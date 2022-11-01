ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown News

OBIT: Sue Chen, Former Owner of Wonder Cafe in Watertown

Dear family, friends, and businesses of Watertown,. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Sue Chen on October 29, 2022. Sue was the owner of Wonder Cafe on Mt. Auburn Street, Watertown from 2009 to 2015. One of her greatest joys was meeting and feeding people...
WATERTOWN, MA
thelocalne.ws

Happy Birthday to us

Astute readers — and I know that is each and every one of you — will have noticed the numbering on page one. It says, “Volume 4, Issue 1.” That means we have just turned three years old!. The Ipswich Local News was first published on...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

New proclamation in Rowley welcomes all, decries bigotry

ROWLEY — The town has made it official: Rowley is not putting up with hate. Resident Danby Whitmore recently presented a “no hate here” statement to the board asking that the town of Rowley adopt an anti-discrimination stance. Whitmore asked the town to make it clear that white supremacist messaging is unwelcome.
ROWLEY, MA
hot969boston.com

Revere Woman Kicked Out of Foxboro Hotel Because of Taylor Swift Concert, Talks to Getup Crew

“She has a whole tour, I have ONE day!” Christina Leonard called into the Getup Crew this morning to voice her frustration about what happened to her at the hands of Home2 Suites by Hilton. Christina and her fiancee Carmine are getting married in May of 2023 and have 10 rooms booked at the Home2 Suites by Hilton for that night. Sounds like a great night. Only problem is, Taylor Swift just announced her tour at Gillette Stadium for the same weekend. Because of that, Christina was contacted by an employee of the hotel that her block of 10 rooms were canceled. Christina was blindsided by the phone call seeing as she has a written and signed contract from the hotel. She said the employee told her on the phone they were going to be getting $1,000 a night for the rooms, much higher than the $169 a night her guests were being charged. The hotel’s suggested solution: offering her rooms at another hotel 18 miles away from the venue. Obviously that is not sufficient for Christina and her guests, some which are coming in from as far away as Italy.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Tales from the scanner: Vicious picture punctures victim

At 4:35 p.m. two teenagers were said to be vandalizing some property in a yard on Pine Street. The resident got a vehicle description and a plate number and police stopped the vehicle on Mineral Street. One officer later radioed that the youths were following him back to the Pine Street residence to return an item they had taken.
ROWLEY, MA
WMTW

Pregnant cow shot, killed on New England farm

A family in Weare, New Hampshire is asking for answers after a pregnant cow was shot and killed on their farm. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said the cow, who was named Cookie, was shot on Sunday at some point from early morning to midday. "She was a little...
WEARE, NH
wgbh.org

Ask Dave Epstein: Why is Boston getting 70-degree days in November?

Boston has been experiencing unseasonable warm weather this week. GBH's Morning Edition asked our audience to send their weather and gardening questions, and meteorologist Dave Epstein answered them on the air and explained the warm temperatures. This transcript has been edited for clarity. Have a gardening or weather question for...
BOSTON, MA
Q97.9

Only 1 New England Landmark Made the Top 10 Must-See Places in the Country

So many places and landmarks across America are beautiful, iconic, and historic. So where do you begin to come up with those vacation choices or even more, those once-in-a-lifetime bucket list items? I will say that I think there are plenty of must-see places in New England for any traveler. However, when you're talking the country, I can see where that could be a tough list to create.
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Purrfect pets: Fawkes

Fawkes is ready for Halloween or a night out! Bonded boys Possum (seven months old) and Fawkes (three years old) must be adopted together. They would prefer a quieter home without young kids (cat-savvy kids 12 or older should be fine). They are both very playful and enjoy pets and...
