Watch Harry Styles sing Grease's 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' dressed as Danny Zuko at his Harryween concert

Taylor Swift Shines In Plaid Mini Skirt And Sheer Tights While Exploring NYC With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of Album Release
Taylor Swift was spotted on an sunny autumn date with Joe Alwyn in New York City this week— rocking a plaid skirt and sheer tights combo that we’ll def be stealing this fall! The Grammy winner, 32, and the Conversations With Friends actor, 31, were photographed out and about together just ahead of her long-awaited tenth studio album release.
Taylor Swift Is All Smiles As She Goes Shopping With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of ‘Midnights’ Release
Cue “Welcome to New York!” Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn were spotted going for a stroll through the Big Apple on Monday, October 17. The pair seemed like they were in good spirits as they went out shopping in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Taylor, 32, and Joe, 31, both looked happy in casual, fall fashion, just days before the world gets to hear the singer’s new album Midnights.
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Britney, Katy Perry, Madonna, Margot, Ciara, Mariah
Britney Spears was back on Instagram Sunday with a racy topless shot, just ten days after deactivating her account. "Dark Horse," "Firework," "Part of Me," and "Wide Awake." Carly Pearce was asked about her favorite and least favorite Halloween candy. I think you'll agree with both choices. Margot Robbie sleeps...
Harry Styles Dresses Up As Danny Zuko, Honors ONJ For Halloween Concert
Musical artist Harry Styles recently dressed up as Grease‘s Danny Zuko and honored Olivia Newton-John at his Halloween show. Styles performed in front of a sold-out 18,000-person show, chock-full of people dressed up in their own Halloween attire, but all eyes were on Styles as he pulled off a fantastic Danny Zuko look.
Hallmark Channel Actor Michael Kopsa Dead at 66
Actor Michael Kopsa had died at age 66. He appeared in numerous Hallmark Channel movies, as well as 'Fringe' and episodes of 'iZombie,' 'The X-Files,' and other shows.
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Watch Taylor Swift's reaction when Jimmy Fallon mentions she hasn't toured in 4 years
During Taylor Swift's first late night interview since the release of her record-breaking album "Midnights," the singer-songwriter teases a possible upcoming tour while chatting with host Jimmy Fallon.
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced
Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
Marlo Thomas takes back Sherri Shepherd weight-loss comment: 'Never doing it again'
'That Girl' star Marlo Thomas, who was a guest on Sherri Shepherd's TV show, poked fun at the host's weight loss. Then she apologized for her remarks.
Days After Accusing Her Mom Of Hitting Her, Britney Spears' Instagram Has Gone Dark Again
On October 10, Britney Spears took to her Instagram and alleged that Lynne Spears, her mother, slapped her for staying out too late while Lynne watched her sons. Now, Britney’s Instagram has gone dark again. TMZ posted a screenshot of the caption where Britney told the story about her...
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider
She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
Julie Powell, Food Writer and Blogger Known for ‘Julie & Julia,’ Dies at 49
Amy Adams portrayed the author alongside Meryl Streep in the 2009 film about her quest to cook every recipe in 'Mastering the Art of French Cooking' in a year. Julie Powell, whose blog and book about cooking Julia Child recipes led to Amy Adams portraying her opposite Meryl Streep in the 2009 movie Julie & Julia, written and directed by Nora Ephron, has died. She was 49.
Michael Douglas and Son Cameron Team Up for Family Drama About 'Love and Forgiveness'
Michael Douglas and son Cameron Douglas will team up onscreen for the first time in 19 years in Blood Knot Michael Douglas and Cameron Douglas are teaming up on the big screen once more. Almost 20 years after appearing together alongside late patriarch Kirk Douglas in the 2003 dramedy It Runs in the Family, the real-life father-son duo are set to play father and son in the upcoming family drama Blood Knot, from director Howard Deutch. Based on the 2015 novel Looking Through Water by Bob Rich, Blood Knot...
Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes thinks 'verbal abuse' against J.K. Rowling 'is disgusting'
Ralph Fiennes, the actor behind Voldemort in the Harry Potter movies, again voices his support for Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, another person who shall not be named in certain circles. The once universally beloved writer behind the best-selling wizarding world franchise has become a widely controversial figure for consistently...
Lauren Graham Opens Up About Reason Behind 'Sad' Peter Krause Split
The "Gilmore Girls" star and the "9-1-1" actor called it quits last year after more than decade together.
Soul Train Awards 2022: Diana Ross Gives a Master Class in Soul with These Iconic Records
Legendary singer-songwriter Diana Ross rose to fame as the lead singer of the iconic Motown group, the Supremes. The Detroit native later saw astronomical success thanks to several albums across genres, including r&b, soul, pop, and disco. Last year, the industry veteran released her 25th studio album—her first release in 15 years—a dedication project to her fans.
Jody Miller, Grammy-winning 'Queen of the House' country singer, dies at 80
Country singer Jody Miller, who won a Grammy in 1966, has died at age 80. Miller passed away Thursday at her home in Blanchard, Okla., due to complications from Parkinson's disease, reports the Associated Press. In addition to "Queen of the House," which peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard...
What to watch on Netflix: Top 10 films and TV shows right now
In its second week, Tembi and Attica Locke's heartfelt series, "From Scratch," topped the English television list with 72 million hours viewed on Netflix.Starring Zoe Saldaña, the love story about an artist finding romance with a chef in Italy, appeared in the Top 10 in 84 countries.TOP TV LIST -- UNITED STATES Ryan Murphy's "The Watcher" -- No. 1 in the United States -- continued to thrill viewers with 67 million hours viewed. "From Scratch" was No. 2.Based on true events, "The Good Nurse" debuted atop the Netflix English films list with 68 million hours viewed. TOP MOVIE LIST -- UNITED STATES Starring Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, the thriller was in the Top 10 in 93 countries, including No. 1 in the United States. "The School for Good and Evil" landed in the No.2 spot with nearly 42 million hours viewed
11 Best New Shows on Netflix: November 2022’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch
Netflix is serving up plenty of delectable titles in their list of new content available this November that will make you feel thankful all month long. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving Netflix, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and delightful November 2022 premieres are sure to have something for everyone.
Bono’s wife and grown daughters make rare red carpet appearance
Ali Hewson, who is the wife of U2 frontman Bono, banded together with her and the rocker’s daughters Jordan, 33, and Eve, 31, for a rare red carpet appearance. On Nov. 1, the Hewson women stepped out to celebrate the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City. Bono, whose real name is Paul David Hewson, was also in the Big Apple with his family, but did not attend the event.
