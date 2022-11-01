Read full article on original website
Board of Appeals Continues Deliberations on South Road Apartment Plan
The Bedford Zoning Board of Appeals has continued deliberations until Dec. 8 on the proposed 20-apartment development at 330 South Rd. near the intersection at Summer Street, more than three months after the initial hearing. Last week, the board held its third continued session on the local initiative project, which,...
Letter to the Editor: Protect Our Green Space
The reality about green space is once it’s gone, we’ve lost it forever. In Bedford, we must stay vigilant to protect what remains. We voted down a paved, widened, and plowed Reformatory Branch Trail in March and must do it again at town meeting on November 14/15. As...
Planning Board Approves Site Plan for 180 Hartwell Road
The Bedford Planning Board unanimously approved a site plan for a proposed laboratory/research and development building at Werfen, the 350,000-square-foot complex at 180 Hartwell Rd. last Tuesday. The plan entails construction of a 118,692-square-foot, two-story building and demolition of a warehouse at the rear of the property that for many...
Letter to the Editor: Concerns with Select Board’s Siting Process for New Fire Station
The purposes for the two fire station petition articles are briefly as follows:. The first would revoke any uncontracted expenditure for design work on a new fire station at 139 The Great Road (“139 TGR”) while other sites are reviewed. The second would establish a Citizen Study Committee...
Security a Focus of 40 Middlesex Turnpike Office Building Site Plan
The Planning Board approved a site plan for modifications to a building at 40 Middlesex Turnpike last week with an emphasis on security. That’s because the three-story, 72,000-square-foot office building will house two undisclosed federal government agencies under a 15-year lease. FD Stonewater recently purchased the property from Aware, Inc.
Letter to the Editor: The Town is Attempting to Subvert the Democratic Process
The Town is preventing the Conservation Commission from reviewing Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc. (VHB)’s proposed modification of the construction plans for the Minuteman Bikeway Project. The Commission’s responsibility is to perform such a review and it cannot allow applicants to do it for themselves. The Notice of Intent...
Letter to the Editor: Preserve the Reformatory Branch Trail
For those of us who live in the neighborhoods surrounding the Reformatory Branch Trail, the November Town Meeting vote is not about changes to a recreational space. Paving this Trail will have a permanent and negative impact on the environment in which we live. We write this letter in the hope that it will help voters understand how paving the Trail will impact those of us who live nearby.
Letter to the Editor: Traffic Changes Impact Bikeway Decision
Traffic patterns have changed significantly since the pandemic. Many people no longer commute into offices or only go in part time and that is not likely to change. The Boston Globe recently published a letter that described these changing traffic patterns (John Hancock How traffic has changed through the pandemic 8/12/2021). The pandemic changed the predictability of traffic congestion. Instead of occurring during regular commuting hours it now occurs much more randomly. The commuters who used to be in offices full time are now working from homes that they frequently leave in cars to run errands. The bulk of the cyclists on the Minuteman Pathway especially on weekends are not commuters they are recreational users.
Moderator’s Message for Special Town Meeting, November 2022 (Part 1)
On Nov. 14, 2022, we will gather for a Special Town meeting in the Bedford High School gymnasium. This will be the first time Bedford has held a Town Meeting in this location. We are meeting there to make it possible for all attendees to be in the same room together as we consider the Town’s business.
Recycling Know No’s: Where does it go? Does it actually get recycled?
~Submitted by Liz Antanavica, Refuse and Recycling Administrator, Bedford DPW. America Recycle’s Day is celebrated on November 15th each year. At least 40 states participated in the first America Recycles Day on November 15, 1994. President Bill Clinton made the day a National Observance in 1999. It’s a day to help Americans remember to recycle more – and better – every day.
After More than a Year, Racial Equity Plan Team Identifies Vision, Scope
For more than a year, an 11-member team of town government professionals, staff, and volunteer leaders has been meeting monthly to scrutinize the policies and practices of town government that may contribute to, and reverse, racial inequities. Last week, members updated the Select Board on REMAP, the acronym for Racial...
Superintendent’s Update ~ November 4
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for November 4, 2022, focuses on a Daylights Savings Time; Special Education Director’s Update; Marching Band; Shawsheen Tech Open House; Election Day; MSPA Bake Sale on Election Day; Veteran’s Day; “Murder on the Orient Express” performance; Workshop on 504 Plans; Special Town Meeting; Prom Dress Pop-up; COVID-19; Test kits for Holidays; Message from Health Department; and Impact Aid Forms.
Town Health Department Holds Moderna Bivalent Vaccination Clinic for Bedford Residents ages 6-11 Years old
The Bedford Health Department is pleased to announce a FREE Moderna COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccination clinic for Bedford residents ages 6 – 11 years old on Monday, November 7, 2022. Please be advised that limited doses are available for this age group. Clinic Details. When: Monday, 11/7/22. Time: 4...
NewsMatch is Underway
At The Bedford Citizen, we take a lot of joy and commitment in presenting public service journalism that you can trust. We exist because you deserve to have a go-to source for the news that matters the most to you. Our staff and many volunteers work hard to serve all...
State Awards Bedford $3 Million for Turnpike Infrastructure Upgrades
Town officials this week are celebrating a $3 million grant from the state’s MassWorks Infrastructure Program toward water and sewer upgrades intended to facilitate current and future economic development along the Middlesex Turnpike corridor. Planned water and sewer improvements actually are getting underway this fall with 2,500 feet of...
Letter to the Editor: Vote “Yes” for a Safer Bikeway
I have biked for more than seventy years. Now, at the age of 84, I fortunately am healthy enough to mount my two-wheeled bicycle and ride. I love the feeling of fresh air on my face, summer or winter, sunshine, or rain. On a very good day, I can still ride more than 8o miles.
Celebrating the Life and Work of Judge Robert Barton
Stephen Barton recalled one of his first trials as a defense attorney. He spotted his father, Superior Court Judge Robert A. Barton, in the rear of the courtroom. As he interrogated a witness, a court clerk handed him a note. He paused to read it: “Your mother’s birthday is Tuesday. Be sure to get her a card.”
The 37th Annual John Dodge Coat Drive Returns on November 12
The Bedford tradition of the John Dodge Coat Drive to “Help the Homeless” is back on Nov. 12 for the 37th year. Collect your clean, gently used men and women’s cold weather outerwear (coats, hats, scarves, and gloves) and drop them off at 167 Great Rd from 8 a.m. until dusk.
Veterans Day Speakers Will Include High-Ranking BHS Graduate
A 1991 Bedford High School graduate who has advanced to the highest Army enlisted rank will be a featured speaker at Bedford’s annual Veterans Day ceremonies on Friday, Nov. 11. Command Sgt. Major Philip Blaisdell is senior enlisted advisor to the Army’s deputy chief of staff for operations, plans,...
Slots on Fire Station Building Committee Open to Qualified Residents
The Bedford Select Board is seeking residents to serve on the upcoming Fire Station Building Committee, which will help choose a designer and provide oversight of the construction project. As voted last March by Annual Town Meeting, the Building Committee will include the fire chief (or his designee), the facilities...
