Police officers switch roles with students at Hard Rock Stadium for a good cause

By Eliott Rodriguez
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

MIAMI - Police officers and high school students switched roles at the 5,000 Role Models of Excellence Project Police and Youth Conference at Hard Rock Stadium Tuesday.

The role playing is aimed at breaking down barriers and opening lines of communication.

"We're putting ourselves in uncomfortable positions," Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said. "We're putting the youth as police officers and we put ourselves in the role of asking questions and taking positions of disrespect and Vice versa."

"You learn so much, you share so much and this doesn't happen in any other city in the United States of America,"  said Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, who founded the 5,000 Role Models organization when she was a Miami-Dade School Board member in 1993.

Officers from 37 departments took part in the event, which has been held virtually for the past two years. Having it in person makes a world of difference for students like Michael, who is considering a career in law enforcement.

"I've thought of being a police officer, so meeting and seeing police officers here is motivational for me,"  he said.

Students say 5,000 Role Models of Excellence is a brotherhood that keeps them focused, in the classroom and out of trouble.

"5000 Role Models has changed my perception in many ways and has inspired me to help my peers to join this group," said Louis, a student at Hollywood Hills High School.

"This is my second week so far it's going good my grades are going up," said Wadly, a student at North Miami Beach High. "I hope to become a better person and graduate 12th grade with a scholarship."

The students had clear goals and are determined to succeed.

CBS Miami

CBS Miami

