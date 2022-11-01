Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Crime Stoppers looking for help in shooting investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a drive-by shooting that happened last month. The shooting happened in the area of 11th Street and South Grand Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 23. Officers said the victim was driving southbound on 11th in their car when […]
Herald & Review
Third suspect arrested in Decatur murder
DECATUR — A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the August murder of Arrion L. McClelland. In a news release issued Friday, Decatur police Sgt. Adam Jahraus said Omari C. Walker was taken into custody Thursday in Indianapolis. He is awaiting extradition to Macon County. He was...
1470 WMBD
Now-former volunteer firefighter accused of setting corn fields on fire
LEWISTOWN, Ill. – A now-former volunteer firefighter in Fulton County is out of jail after being charged with Arson. Fulton County Circuit Court records indicate Dwight Sheets, 18, faces a felony count of Arson, along with five other counts of Attempted Arson. He’s scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in the case January 3rd.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Police Arrest Student Responsible For Shooting Threat
Taylorville Police Department warning students to stop calling in false-alarm school shooting threats. Chief Dwayne Wheeler says police arrested 18-year-old Payton L. Chronister of Taylorville for Disorderly Conduct School Issue – A class 4 felony. At 9:27 Thursday morning, Taylorville Police received a call about an active shooter threat...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington man arrested after shots fired
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man was arrested after shots were fired into the air during an argument between neighbors on Tuesday evening. According to a release from the Bloomington Police Department, offices responded to a residence in the 300 block of Riley Drive on a report of shot(s) fired. Upon arriving, they learning that Mark Baker had fired a gun into the air after a dispute with neighbors.
Herald & Review
Decatur woman denies DUI charge involving baby injury
DECATUR — A Decatur mother is denying charges she drove drunk and crashed her car, inflicting a concussion on her 9-month-old baby who was tossed out of a child’s seat because he had not been properly secured. Jearniqua N. Cotton, 23, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court...
Effingham Radio
Student Charged With Making Fake Threat At Taylorville High School
A student is charged with felony Disorderly Conduct for making a fake threat against Taylorville High School. Police say they received a call yesterday about an active shooter threat at the school. The school was placed on lockdown and officers learned that someone wrote on a bathroom toilet stall wall, “There is a School Shooter in the Building with a gun help.” Investigators determine that Payton Chronister wrote the threat and reported it to get attention and to release school early.
WAND TV
Police: Shots fired in Decatur; one sent to hospital
According to police, as officers responded, a 25-year-old Decatur man arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Police said the male was listed in serious condition. Witnesses told police the victim was near a car in the back parking lot, when an unknown subject approached the lot on foot and began firing at the victim.
foxillinois.com
Chatham construction worker struck in hit-and-run
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — A Chatham construction worker was hit by a car, which then took off, while the man was working on Tuesday, according to the Urbana Police Department, UPD. The incident happened around 12:50 p.m. Police said the driver, who they later identified as Nicholas Azer, 31,...
newschannel20.com
Man seriously injured in Flashback Lounge parking lot shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man was seriously injured after a shooting Tuesday night in Decatur. It happened around 11:45 p.m. at 2239 E. Wood, Flashback Lounge. As Decatur Police Officers arrived on the scene, a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital. Witnesses said the...
Herald & Review
Decatur man booked on gunrunning charges
DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man is now jailed on preliminary charges of gunrunning. The 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after a handgun found at a crime scene was traced back to him, police said. Detective Todd Koester, a member of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Three People Arrested Following Investigation/Search Warrant In Kincaid
Three people have been arrested following a series of arrests on Wednesday evening in Kincaid. 41-year-old Floyd Garrison of Raymond and Kincaid, 45-year-old Kassandra Garrison of Raymond and Kincaid, and 36-year-old Johnnie Katcher of Jeiseyville were all arrested following an investigation for illegal narcotics in Jeiseyville. Kincaid Police Chief DJ Mathon contacted States Attorney Wes Poggenpohl for a search warrant following credible intelligence.
wglt.org
Bloomington mother in missing baby case is acquitted based on her mental condition
The whereabouts of the body of an infant who was reported missing in February remained a mystery Thursday after the infant’s mother was acquitted of concealing a death, based on her mental condition at the time the baby died. A stipulated bench trial in McLean County in which the...
wlds.com
Crime Stoppers Seek Info on Recent ATV Theft
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office in their Investigation of a recent burglary. Sometime between October 12th and 27th, unknown person(s) forced entry into a shed located in the 2100 block of Heitz Road near Literberry. A...
Herald & Review
Threats against two Christian Co. schools lead to three arrests
TAYLORVILLE — Charges have been filed against three individuals in connection with separate threats at two Christian County schools, officials said. The Illinois State Police announced the arrest of two juveniles they say are responsible for two separate threats at Pana High School. Taylorville police announced an individual was arrested for a similar threat at Taylorville High School.
WAND TV
Former Decatur coach pleads guilty to obscenity
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Matthew Krause pleaded guilty to Obscenity in court on Thursday. The former Decatur coach was investigated after a student reported that he had sent her nude photos. A Victim Impact Statement was read in open court on Thursday. The Obscenity charge is a Class A...
State Police: One dead in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police have confirmed that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 57 Thursday morning. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. south of the interchange with I-74. Troopers said a box truck was driving northbound when it hit the back of a semi-truck driving in the same […]
Springfield officer recognized after 24 guns seized
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently recognized one of its officers for his role in a gun bust that recovered dozens of guns and thousands of bullets. Officials said Sergeant Michael Egan was securing a truck and trailer when he saw a gun in plain view. After obtaining a search warrant for […]
25newsnow.com
Ex-Lewistown firefighter accused of setting a cornfield on fire and trying to start 5 more
LEWISTOWN (25 News Now) - A now-former Lewistown volunteer firefighter is no longer with the department as he’s accused of arson. Deputies say he set a farmer’s cornfield on fire and attempted five more. These all happened in corn fields throughout Lewistown on October 9, 15 and 16.
Central Illinois Proud
Missing Bloomington teen located
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington teen who was missing for nearly a month was located Wednesday. 13-year-old Colin Harris of Bloomington has been located, according to a press release from the Bloomington Police Department. Harris had last been seen with his friends at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct....
Comments / 0