunes. At no point since 1983 have Democrats simultaneously held the governor’s office, the state House and the Michigan Senate. But Democrats are cautiously eyeing the 2022 cycle as a tantalizing possibility for a long-awaited trifecta.
Who is winning Michigan's races for Attorney General, Secretary of State?
LANSING, Mich. — As Election Day draws ever closer, important races across the state continue to tighten. Polling data from Cygnal, a leading polling company, suggests the races for Attorney General and Secretary of State have been getting closer in the last several days. Democrat incumbents Attorney General Dana...
Whitmer rallies supporters in Muskegon Heights as polls tighten in governor race
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Whitmer Campaign rallied supporters in Muskegon Heights alongside a slate of other prominent democratic hopefuls Tuesday morning. The appearance, a leg of the campaign’s ‘Getting Things Done Tour,’ saw dozens of supporters, staffers and community leaders in attendance. Whitmer, introduced by...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan Flags Lowered Saturday To Honor Former Senator
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, November 5 to honor and remember former Senator Vincent Gregory. The flag lowering will coincide with the day of his funeral. “Senator Vincent Gregory was a quintessential role model,”...
fox2detroit.com
Election Day: Guide to Michigan's three proposals
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 2022 Midterm Election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Michiganders will head to vote across the state on races including Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General's office. But they're also voting on three proposals. Record numbers of Michigan voters have already submitted...
New polling data predicts Proposal 3 favored to pass
LANSING, Mich. — As election day draws closer, the ballot proposal to codify abortion rights in the Michigan Constitution continues to be a hot button issue. In just the last week, fundraising on both sides of the proposal have amounted to more than the Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General races combined, according to Cygnal, one of the leading polling companies.
Prop 1: What it will change and what it means for Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - The first of three proposals on the ballot in Michigan could change term limits for lawmakers and require them to disclose certain details about their finances. Prop 1 (Transparency and Term Limits) would look to reduce the number of years a person can serve in the state legislature. Currently, a lawmaker can serve a maximum of six years in the House and eight years in the Senate — a total of 14 years. If Prop 1 passes, lawmakers could serve a flat 12-year-term, which can take place in one chamber. "It's actually going to help enhance and...
Michigan Supreme Court reinstates poll challenger guidance
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court ruled Thursday that local clerks may use new poll challenger guidelines issued by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson for Tuesday's election. The decision will pause a Michigan judge's Oct. 20 ruling that blocked poll challenger guidance requiring increased credentialing for challengers...
Indiana GOP elections chief candidate faces fraud questions
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Indiana secretary of state candidate Diego Morales faced sharp criticism Thursday as records show he voted in one county while claiming a property tax credit for living in another as he unsuccessfully ran for Congress four years ago. Democrats alleged Morales might have committed voter fraud, a claim that comes days ahead of Tuesday’s elections as Morales has emphasized “election integrity” in his campaign to become Indiana’s top elections official. Hendricks county records, first reported Thursday by The Indianapolis Star, show that Morales voted in the 2018 primary and general elections using the address of a Plainfield condominium. At the same time, Marion County records show he and his wife were also receiving the maximum $45,000 property tax assessment deduction for an Indianapolis house that is limited by state law to a person’s primary place of residence. Morales declined to comment Thursday to The Associated Press, according to his campaign staff.
In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold
TONKA BAY, Minn. — As Andrew Myers knocked on doors in a neighborhood with stunning views across Lake Minnetonka, the Republican state House hopeful got an earful from residents worried about crime in their far west Minneapolis suburb: a woman's body had washed up on shore a few doors down earlier in the week, and authorities hadn't said if it was foul play. Another family recently had their car stolen — something else that never happens in Tonka Bay."Public safety for sure. Taxes," resident Scott Musjerd said, as he promised Myers his support in a district that has swung between...
POLL: Whitmer holds strong lead over Dixon one week before election
If veteran Michigan pollster Richard Czuba's survey for the Detroit News is correct, the governor over challenger Tudor Dixon, who has some good news regarding older voters who vote in large numbers.
Wayne County GOP chair accuses Whitmer supporter of biting and slapping at campaign rally
A day after President Joe Biden went on national television and make his case for civility and an end to political violence, news surfaced that the Wayne County GOP committee chair claimed she was bitten and pinched at a campaign rally for Tudor Dixon by a supporter of a rival candidate and has the bruises to prove it.
Michigan voters speak out on absentee voting, election for governor
LANSING — For Troy resident Richard Peluso, a Republican, showing up at the polls on Election Day is part of one's civic duty, unless voters have good reasons why they can't. For Oak Park resident Michelle Spencer, a Democrat who remembers waiting in line for hours to vote for former President Barack Obama in 2008, attacks on early voting and absentee voting are in many cases attempts to inconvenience and disenfranchise urban residents generally and Black voters...
What Exactly Will Proposal 3 Bring to Michigan?
The Dobbs decision by the United State Supreme Court ended federally legal abortion nationwide. The decision is now on the states and Michigan decides next week. On the ballot, it’s Proposal 3, Reproductive Freedom for All. More than $50 million has been spent on this campaign for and against...
How you can spoil an absentee ballot in Michigan and the deadline to do it
If you submitted your ballot, you are able to change your vote for whatever reason. It's called spoiling your ballot.
Michigan Republican Candidate’s Last-Minute Election Lawsuit Aims To ‘Disenfranchise Black Voters,’ NAACP Says
Republican secretary of state nominee Kristina Karamo's last-second lawsuit aims to stop absentee ballots in Detroit, Michigan's Blackest city. The post Michigan Republican Candidate’s Last-Minute Election Lawsuit Aims To ‘Disenfranchise Black Voters,’ NAACP Says appeared first on NewsOne.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 77