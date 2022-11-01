Read full article on original website
WCIA
Decatur switches to electric buses
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur’s buses are going green. The city is switching from those that run on diesel to hybrid ones and eventually to electric vehicles. Decatur received more than $16 million in money from the U.S. Department of Transportation to make the switch. That means making changes to the public transit facility’s infrastructure.
wmay.com
Springfield Asks Resident To Be Careful Where They Leave Yard Waste
Springfield public works crews are reminding you to be careful where you place your yard waste or branches for curbside pickup. Among the areas to avoid are sidewalks, boulevards, and bike lanes… along with placing items over manholes, meter pits, or junction boxes. On Monday, Springfield begins its final...
Herald & Review
Decatur board stresses need for school project secrecy in closed session recordings
DECATUR – The Decatur school board extensively discussed the need to keep plans for a new Dennis School “confidential” and “under wraps” during closed session meetings held from October 2021 to June 2022. Recordings of those closed sessions were released Friday morning after the Illinois...
Champaign lane closing next week for gas servicing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Westbound traffic on a street in Champaign will be reduced to one lane next week as Ameren Illinois retires gas service at a building in the area. Crews will close a westbound lane of University Avenue between First and Second Streets to accommodate the retirement of service at 134 East University. […]
newschannel20.com
SFD reports increase in calls for service and EMS calls
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield firefighters are seeing increases in calls for service. The Springfield Fire Department presented data to the city council on Tuesday night that showed calls for service are up more than 12% from 2018 to 2021. According to the Springfield Fire Department not only are...
Lincoln hospital closes maternity ward, adds to Illinois’ ‘growing OB desert’
LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Another hospital is closing its labor and delivery services, leaving one Illinois non-profit director worried about the future of healthcare for rural Illinoisans. Lincoln Memorial Health announced earlier this week they will close their Family Maternity Suites at the end of the year. “In past decades, there was a major demand […]
Urbana energy rates triple, what this means for you next bill
URBANA, Ill. -- An end to an energy contract means electric rates are going to spike in one central Illinois city. Starting in December people in Urbana will see their 4-cent rate jump to 12 cents.
newschannel20.com
City of Springfield approves of land banks
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The city of Springfield has a new tool in its belt to keep track of properties that the city owns. At Tuesday's city council meeting, the alderman unanimously approved the creation of a land bank. The city will use that land bank to manage city-owned...
WCIA
Grants available to support homeless services in Champaign, Urbana
CHAMPAIGN, URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Nov. 4, grants will be available to support homeless services and affordable housing developments. The Cities of Champaign and Urbana and the Urbana HOME Consortium will publish the Housing and Homelessness Innovations (HHI) Consolidated Grant Application for agencies that support affordable housing development and homeless services in Champaign County.
newschannel20.com
Arcola organizations begin planning community daycare
ARCOLA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Arcola School District and Chamber of Commerce are partnering together to try and help the Arcola community, specifically parents. In partnership, the two organizations are in the beginning stages of hoping to create a community daycare center for all those who work and live in Arcola. The hope is that the day care would be a combined center for several children.
newschannel20.com
City council approves Poplar Place renovations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Poplar Place renovation is a go. On Tuesday at the Springfield City Council meeting, the alderman approved spending money to help renovate the neighborhood. After a delay at the last city council meeting over a missing labor agreement, Springfield alderman unanimously approved the use...
Parkland tackles truck driver shortage with free course
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parkland College announces a new class meant to help with the truck driver shortage. The free E-CDL course is for the English language learning community. The course is designed to help non-English speakers learn the language for the road. Parkland’s CDL course requires students to read and write in the English […]
Decatur Police share results of successful Halloween Campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Decatur Police Department shared the results of their Halloween fall enforcement campaign to save lives by keeping impaired drivers off the roads. Decatur officers made 10 impaired driving arrests during the enforcement effort. One person was also issued a seat belt and child safety citation. Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois […]
Central Illinois Proud
Jails still holding mentally ill inmates for extended time
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — In Illinois, county jails are still housing inmates mentally unfit to stand trial for extended periods of time and in some instances over half a year. In June six county sheriffs sued the Department of Human Services and Governor JB Pritzker, alleging the state using...
New revitalization project in Decatur
Decatur is using its $11,000,000 in American Rescue Plan money to pay for other resources. They include the Small Improvement Program which helps people in low to moderate income neighborhoods with small home repairs, up to $15,000. Another is the Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative.
Herald & Review
Macon County community rolls up their sleeves for flu vacccines
DECATUR — On Friday morning, Nanette Frank, 69, from Decatur, sat in her car waiting for a short line of cars to move during the Macon County Health Department’s Drive-thru Flu Clinic. “They have the shot for seniors,” she said about her choice of where she got her...
1470 WMBD
Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
newschannel20.com
Smoke Detector Act update going into effect next year
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Updates to the Smoke Detector Act will take place at the beginning of the new year. Fire officials hope that the updates will increase the safety of the public, but don't worry, you don't have to go out and buy a new smoke alarm just yet.
mahometdaily.com
Mahomet-Seymour sees increase in school facility sales tax money after first two years of internet sales tax being added
Tax dollars are on Mahomet-Seymour constituents’ minds as they head to the polls to vote on the Nov. 8, $59.4 million referendum. Should the measure to build a new junior high school pass, property taxes will increase to cover the expense. Since bond interest values are not as stable as in the recent past, the district used a 4.25 percent interest rate as an estimate when they published expected property tax increases. The Federal Reserve has increased interest rates six times in 2022, and are expected to continue the trend in 2023.
newschannel20.com
Classes relocated after odor at Lanphier High School
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Thursday morning, construction crews were working in the 1937 uninhabited Lanphier main building. While they were working on a project a strong odor was released. District 186 says the non-toxic smell made its way into the commons and classrooms near the construction causing classes...
