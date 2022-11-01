ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Every UFC event in history with three or more weigh-in misses

Making weight is part of the job of a mixed martial artist. Throughout the sport’s history, a number of fighters have experienced weigh-in day blunders on the scale. Whether they attempted to cut too much, mismanaged their weight loss goal, or experienced a medical issue, there are a number of reasons that may cause a fighter to step on the scale above their contracted weight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy