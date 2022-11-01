Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Steve Lacy finds his groove at RoadrunnerThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
‘No eye contact’ signs on town hiking trails mock ‘Belmont tradition’
Official-looking signs on trails in Belmont appear normal at a glance, but on closer inspection, appear to be the work of a local prankster. “No Eye Contact” and “No Running With Sticks” read a couple of the signs that recently popped up. The signs were located...
Watertown News
OBIT: Sue Chen, Former Owner of Wonder Cafe in Watertown
Dear family, friends, and businesses of Watertown,. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Sue Chen on October 29, 2022. Sue was the owner of Wonder Cafe on Mt. Auburn Street, Watertown from 2009 to 2015. One of her greatest joys was meeting and feeding people...
thelocalne.ws
Happy Birthday to us
Astute readers — and I know that is each and every one of you — will have noticed the numbering on page one. It says, “Volume 4, Issue 1.” That means we have just turned three years old!. The Ipswich Local News was first published on...
thelocalne.ws
New proclamation in Rowley welcomes all, decries bigotry
ROWLEY — The town has made it official: Rowley is not putting up with hate. Resident Danby Whitmore recently presented a “no hate here” statement to the board asking that the town of Rowley adopt an anti-discrimination stance. Whitmore asked the town to make it clear that white supremacist messaging is unwelcome.
hot969boston.com
Revere Woman Kicked Out of Foxboro Hotel Because of Taylor Swift Concert, Talks to Getup Crew
“She has a whole tour, I have ONE day!” Christina Leonard called into the Getup Crew this morning to voice her frustration about what happened to her at the hands of Home2 Suites by Hilton. Christina and her fiancee Carmine are getting married in May of 2023 and have 10 rooms booked at the Home2 Suites by Hilton for that night. Sounds like a great night. Only problem is, Taylor Swift just announced her tour at Gillette Stadium for the same weekend. Because of that, Christina was contacted by an employee of the hotel that her block of 10 rooms were canceled. Christina was blindsided by the phone call seeing as she has a written and signed contract from the hotel. She said the employee told her on the phone they were going to be getting $1,000 a night for the rooms, much higher than the $169 a night her guests were being charged. The hotel’s suggested solution: offering her rooms at another hotel 18 miles away from the venue. Obviously that is not sufficient for Christina and her guests, some which are coming in from as far away as Italy.
thelocalne.ws
Tales from the scanner: Vicious picture punctures victim
At 4:35 p.m. two teenagers were said to be vandalizing some property in a yard on Pine Street. The resident got a vehicle description and a plate number and police stopped the vehicle on Mineral Street. One officer later radioed that the youths were following him back to the Pine Street residence to return an item they had taken.
Sullivan’s Castle Island offering half-priced hot dogs through end of season
BOSTON — Sullivan’s Castle Island announced it will be closing its doors for the season on Sunday, November 20. As a thank you to their customers, they will be offering half-priced hot dogs through their last day of the 2022 season. Sullivan’s will reopen its doors for the...
4 of America’s best Christmas towns are in New England, according to Travel + Leisure
Travelers seeking a charming holiday getaway will find four of the best Christmas towns in the nation in New England, according to Travel + Leisure. The publication recently released a list of the 25 best Christmas towns in the USA and included Nantucket; Newport, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Ogunquit, Maine.
thelocalne.ws
I was placed on the ground with a net over me to die: From Pol Pot’s madness to downtown Ipswich
IPSWICH — Sitting inside her new tailoring shop, Tina Prum beams with the excitement, “I’m very lucky and happy to be here, let alone to say I have my own shop.”. Locals might know her as the owner of Tina’s Tailoring down on Market Street, but few are aware that she is in fact a survivor of the Cambodian Genocide in the 1970s.
WMTW
Pregnant cow shot, killed on New England farm
A family in Weare, New Hampshire is asking for answers after a pregnant cow was shot and killed on their farm. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said the cow, who was named Cookie, was shot on Sunday at some point from early morning to midday. "She was a little...
WCVB
Country Living's list of prettiest towns to visit this winter includes 7 in New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Seven of Country Living magazine's 40 prettiest American towns to visit this winter are located here in New England. The magazine, owned by our parent company Hearst, curated a list of communities that combine the best winter activities with picture-perfect postcard architecture and snowy landscapes. Here...
whdh.com
Oprah ‘gloves’ them: a West Roxbury business is featured on the media icons Favorite Things list
BOSTON (WHDH) - A local business making and selling women’s accessories has been recognized by Oprah Winfrey. Top It Off’s $22-a-pair gloves come in an array of patterns and colors, and feature touchscreen-compatible fingertip padding. They are the latest Bay State feature on Oprah’s list. The West...
NECN
‘Constant Humming' in Dead of Night Mystifies Sleepless Peabody Residents
People living around a gelatin plant in Peabody, Massachusetts, are used to the smell, not the noise that they say is waking them up in the middle of the night. "It's just this constant humming," neighbor Beverley Dunne said. The noise from the direction of the Rousselot plant goes off...
wgbh.org
Ask Dave Epstein: Why is Boston getting 70-degree days in November?
Boston has been experiencing unseasonable warm weather this week. GBH's Morning Edition asked our audience to send their weather and gardening questions, and meteorologist Dave Epstein answered them on the air and explained the warm temperatures. This transcript has been edited for clarity. Have a gardening or weather question for...
Only 1 New England Landmark Made the Top 10 Must-See Places in the Country
So many places and landmarks across America are beautiful, iconic, and historic. So where do you begin to come up with those vacation choices or even more, those once-in-a-lifetime bucket list items? I will say that I think there are plenty of must-see places in New England for any traveler. However, when you're talking the country, I can see where that could be a tough list to create.
Haverhill Councilors Approve Ward Hill Housing and Retail Plan; Builder to Donate to Firefighter Manning
Following pleas from such diverse interests as Haverhill firefighters and a downtown developer, the Haverhill City Council gave its approval Tuesday night to a village center-styled housing and retail development in the Ward Hill area of the city. “Oxford Crossing,” a plan by Tuscan Village developer Joseph Faro and his...
WCVB
Bride-to-be has hotel rooms canceled after Taylor Swift concert announcement
WALPOLE, Mass. — Taylor Swift is breaking hearts and not just with her love songs. The massive pop star's recently announced concert tour dates are wreaking havoc on the wedding industry and couples here in Massachusetts were not spared. One bride-to-be says her plans have been derailed, after her...
thelocalne.ws
Purrfect pets: Fawkes
Fawkes is ready for Halloween or a night out! Bonded boys Possum (seven months old) and Fawkes (three years old) must be adopted together. They would prefer a quieter home without young kids (cat-savvy kids 12 or older should be fine). They are both very playful and enjoy pets and...
msonewsports.com
Wednesday, Nov. 2 – Afternoon Update with Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson on Lynn Commuter Rail Station Meeting Tonight
North Shore Today Podcast – Below Meeting Notice. Afternoon Update: Lynn MBTA Station Update – Lynn City Hall Meeting Tonight at 6 p.m. Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson with Meeting Update – 3 p.m. 11/2/22. Audio Player. TONIGHT at 6 PM! Please join us for the MBTA’s public...
hollistontownnews.com
Select Board declares dog ‘dangerous’ and votes for euthanasia Hearing was scheduled after an incident on Hargrave Avenue
At a dangerous dog hearing on Oct. 11, as part of the Holliston Select Board meeting, Ashland and Holliston Animal Control Officer Donna Walsh recalled an incident near regarding a dog bite in late September. The incident took place near the intersection of Hargrave Ave and Kathryn Lane. “On Thursday,...
Comments / 0