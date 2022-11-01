Read full article on original website
Elite Daily
Behold: Freeform's 25 Days Of Christmas Schedule Has Arrived
There are many ways networks and streaming services go ham for the holidays. There are those like Netflix and Hallmark, where the focus is on all the new offerings for the year, sometimes starting before Halloween. Then there are those like Disney+ and Lifetime, who aren’t going to mess around with skipping spooky season, but are all in on the holiday spirit come the first of November. Then there’s Freeform, whose 25 Days Of Christmas 2022 schedule may have been released on the heels of Halloween, but will politely wait until December, when everyone is good and ready, to start in earnest.
Disney+ Unveils Full Lineup For Christmas 2022
Well, Halloween’s been over for a few days now. Which means ’tis the season to stream holiday movies and shows. Every streaming service under the sun wants your subscription dollars, and they’re offering a bunch of merry new shows and movies to try and get them. Disney+,...
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced
Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
What to watch on Netflix: Top 10 films and TV shows right now
In its second week, Tembi and Attica Locke's heartfelt series, "From Scratch," topped the English television list with 72 million hours viewed on Netflix.Starring Zoe Saldaña, the love story about an artist finding romance with a chef in Italy, appeared in the Top 10 in 84 countries.TOP TV LIST -- UNITED STATES Ryan Murphy's "The Watcher" -- No. 1 in the United States -- continued to thrill viewers with 67 million hours viewed. "From Scratch" was No. 2.Based on true events, "The Good Nurse" debuted atop the Netflix English films list with 68 million hours viewed. TOP MOVIE LIST -- UNITED STATES Starring Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, the thriller was in the Top 10 in 93 countries, including No. 1 in the United States. "The School for Good and Evil" landed in the No.2 spot with nearly 42 million hours viewed
The Masked Singer US season 8: who was unmasked, next episode, new format and everything we know
The Masked Singer season 8 returns this fall with new celebrity guests and bigger, bolder costumes.
Chris Redd Breaks Silence on Bloody Attack in NYC
Watch: Hear Chris Redd Detail Bloody Attack in NYC For the First Time. Chris Redd's New York City assault was no laughing matter. However, the comedian is taking it all in stride, revealing for the first time what went down Oct. 26 when he was attacked by a stranger. "This man hit me in the face with something metal," Redd recalled during a preview clip for The Last Laugh podcast airing Nov. 8. "I thought it was brass knuckles because of the way it cut my nose to the bone."
White elephant gifts under $20 that are actually steal-worthy
The best white elephant gifts under $20 to buy in Los Angeles on the way to the holiday party include a tiny waffle maker, a sake set and an In-N-Out gift card.
RHOBH's Mauricio Umansky Explains Why His New Series Buying Beverly Hills Isn't on Bravo
Sometimes it really is all about location, location, location. When it came time for Mauricio Umansky's powerful Los Angeles real estate company The Agency to launch its own reality show, many assumed it would land on Bravo. After all, Mauricio and his family—including wife Kyle Richards and their daughters Farrah,...
Selenis Leyva Explains the “Sweet” Way the Orange Is the New Black Cast Keeps In Touch
Selenis Leyva is remembering her roots. The actress is dealing with a whole lot of family drama on NBC's newest sitcom, Lopez Vs. Lopez. But she isn't forgetting about her original Orange Is the New Black family, either. "I think that we will forever have a bond no matter where...
The Verge
The date of the big HBO Max and Discovery Plus merger moved up
In an earnings call today, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced that the merging of HBO Max and Discovery Plus was going so well that the target date for the launch of the new service would be moving from summer 2023 to spring 2023. From their user interface to...
Mariah Carey and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Prove They Belong Together in This New York Outing
Watch: Bryan Tanaka Wants Mariah Carey to "Be Happy" Mariah Carey had one sweet day with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka. The couple were photographed taking a stroll in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Nov. 4, where she looked stylish as ever. For the outing, Mariah wore a dark glossy coat...
