A student is charged with felony Disorderly Conduct for making a fake threat against Taylorville High School. Police say they received a call yesterday about an active shooter threat at the school. The school was placed on lockdown and officers learned that someone wrote on a bathroom toilet stall wall, “There is a School Shooter in the Building with a gun help.” Investigators determine that Payton Chronister wrote the threat and reported it to get attention and to release school early.

1 DAY AGO